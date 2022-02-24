RUPAUL

April 20, 2024 | IN-PERSON EVENT AT THE 2024 FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul invited attendees to a spiritual awakening to celebrate the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, “The House of Hidden Meanings.” RuPaul’s shared his lyrically poignant stories on life, love and finding your voice.

During this special event, RuPaul offered fans a manual for living — a personal philosophy that testifies to the value of chosen family, the importance of harnessing what makes you different and the transformational power of facing yourself fearlessly.

This event was a special installment of the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange held at the Festival of Books on the campus of USC.