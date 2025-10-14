Hollywood’s Finest

Three mothers fight to create a family: Mckenzie, a young woman in recovery who became pregnant while living in a tent; Cat, her nomadic mom; and Leslie, a social worker with her own history of addiction and housing insecurity. Directed by Claire Collins.

Filmed over three years, Hollywood’s Finest follows 22-year-old Mckenzie “Stitches” Trahan. After nearly a decade surviving on the streets, Mckenzie is seven months pregnant and living in a tent above the 101 Freeway. Determined to build a home for her baby, she must navigate the pull between the only community she’s ever known and the uncertain promise of stability. Her story unfolds as a raw portrait of resilience and love.