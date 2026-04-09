Saturday, Oct. 24
6-9 p.m. | VIP Early Entry: 5 p.m.
The Barker Hangar
21+
You’re invited to an electrifying party celebrating SoCal’s unrivaled food & beverage scene. Enjoy demos and signings from your favorite chefs, and feast on unlimited food and drink from the best bars and restaurants in L.A. — all at the historic Barker Hangar.
Celebrate L.A.’s best restaurants at one of L.A.’s most iconic venues.
The Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave., Ste. 203, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Savor L.A.’s best dishes at Barker Hangar — the Santa Monica landmark where award shows, runways and L.A.’s biggest nights come to life.