Fashion of Coachella: Who’s wearing what at the music and arts festival?

Palm trees, dust and sun might be part of the quintessential backdrop for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. However, during the past 20 years, the festival itself has in many ways morphed into a live fashion show where the grounds become a runway of sorts.

People from around the globe come to Coachella for the music and stay for the fun — but delight in the fashion. To capture the effervescent festival fashion, we made our way through the crowds, and here’s what we found so far. (We’ll add more photos through the weekend.)

David Gatdula Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

David Gatdula, 27, a fashion merchandising student from San Francisco, used the word “monochromatic” to describe his look.

“I love the color pink,” he said. “And I will be doing different monochromatic looks each day of the festival.”

Nikolas Painter and Kathleen McNutt. Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

Dallas turned up at Coachella, but this wasn’t stereotypical Texas fashion — as in big hair and cowboy boots.

Nikolas Painter, 21, who works for Apple, said he was drawn to the “geometric pattern of the pants and loved the bright color.” Also, he said, “Growing up, I listened to a lot of punk and goth music and I have found that has influenced my style.”

Kathleen McNutt, 21, who works for the NHL , said her mesh pants were part of her daily life and that her main priority when putting together her outfit was to find something “comfortable, lightweight and that had my favorite color — black.”

Together the looks of this Dallas duo appeared to bring a smile to the faces of onlookers.

Alana Hutchinson. Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

Alana Hutchinson, 25, an events manager from Los Angeles, wore a rainbow-colored crochet crop top and shorts set from Wild Fox.

She said, “I found this set at a sample sale and was so excited to get it because I saw that [model and actress] Alessandra Ambrósio had worn the same shorts last year and thought that was so cool.”

Daniel Ritz. Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

Daniel Ritz, 29, a stylist from Las Vegas, wore an all-white look with red detailing that he said was influenced by his high school reunion. Asked to describe his look, he kept his answer short: “Just fun.”

Houston, TX resident Keisha Gallien rocks her boho-vibe during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival

Andres Felizzola displays his sense of style during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival

UK resident Sophie Hannah rocks what she calls her 'neon queen' outfit during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival

Glendale resident Olivia Leones during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival

Emily Marczyk rocks the white boots during day 2 of the Coachella Music Festival

Mariana Dalla, from Brazil, shows off her style during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival

Chicago resident Danielle Rene rocks her Boho-chic vibe during day 2 at the Coachella Music Festival