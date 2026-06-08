Tina Knowles Talks Breast Cancer and New Memoir

In a compelling conversation at the Festival of Books, Tina Knowles discusses the paperback release of her bestselling memoir, Matriarch, and the powerful life lessons she has learned across her 72 years. Knowles reveals that writing the book was an opportunity to correct public misconceptions and document her family’s rich lineage—tracing back to her enslaved great-grandmother—for her children and grandchildren.

A significant addition to the updated memoir is her candid discussion of surviving breast cancer. Knowles emphasizes the life-saving importance of regular mammograms and the necessity of leaning on a supportive inner circle during times of extreme vulnerability. She reflects on her ongoing, conscious journey to overcome lifelong codependency, learning to prioritize her own well-being after decades of acting as a dedicated caregiver to others.

Knowles also explores her pioneering approach to mental health within the Black community. She recounts her bold decision to enroll Beyoncé and Solange in child therapy early in their lives, ensuring that their sisterly bond remained remarkably strong despite the intense pressures of Beyoncé’s rising stardom. By pushing past cultural stigmas, Knowles fostered a healthy family environment where seeking professional help was normalized and celebrated.

Reflecting on her professional life, Knowles highlights how her lifelong passion for fashion transformed into a lucrative, influential career. From creating custom denim skirts to survive financially in Denver to styling global stadium tours, she underscores the value of following one’s passions without making money the sole priority. She also pays touching tribute to her late nephew, Uncle Johnny, praising his unapologetic confidence and lasting influence on her personal style. Ultimately, Knowles shares a beautiful message of resilience, urging women to accept their well-deserved recognition, remain fierce, and always embrace their authentic selves.