Can Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones keep the party going?

Carter had been earning $2 million as editor of Vanity Fair; reports at the time of Jones’ hiring in November 2017 put her salary at $500,000. A Condé Nast insider, however, insisted this week that that figure was absurdly low and that Jones’ total compensation is in the seven figures. And while neither Condé Nast, a privately held company, nor Jones will confirm reports that Vanity Fair’s editorial budget was cut by $14 million upon her arrival, Carter’s high-level (and highly paid) masthead editors were an immediate casualty of the changeover. Jones let go of about 20 people on Feb. 14 and 15, 2018, in what was promptly dubbed the “Valentine’s Day Massacre” within the Condé Nast offices at 1 World Trade Center in New York. Among those ousted: managing editor Chris Garrett, deputy editor Aimee Bell, and editor-at-large Cullen Murphy, as well as Beth Kseniak, the fearsome longtime gatekeeper to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. More departures, through firings and resignations, came a few months later. Longtime contributors such as Michael Lewis, the bestselling author of “Moneyball” and “The Big Short,” also departed, as did the creative director for fashion, Jessica Diehl, who had styled the Caitlyn Jenner cover, and the masthead was shed of aging socialites like Reinaldo Herrera and Louise Grunwald.