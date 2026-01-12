Hundreds of volunteers make the Festival of Books possible. Roles include:
- Bookworms/Area Captains - Oversee other volunteers in panel rooms and other areas
- Information Booths - Help direct guests and answer questions
- Lines & Tickets - Assist guests waiting for panel rooms/events
- Room Ushers - Assist guests entering and exiting panel rooms/events
- Interactive Walls - Oversee guests solving giant crossword puzzles or “graffiti walls”
- Author Escort - Guide authors/panelists to and from their speaking engagements
- Book Signings - Help manage lines at signing areas
- De Los Stage - Help guests engage in activities about “Everything Latinidad”