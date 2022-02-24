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PAST INTERVIEWS
RUPAUL
April 20, 2024 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE 2024 FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul invited attendees to a spiritual awakening to celebrate the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, “The House of Hidden Meanings.” RuPaul’s shared his lyrically poignant stories on life, love and finding your voice.
During this special event, RuPaul offered fans a manual for living — a personal philosophy that testifies to the value of chosen family, the importance of harnessing what makes you different and the transformational power of facing yourself fearlessly.
This event was a special installment of the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange held at the Festival of Books on the campus of USC.
MATTHEW PERRY
April 23, 2023 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE 2023 FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
A rare in-person conversation with New York Times bestselling author Matthew Perry moderated by Matt Brennan about his new memoir – “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Perry’s captivating memoir delves into the most personal details of the love he lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends.
This event was a special installment of the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange held at the Festival of Books on the campus of USC.
LAURA DERN & DIANE LADD
April 22, 2023 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE 2023 FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
A deeply personal conversation on love, art, ambition, and legacy with award-winning actress and activist Laura Dern and her mother, legendary actress Diane Ladd.
During the pandemic, Laura and Diane began walking and were able to break down the traditional barriers between mothers and daughters. They spoke honestly about the moments in their lives that impacted them deeply, and their book – HONEY, BABY, MINE – a compilation of their reflections, takes readers on an intimate tour of their lives and revels universal lessons.
The discussion was moderated by Mary McNamara and was a celebration of the power of leaving nothing unsaid, and will make you want to call the people you love the most and start talking.
This event was a special installment of the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange held at the Festival of Books on the campus of USC.
Reading Between the Lines: A discussion on race, equity, books and the cultural diversity in publishing today
November 3, 2022 | VIRTUAL EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PEN AMERICA
Watch the Conversation Here.
The last several years have been pivotal for the publishing industry, a business that holds the power to influence the national imagination. Demand for books surged during the pandemic, as did calls for the industry to address its legacy of racial inequality. In response to literary activism spurred in part by social media, our country’s largest publishers are accelerating efforts to diversify their workforce and the stories they publish. But how can publishers make lasting change, particularly when earlier initiatives have proven cyclical or temporary? What industry norms and processes must be replaced or built anew? How are the emerging literary communities of Instagram and TikTok influencing the conversation? And with two of the big five publishers moving toward consolidation, what are the responsibilities of an industry central to the marketplace of ideas, information, and representation?
National Book Award nominee Marytza K. Rubio, publisher Krishan Trotman, author and researcher Richard Jean So, and director of publicity Elizabeth Garriga discuss the history of racial and cultural diversity in publishing, emerging trends in the industry, and potential solutions on the occasion of PEN America’s new report featuring a wide range of industry insiders and stakeholders.
This event was part of a limited event series from the L.A. Times and PEN America exploring local news, press freedom, and free expression in Southern California.
PEN America Los Angeles’ Free Expression Program is supported in part by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The Book Ban Wave: Educational Censorship in SoCal
September 20, 2022 | VIRTUAL EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PEN AMERICA
Watch the Conversation Here.
The U.S. has seen a dramatic rise in school book bans and educational censorship, in the guise of prohibitions on teachers, libraries, and curricula. Nationwide, students, teachers, and parents are facing a wave of these measures, which disproportionately target books about people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, or books engaging themes of sexuality and gender. Books are being removed and restricted at the behest of state officials and school administrators, raising questions about students’ First Amendment rights to access information and the limits of school board policies.
Author and Honorary Chair of Banned Books Week 2022 George M. Johnson, student activist Madison Clevenger, parent and advocate Brooke Harper, and author and historian of American education Michael Hines discussed the story of educational censorship in Southern California and how it is impacting our communities with Times editor Mariel Garza.
This event was part of a limited event series from the L.A. Times and PEN America exploring local news, press freedom, and free expression in Southern California.
PEN America Los Angeles’ Free Expression Program is supported in part by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
JANELLE MONÁE
April 23, 2022 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE 2022 FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
ERIKA D. SMITH, L.A. TIMES
Groundbreaking musician, actor, fashion icon and futurist Janelle Monáe joined Erika D. Smith to discuss THE MEMORY LIBRARIAN, a collection of short fiction, bringing to the written page the rebellious and Afrofuturistic world of Monáe’s critically acclaimed album Dirty Computer.
This event was a special installment of the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange held at the Festival of Books on the campus of USC.
CENSORED BY CHINA: Defending Creative Expression in a Global Market
February 24, 2022 | L.A. TIMES VIRTUAL IDEAS EXCHANGE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PEN AMERICA
Watch the Conversation HERE!
Market imperatives are pushing Hollywood studios to access the new largest market for films and television —China. That access, however, is strictly controlled by Chinese government officials who impose systemic media censorship. As a result, studios are increasingly making content decisions influenced by Beijing’s censorship goals. How does this fear of offending Beijing impact what projects are greenlit, which content falls to the cutting-room floor, and what space writers and creators have to tell their story? Beijing operates the world’s largest, most comprehensive, and most sophisticated system of state censorship. How does fear of censorship impact which projects get made?
Panelists for this event included Rebecca Davis of Variety, author Erich Schwartzel, and Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-nominated writing team, Robert and Michelle King.
The conversation was moderated by L.A. Times Managing Editor, Scott Kraft.
This event was part of a limited event series from the L.A. Times and PEN America exploring local news, press freedom, and free expression in Southern California.
PEN America Los Angeles’ Free Expression Program is supported in part by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES
WITH L.A. TIMES EXECUTIVE EDITOR KEVIN MERIDA
November 30, 2021 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE CALIFORNIA AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM
Watch Highlights of the Conversation HERE!
In August 1619, a ship arrived in the British colony of Virginia bearing a cargo of 20 to 30 enslaved people from Africa. Their arrival led to the system of American slavery that would last for the next 250 years. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” expands on Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Magazine project that reframed American history to place slavery and its continuing legacy at the center of our national narrative.
“The 1619 Project” was published on Nov. 16 and includes expanded versions of the series’ original essays as well as new fiction, poetry and photography that explores the legacy of slavery in present-day America.
MARY ROACH
September 30, 2021 | 5:30 PM
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.
Science writer and bestselling author Mary Roach joined the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange on September 30 to discuss “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” in conversation with Times columnist Patt Morrison.
Roach presents an irresistible investigation into the unpredictable world where wildlife and humans meet. Combining little-known forensic science and conservation genetics with a motley cast of laser scarecrows, langur impersonators, and trespassing squirrels, Roach reveals as much about humanity as about nature’s lawbreakers. When it comes to “problem” wildlife, she finds, humans are more often the problem―and the solution. Fascinating, witty, and humane, Fuzz offers hope for compassionate coexistence in our ever-expanding human habitat.
AMANDA GORMAN
June 23, 2021 | 5:30 PM
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE.
In partnership with WriteGirl. – On January 20, 2021, Amanda Gorman became the sixth and youngest poet to deliver a poetry reading at a presidential inauguration joining such remarkable poets as Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Alexander, Richard Blanco, and Robert Frost. Taking the stage after the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, Gorman captivated the nation and brought hope to viewers around the globe with her call for unity and healing. Her poem “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” can now be cherished in a special gift edition, perfect for any reader looking for some inspiration. Amanda will be in conversation with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former U.S. Poet Laureate, Tracy K. Smith. They will discuss her uplifting poem and the power of language to reinvigorate and reimagine the promise of America. LA Times columnist Erika D. Smith will moderate the conversation.
Thank you to our event partner WriteGirl, a community of women writers that promotes creativity and self-expression to empower girls. Amanda says: “WriteGirl has been pivotal in my life. It’s been thanks to their support that I’ve been able to chase my dreams as a writer.”
MICHAEL ERIC DYSON
MAY 11, 2021 | 5:30 PM
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, AND TWITTER
ERIKA D. SMITH, L.A. TIMES
“Long Time Coming” grapples with the cultural and social forces that have shaped our nation in the brutal crucible of race. In five beautifully argued chapters―each addressed to a black martyr from Breonna Taylor to Rev. Clementa Pinckney―Dyson traces the genealogy of anti-blackness from the slave ship to the street corner where Floyd lost his life―and where America gained its will to confront the ugly truth of systemic racism. Ending with a poignant plea for hope, Dyson’s exciting new book points the way to social redemption. “Long Time Coming” is a necessary guide to help America finally reckon with race. Michael Eric Dyson is distinguished University Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies, College of Arts & Science, and of Ethics and Society, Divinity School, and Centennial Professor at Vanderbilt University. He is one of America’s premier public intellectuals and the author of seven New York Times bestsellers including “JAY-Z,” “Tears We Cannot Stop,” and “What Truth Sounds Like,” and most recently “Long Time Coming.” A contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, Dr. Dyson is a recipient of two NAACP Image awards and the 2020 Langston Hughes Festival Medallion. Former president Barack Obama has noted: “Everybody who speaks after Michael Eric Dyson pales in comparison.”
ISABEL ALLENDE
MARCH 1, 2021 | 5:30 PM
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
LAURIE OCHOA, L.A. TIMES
Isabel Allende won worldwide acclaim in 1982 with the publication of her first novel, The House of the Spirits. Since then, she has authored twenty-five bestselling and critically acclaimed books, which have been translated into more than forty-two languages. In addition to her work as a writer, Allende devotes much of her time to human rights causes. In 1996, following the death of her daughter, Paula Frias, she established a charitable foundation in her honor, which has awarded grants to more than one hundred nonprofits worldwide on behalf of women and girls. In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Allende the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and in 2018 she received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters from the National Book Foundation. She has also received PEN Center USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Raised in Chile, she now lives in California.
REBECCA CARROLL & GABRIELLE UNION
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 | 5:30 PM (PT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
GREG BRAXTON, L.A. TIMES STAFF WRITER
Rebecca Carroll grew up the only black person in her rural New Hampshire town. Adopted at birth by artistic parents who believed in peace, love, and zero population growth, her early childhood was loving and idyllic—and yet she couldn’t articulate the deep sense of isolation she increasingly felt as she grew older. Everything changed when she met her birth mother, a young white woman, who consistently undermined Carroll’s sense of her blackness and self-esteem. Carroll’s childhood became harrowing, and her memoir explores the tension between the aching desire for her birth mother’s acceptance, the loyalty she feels toward her adoptive parents, and the search for her racial identity. As an adult, Carroll forged a path from city to city, struggling along the way with difficult boyfriends, depression, eating disorders, and excessive drinking. Ultimately, through the support of her chosen black family, she was able to heal. Intimate and illuminating, Surviving the White Gaze is a timely examination of racism and racial identity in America today, and an extraordinarily moving portrait of resilience.
Gabrielle Union is an actress, activist, and, most proudly, the mother of “shady baby,” Kaavia James. She is the New York Times bestselling author of ”We’re Going to Need More Wine” and the children’s book “Welcome to the Party.”
JEFF TWEEDY
JANUARY 26, 2021 | 5:30 PM (PT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
L.A. TIMES STAFF WRITER RANDALL ROBERTS
As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award-winning American rock band Wilco, and before that the co-founder of the alt‐country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians, and performers. Jeff has released two solo albums, written original songs for eleven Wilco albums, and is the author of the New York Times bestseller Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc and the new book How to Write One Song. He lives in Chicago with his family.
JOHN BRENNAN
DECEMBER 16, 2020, | 5:30 PM (PDT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
TIMES WHITE HOUSE REPORTER ELI STOKOLS
Spanning his more than thirty years in government, former CIA Director Brennan offers a rare and insightful look at the often-obscured world of national security, the intelligence profession, and Washington’s chaotic political environment. Brennan brings the reader behind the scenes of some of the most crucial moments in recent U.S. history including:
• George W. Bush’s intervention in Iraq
• The CIA’s use of enhanced interrogation techniques
• An eye-opening account of the raid that resulted in Bin Laden’s death
• Russia’s interference in the 2016 election
• And more
GUY RAZ
September 17, 2020, | 5:30 PM (PDT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
JEFF BERCOVICI, L.A. TIMES DEPUTY BUSINESS EDITOR
Based on his acclaimed podcast, Guy Raz offers priceless insights and inspiration from the world’s top entrepreneurs on how to start, launch, and build a successful venture. How I Built This reveals tips for every entrepreneur’s journey: from the early days of formulating your idea to raising money and recruiting employees, to fending off competitors, to finally paying yourself a real salary. This is a must-read for anyone who has ever dreamed of starting their own business or wondered how trailblazing entrepreneurs made their own dreams a reality. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale from our bookselling partner {pages} a bookstore.
ERIN BROCKOVICH
August 26, 2020, | 5:30 PM (PDT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
SAMMY ROTH, L.A. TIMES STAFF WRITER
Erin Brockovich is president of Brockovich Research & Consulting and the founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to educate and empower communities in their fight for clean water. She will discuss her latest book, Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale from our bookselling partner Skylight Books.
EMILY BERNARD
JUNE 30, 2020 | 5:30 PM (PDT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
ANGEL JENNINGS, L.A. TIMES REPORTER
Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange presents author and contributing editor at The American Scholar, Emily Bernard in conversation with Angel Jennings, the Times reporter. Bernard, a recipient of the 2019 Christopher Isherwood Prize from the Los Angeles Times, will be discussing her latest book, Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale from Eso Won Books.
MASHA GESSEN
JUNE 16, 2020 | 5:30 PM (PDT)
LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION RECORDING AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE
JEFFREY FLEISHMAN, L.A. TIMES FOREIGN EDITOR
Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange virtually presents award-winning journalist and author Masha Gessen in conversation with L.A. Times foreign editor Jeffrey Fleishman. We’ll largely discuss Gessen’s newest title, “Surviving Autocracy,” which draws upon the author’s experiences in Russia and focuses on President Donald Trump and his impact. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale from our bookselling partner Skylight Books.
REBECCA SOLNIT
MAR 19, 2020 | 7:30 P.M. | THE MONTALBÁN THEATRE, HOLLYWOOD
A CONVERSATION
CAROLINA MIRANDA, L.A. TIMES STAFF WRITER
Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange presents award-winning writer Rebecca Solnit in conversation with L.A. Times culture writer Carolina Miranda. Rebecca Solnit is a progressive icon, activist, feminist writer, and authority on everything from politics to gender discrimination. The prolific writer’s works have impacted significant social issues; her book, “Men Explain Things to Me,” inspired the cultural phenomenon behind the term “mansplaining.” This talk will be centered around Solnit’s new book, “Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir.”
EVENT CANCELED
JULIE ANDREWS
NOV 18, 2019 | 7:30 P.M. | THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, DTLA
CONVERSATION
MARY McNAMARA, L.A. TIMES COLUMNIST
In partnership with the L.A. Times Book Club. – She lit up the screen in “Mary Poppins.” She put a song in our hearts in “The Sound of Music.” And now, you can be there in person as one of the most beloved stars of all time sits down for an intimate conversation with Los Angeles Times Columnist Mary McNamara. Julie Andrews will discuss her new memoir, “Home Work,” and reveal some of the most fascinating moments of her life as a silver screen legend. Don’t miss your chance to hear Andrews’ in-person account of her behind-the-scenes experiences making Hollywood history.
GAIL COLLINS
OCT 25, 2019 | 7:30 P.M. | LOS ANGELES THEATRE, DTLA
CONVERSATION
PATT MORRISON, L.A. TIMES COLUMNIST
In her newest book, “No Stopping Us Now,” New York Times columnist Gail Collins goes where no woman has gone before: headlong into the most perplexing questions around what it means to be an “older woman” in America.
Don’t miss this chance to experience Collins’ sharp wit and keen sense of justice in person when she sits down with the Los Angeles Times for a very special Ideas Exchange talk about the arbitrary and ever-changing idea of what it means to be an “older woman” in America.
RONAN FARROW
OCT 22, 2019 | 7:00 P.M. | THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, DTLA
CONVERSATION
JULIA TURNER, DEPUTY MANAGING EDITOR
As part of the New Yorker reporting team that broke the story of the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse allegations, Ronan Farrow took home the Pulitzer Prize and opened the door for countless survivors to say #MeToo. Since then, Farrow has continued to give voice to the voiceless through his in-depth reporting on Les Moonves, Brett Kavanaugh and more. The Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange, in partnership with the L.A. Times Book Club, will host a conversation with Farrow about his new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators exposing in-depth the dynamics of power and sex abuse that have for too long kept victims in the shadows.
JOHN GREEN
OCT 16, 2019 | 7:30 P.M. | PALEY CENTER, BEVERLY HILLS
CONVERSATION & SCREENING, w/ John Green, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones
YVONNE VILLARREAL, L.A. TIMES WRITER
“Looking for Alaska” by internationally renowned YA author John Green is soon to be an eight-episode Hulu series, and you’re invited to a sneak preview of the first episode followed by a talk with creators including the author himself.
Come hear from the creators how this timely tale of friendship and coping was adapted for the screen. Author/Executive Producer John Green, Executive Producer Josh Schwartz, Executive Producer Stephanie Savage and actors Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones will participate. All eight episodes of “Looking for Alaska” drop Oct. 18 on Hulu.
PATTI SMITH
OCT 9, 2019 | 7:30 P.M. | THE ALEX THEATRE, GLENDALE
CONVERSATION
Marking the release of her highly anticipated work, “Year of the Monkey,” singer, artist and author Patti Smith will sit down for an unforgettable evening in conversation with the Los Angeles Times. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith’s large body of work includes her seminal album, “Horses,” hailed as one of the top 100 albums of all time. She’s the National Book Award winning author of “Just Kids” and “M Train” and hailed as one of the most distinct voices of our time.
“Year of the Monkey,” is a profound, beautifully realized memoir in which dreams and reality are vividly woven into a tapestry of one transformative year and illustrated by Smith’s own signature Polaroids.
KEN BURNS
JULY 27, 2019 | 7:00 P.M. | THE AUTRY
MUSICAL GUEST AUSTIN McCUTCHEN
PANEL w/ Dayton Duncan, Julie Dunfey and Randy Lewis
PATT MORRISON, L.A. TIMES COLUMNIST
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is a modern-day legend. He’s perhaps most well-known for the multi-part fi lms he’s completed for PBS: painstakingly detailed and highly entertaining journeys through various aspects of American history that have riveted and enlightened audiences for decades. Burns’ documentaries have tackled everything from the Lewis and Clark expedition and U.S. National Parks to Prohibition and the Vietnam War — all in his signature style, which employs a unique and now-iconic visual storytelling technique that’s become known simply asthe ’ ‘Ken Burns Effect.’ His next documentary, a 16-hour film on the history of country music, debuts Sept. 15, 2019 on PBS.
APOLLO 11
JUL 20, 2019 | 12:00 P.M. | LUNAR DOME at ROSE BOWL STADIUM
PANEL w/ Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, Frank Slazer and George Torres
PATT MORRISON, L.A. TIMES COLUMNIST
On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange, in partnership with APOLLO 11 - An Immersive Live Show, presents a thought-provoking conversation with scientists and experts in space exploration, to discuss this historic mission, how space travel has evolved in the past fifty years, and what the future looks like in our quest to seek new information about the universe through further expeditions.