Workout Gear & Apparel

8 Best Gym Bags For Women That Balance Style and Performance

A close-up of a young woman in sportswear putting a red reusable sports bottle into a mint-colored gym bag at the gym.
(Leonid Iastremskyi/Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)
Elsa O'Donnell
By Elsa O’Donnell
Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Anytime a woman wears a bag, it doesn’t just symbolize function, but also fashion. Even if it holds an unglamorous pair of workout shoes or a simple water bottle, gym bags are no exception. The gym bag you wear to yoga, a HIIT class, or even to the office should be a reflection of your style and fulfill all your needs.

NEWSLETTER

Train and fuel smarter with expert workouts and nutrition strategies sent to your inbox.

Sign Up

Here are eight great gym bag options that can help you manage your days and stay on top of your workout routine without cramping your style.

Lululemon 3-in-1 Gym Duffle: Best Basic Gym Bag

Black 3-in-1 Gym Duffle Bag by Lululemon
(Lululemon)
For the everyday gym-goer, Lululemon’s 3-in-1 duffle is sturdy yet lightweight, making travel to and from the gym as low-lift as possible. Water-resistant fabric protects your belongings from rain, sweat and spills. Multiple pockets and an included drawstring pouch are perfect for organization — separating clean clothes from sweaty gym attire and pre-workout snacks from dirty shoes. Sleek and minimalist design allows for versatility and a smooth transition from fitness to errands. This duffle is easy and functional for whatever your day has in store.

Dange Dover Landon Carryall: Best Work-to-Workout Bag

Black Landon Carryall Duffle by Dange Dover
(Dange Dover)

The Dange Dover Landon Carryall is a favorite among professionals who fit workouts between work calls. With a structured silhouette made from a sleek neoprene material, it almost looks more like a business-casual bag than a gym duffle bag, which is exactly the point.

The Landon Carryall combines professionalism and fitness, with a padded laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment. Additional internal pockets are perfect for pens, charging cords and a waterbottle. A detachable cross-body strap allows you to carry the bag in multiple ways.

A group of 3 women and a man wearing colorful tennis shoes jog away from the camera on an outside track with guardrails

Workout Gear & Apparel

How to Choose the Right Running Shoes

Shopping for running shoes shouldn’t be a painful experience. Use this guide to find the right fit and avoid lacing up a pair of sneakers that does more harm than good.

Beis Sport Duffle: Best Gym-to-Travel Bag

Beige Sport Duffle by Beis
(Beis)

With 23.5L of space, the Beis Sport Duffle is big enough for daily gym use but small enough to store under an overhead bin. It has backpack straps, a padded shoulder strap and a trolley sleeve, so it’s travel-friendly whether you’re carrying it to the gym or through the terminal. A separate shoe compartment, mesh pockets and zippered pouches make it easy to organize all your necessities from portable chargers to gym sneakers. Choose from trendy color options, and the Sport Duffle is an excellent option for traveling and fitness.

CALPAK Luka Duffel: Best for Stylish Gym-Goers

Luka Duffel by CALPAK in Pink
(CALPAK)

CALPAK’s Luka Duffel is proof that function and fashion can live in the same bag. With a quilted design and neutral to bright color options, the Luka Duffel looks like a luxury carry-on for a weekend getaway, but can be used for a gym session.

It has multiple compartments for all gym items, including a separate shoe bag. But best of all, this bag slides under an airplane seat, doubling as a fashionable personal item. Whether you’re heading to Europe or a workout class, the Luka Duffel will carry your stuff in style.

Creatine Monohydrate

Supplements & Nutrition

Why More Women Are Using Creatine to Level Up Their Fitness Routines

Worried creatine will make you bulky? Experts explain why that’s a myth and how women can use creatine to boost strength, support bone health, and even fight brain fog.

Manduka Go Steady Yoga Mat Bag: Best for Yoga and Mat Workouts

Go Steady Yoga Mat Carrier by Manduka
(Manduka)

As mat pilates and hot yoga continue to grow in popularity, so does the need for the perfect bag to carry a mat with ease. Manduka’s Go Steady Yoga Mat Bag is designed to hold everything you need for any mat workout: it has a zippered, full-length compartment for a mat, plus separate pouches for clothes, towels and blocks. Eyelets for ventilation and a water-repellent finish keep belongings fresh and dry. The design and adjustable shoulder strap make it easy to carry, and it’s a great option for those looking for a dedicated yoga bag.

Nike Utility Power Training Duffel: For Heavy Lifters

Utility Power Training Duffel by Nike in Black
(Amazon)
Nike’s Utility Power Training Duffel is built for durability. It holds its shape no matter how full. The large main compartment is roomy for bigger items and zippered outer pockets give you quick access to smaller essentials like keys and cell phones. Built-in ventilation airs out post-workout attire, which will definitely be helpful if you’re transporting sweaty clothes. It’s perfect for weightlifters or athletes who bring a lot of gear and fuel to each workout and need a bag that can hold it all.

An overweight woman with a measuring tape around her exposed belly in her home.

Workout Routines & Training Programs

Cardio vs. Weights: Which Is Better for Fat Loss?

Confused about whether cardio or weights is better for losing fat? Discover what the latest research says about burning fat, preserving muscle, and improving your health.

Under Armour Studio Slouchy Duffel: Casual And Chic

Studio Slouchy Duffel by Under Armour in Black
(Amazon)

Under Armour’s Studio Slouchy Duffel is a gym bag that doesn’t look like a gym bag. Its sloped silhouette and lightweight design disguise the bag as a purse without sacrificing functionality. The removable shoe bag also serves as a laundry pouch for used gym attire and small pockets keep things organized. But, its best feature are the zipper pulls that double as hair ties for the most forgotten gym necessity. The Slouchy Duffel is a practical option for fitness classes, light gym sessions or even daily errands.

Athleta Diem Weekender Duffle Bag: For Workouts and Weekend Getaways

Diem Weekender Duffle Bag by Athleta in Black
(Athleta)

Athleta’s Diem Weekender is a duffle bag for the gym-goer who travels. It’s big enough for a full gym kit and stylish enough for a weekend. The interior is thoughtfully designed with a key hook so you don’t have to dig and a zippered pocket for valuables. The exterior is simple and sleek with a trolley sleeve for the gym and plane.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re going to work, hot yoga, weightlifting or a weekend trip, there’s a gym bag for you. The duffel dominates the day-to-night space thanks to its ability to feature both minimalist and rugged designs. These bags have got you covered for any weekend plans or the daily grind.

Workout Gear & Apparel
