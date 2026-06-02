Valerie Bertinelli Gets ‘Uncomfortably Personal’

In a deeply candid conversation, Valerie Bertinelli discusses the “uncomfortably personal” journey of writing her latest book, a project initially intended as a pocket-sized source of inspiration that quickly evolved into a profound exploration of vulnerability and self-love. Bertinelli emphasizes that addressing deep-rooted shame is an essential step to disarming it before others can use it against you as a weapon.

A significant focal point of the interview is her courageous decision to pose nude for the book’s cover. At 65, she chose to face her fears head-on, noting that while aging bodies might be “a little worse for the wear,” true body image is ultimately dictated by internal character, not physical appearance. This perspective was hard-won. Bertinelli openly recounts how her lifelong body image issues were compounded early on by insensitive comments from a fifth-grade teacher and the inherent, intense pressures of the acting industry.

Beyond body image, Bertinelli bravely opens up about surviving sexual abuse at age 11 and being born into a family actively grieving the tragic loss of her older brother. She credits Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy with helping her safely confront and process these deeply buried traumas decades later, ultimately allowing her to release secrets she once planned to take to her grave. Bertinelli reminds listeners that “surviving our survival” is a continuous, daily process, encouraging everyone to give themselves more “pats on the back” for simply navigating life’s heavy burdens.

Reflecting on a difficult 2024—which she frankly describes as her “worst year ever” marked by emotional turmoil and multiple surgeries—Bertinelli champions journaling as a vital tool for tracking personal growth over time. Despite life’s persistent hurdles, she remains resilient and relentlessly creative. Looking ahead, she enthusiastically details her newest ventures, including the launch of her culinary subscription platform, “Valerie’s Place,” and her exciting return to acting.