Romance Audiobook Narrators Discuss Fandoms, Pseudonyms

During a recent panel at the Festival of Books, leading romance audiobook narrators—Tor Thom, Wesley Siobhan, Angel Pean, Andi Arndt, and JD Jackson—joined moderator Aaron Spencer to pull back the curtain on the booming romance audiobook industry. The discussion highlighted the genre’s rapid evolution, noting its transformation from heavily stigmatized paperbacks into a highly respected, lucrative market that frequently tackles complex issues, female empowerment, and increasingly darker themes.

A major topic of the panel was the widespread use of pseudonyms. The narrators explained that adopting alter egos allows them to compartmentalize their careers, establish personal boundaries, and safely explore intense or explicit content without crossing into their daily lives. Siobhan emphasized how her pseudonym afforded her the freedom to embrace themes of sensuality and empowerment that she otherwise might have felt too intimidated to explore.

The conversation also turned toward the craft of narration, particularly the rising popularity of duet and multicast formats. The panelists agreed that recording synchronously with other actors elevates the final performance by allowing genuine, real-time reactions, though budget constraints often make this difficult. Furthermore, they underscored the importance of representation in the space. Arndt highlighted the Audio in Color initiative, which funds audiobooks by authors of color, while Siobhan discussed her own production company’s mission to hire and mentor diverse talent.

Navigating fandom was recognized as a complex terrain. While interacting with passionate listeners at conventions can be incredibly rewarding—often leading to profound moments of connection and healing—it can also blur boundaries. The narrators detailed the stark differences in how male and female voice actors are approached by fans, emphasizing the necessity of firm boundaries both in person and on social media.

