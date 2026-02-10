What Most People Miss About Protein, Muscle, and Recovery
Protein is usually framed around intake, how much to eat and how to fit more into a day. But protein’s role in the body goes beyond muscle alone, and what happens after you eat it matters just as much. In this episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, Amplifye P24 founder Courtney McHugh joins the conversation to talk about how protein supports muscle recovery, strength, sleep, and overall health, and why absorption is often the missing piece. The discussion explores how a certain supplement can support protein absorption, allowing the protein you already eat to work more effectively in your body.