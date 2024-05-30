Arizona State University – The Sidney Poitier New American Film School
The Film School Where Access Meets Impact
Why ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School is reshaping Hollywood – one story at a time
When Emmy-winning showrunner Peter Murrieta walked into class with fresh notes from a major studio, his students didn’t just observe the revision process; they helped workshop solutions in real time. It’s the kind of moment that defines The Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU: personalized, professional and deeply connected to the realities of the industry.
At The Poitier Film School’s downtown Los Angeles location, students don’t just get instruction; they get guidance. They’re mentored and championed by faculty who treat each student’s career like something worth investing in. That includes hands-on training at Los Angeles Center Studios, a 20-acre professional production campus used by top Hollywood projects. It’s a level of access no other public film school in Los Angeles provides.
Named for the trailblazing actor and director who broke down barriers in Hollywood, The Poitier Film School is grounded in the belief that great storytelling begins with access – to the right equipment, to seasoned mentors and to the kinds of real-world experiences that make a creative career possible. That belief is shared by Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the school’s founding director and former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who leads with a clear vision: “This school is about honoring Sidney Poitier’s legacy by giving new voices the power to lead – and create lasting change.”
With nearly 1,000 film students across three locations – and a fast-growing presence in L.A. – the school is one of the most accessible and innovative film programs in the country. It supports students at all levels, from undergraduates in Filmmaking Practices and Film and Media Production to graduates enrolled in the pioneering Narrative and Emerging Media master’s program.
On the lot, in the loop
At the ASU California Center Broadway, located in the historic Herald Examiner building downtown, students gain handson experience using state-of-the-art spaces and industry-standard equipment, including a Virtual Production Stage. Just 10 minutes away, students also have access to Los Angeles Center Studios, a 20-acre professional production campus that has hosted more than 4,000 major film and television projects, including “Mad Men,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “CSI” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The Poitier Film School is the only public film school in Los Angeles that gives students access to a working production lot of this caliber – offering rare, real-world training opportunities in the same spaces used by top industry professionals.
UNIQUE, SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY, TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT STUDENTS CAN ACCESS
Direct access to facilities at Los Angeles Center Studios, a 20-acre film production campus, and an on-site Virtual Production Stage
NOTABLE CURRENT FACULTY
Peter Murrieta, the Deputy Director and professor of practice, is a multiple Emmy-winner known for awardwinning series like Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias” and Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which notably launched the career of global superstar Selena Gomez.
The school’s faculty also includes Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera, MacArthur “genius” grant-winning documentary filmmakers focused on borderland stories and cultural justice; Nonny de la Peña, known as the “Godmother of VR,” a Peabody Award-winning pioneer in immersive storytelling and director of the Narrative and Emerging Media graduate program.
Faculty regularly workshop current projects with students and provide insider guidance on everything from pitch decks to emerging tech. In short, they bring Hollywood into the classroom.
NEW AREAS OF FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
With a mission to elevate diverse voices and a home in one of the most dynamic creative hubs in the world, ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School is preparing students to shape the future of film, television and media.
NAME OF INSTITUTION
The Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at ASU
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM
The Sidney Poitier New American Film School
FILM SCHOOL DIRECTOR
Cheryl Boone Isaacs
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED
1885
YEAR SCHOOL WAS STARTED
2020
AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
Filmmaking Practices, BA
Film and Media Production, BFA
Film and Media Production (Screenwriting), BFA
Narrative and Emerging Media, MA
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
Los Angeles, California
Tempe, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS
ASU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer degrees nationwide and approved by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education to operate in California.
RANKINGS
#2 public university for employable graduates, ahead of UCLA, University of Michigan and Purdue, Global Employability University Ranking and Survey, 2024
APPLICATION DEADLINES
Now accepting applications: www.film.asu.edu
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
Paisley Hearney
phearney@asu.edu