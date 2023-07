Post up with F.A.M. at Simpang Asia, a Culver City storefront serving up comforting “street-style” Indonesian food. Breathe in the aromas of fresh lemongrass and chicken sate while listening to songwriter and producer NIKI perform “High School Jakarta” and poet Dena Igusti recite their piece “On the Next and Last Time We Go.”

