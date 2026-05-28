Straight to the Point: Judicial Watch Sues Intel Agencies Over DEW Records

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This week on Straight to the Point, I sat down with Chris Farrell, Director of Investigations and Research at Judicial Watch for an in-depth interview on the organization’s new Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the DOJ/FBI,CIA, DoD, Homeland Security and ODNI for Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) records including the reported purchase of a device by Homeland Security Investigations.



Farrell says the intelligence agencies are “stonewalling” the release of information related to Judicial Watch’s February 2026 FOIA requests that followed our team’s exclusive investigations with DEW attack survivors. Farrell argues their non-response, combined with years of reported gaslighting of injured government employees and civilians could reveal a coordinated effort to conceal the truth of directed energy weapon attacks – also known as Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) - including questions about foreign technology and why some government personnel may have been returned to the same high-risk locations after being hit.



An ODNI Spokesperson said “As DNI Gabbard told Chairman Crawford during the Annual Threat Assessment hearing in March, she believes the Biden-era ICA on AHIs should be retracted.” Asked if Gabbard would make unclassified reports public before she leaves, an ODNI official said “She is actively working to declassify information about the COVID-19 pandemic and Anomalous Health Incidents before June 30.”



Asked about alleged CIA spying on Gabbard’s investigative team, an ODNI official said, “We have confirmed that the Intelligence Community Inspector General is aware of the allegations and is working, alongside ODNI and interagency partners, to uncover the truth about any potential wrongdoing.”



A CIA official said the Agency “has been and will continue to be supportive of any IG investigation into past conduct by the CIA on this issue.”



The CIA official also disputed allegations that the Agency had frustrated the investigation by DNI Gabbard’s team: “CIA worked to provide the DIG with access to information responsive to the Executive Orders prior to its disbandment by the DNI.”



On AHIs or Havana Syndrome, the CIA official said the CIA Director “...has been clear, including in sworn testimony before Congress, that CIA defers to ODNI leading an interagency analytic review of AHIs.”