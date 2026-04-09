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Friday, Oct. 23

7-10 p.m. | VIP Early Entry: 6 p.m.

The Barker Hangar

21+

It’s the most anticipated night in L.A.’s culinary scene! Taste your way through L.A. alongside a who’s who of SoCal dining. This is your chance to experience the electrifying countdown to the No. 1 restaurant in Los Angeles LIVE — for the first time in Food Bowl history.

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Find out as soon as the lineup drops!

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Celebrate L.A.’s best restaurants at one of L.A.’s most iconic venues.

The Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave., Ste. 203, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Savor L.A.’s best dishes at Barker Hangar — the Santa Monica landmark where award shows, runways and L.A.’s biggest nights come to life.