All bags will be searched prior to entry. Bags that are not clear will be subject to additional search. Prohibited items include weapons of any kind; alcohol; illegal drugs/substances; glass containers; cans; outside food or drink; audio/video recording devices; large or oversized bags/backpacks, such as luggage, duffle bags or industrial/camping-sized backpacks; cameras with detachable lenses; laser pointers; animals (except ADA-approved service animals); and fireworks. Any personal protection items (pepper spray, pocket knives, etc.) are required to be left at Will Call before entering the venue and can be retrieved upon departure.



Attendees cannot bring their own Tupperware, plastic bags, thermoses, or other types of containers that may be used to store food items.



Drones are not allowed in the venue without previous approval by the event organizers.