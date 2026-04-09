Friday, Oct. 23
7-10 p.m. | VIP Early Entry: 6 p.m.
The Barker Hangar
21+
It’s the most anticipated night in L.A.’s culinary scene! Taste your way through L.A. alongside a who’s who of SoCal dining. This is your chance to experience the electrifying countdown to the No. 1 restaurant in Los Angeles LIVE — for the first time in Food Bowl history.
Celebrate L.A.’s best restaurants at one of L.A.’s most iconic venues.
The Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave., Ste. 203, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Savor L.A.’s best dishes at Barker Hangar — the Santa Monica landmark where award shows, runways and L.A.’s biggest nights come to life.