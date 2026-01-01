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See you in 2026!

VIDEO | 00:30
2025 Food Bowl Sizzle

Top restaurants. Endless bites. The ultimate foodie party. 🎉

Thanks for joining us in 2025.

50+ top SoCal restaurants
1,600 hungry foodies
25+ premier partners

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Check out 2025's all-star lineup.

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 21: The Chef's Cut BBQ set at Park's BBQ on May 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

    Park’s BBQ

  • Sunday Gravy

    Sunday Gravy

  • 2025 Events 101 Baroo

    Baroo

  • Hamasaku

    Hamasaku

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  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
  • 2025 Food Bowl Gallery
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