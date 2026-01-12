Hundreds of volunteers make the Festival of Books possible. Roles include:



Bookworms/Area Captains - Oversee other volunteers in panel rooms and other areas

Information Booths - Help direct guests and answer questions

Lines & Tickets - Assist guests waiting for panel rooms/events

Room Ushers - Assist guests entering and exiting panel rooms/events

Interactive Walls - Oversee guests solving giant crossword puzzles or "graffiti walls"

Author Escort - Guide authors/panelists to and from their speaking engagements

Book Signings - Help manage lines at signing areas

De Los Stage - Help guests engage in activities about "Everything Latinidad"