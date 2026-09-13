TIFF Interview: Javier Bardem, Victoria Luengo & Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen on ‘The Beloved’

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Stars Javier Bardem and Victoria Luengo alongside director Rodrigo Sorogoyen came to the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their new film, “The Beloved (El Ser Querido).” The creative team breaks down the movie’s electrifying 80-minute opening take, navigating complex father-daughter estrangement, shifting power dynamics on film sets, and how art serves as a unifying global bridge.