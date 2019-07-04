For Louis Vuitton’s CEO, L.A. is ‘the culture capital of the world’

Burke also referenced Southern California’s sunny sensibilities and sense of optimism as appealing to him and Louis Vuitton. “There’s a bit of California that stays with me wherever I go,” he said, noting it’s a mind-set that follows him as he travels the world for work. “The positive attitude, looking forward, embracing the future. The one thing I must say that is so invigorating when I come here compared to Paris is in Paris everybody sees the world as a glass being half empty. But the glass is always half full here. It’s the same glass — Paris is not any better or worse than California. They’re very different. But the point of view is the opposite, and there’s a certain positivity — but not a naive positivity — that we will work on things. We do embrace change in California. We do accept differences of opinion. There is a political art form of having different opinions and different points of views and discussing them instead of falling into polarization, and that’s what California has to offer the world.”