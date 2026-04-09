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Saturday, Oct. 24

6-9 p.m. | VIP Early Entry: 5 p.m.

The Barker Hangar

21+

You’re invited to an electrifying party celebrating SoCal’s unrivaled food & beverage scene. Enjoy demos and signings from your favorite chefs, and feast on unlimited food and drink from the best bars and restaurants in L.A. — all at the historic Barker Hangar.

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Find out as soon as the lineup drops!

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Celebrate L.A.’s best restaurants at one of L.A.’s most iconic venues.

The Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave., Ste. 203, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Savor L.A.’s best dishes at Barker Hangar — the Santa Monica landmark where award shows, runways and L.A.’s biggest nights come to life.