How to Choose the Right Yoga Mat for Comfort, Grip, and Balance

A yoga mat may seem like a simple accessory, but picking the right one can significantly impact the comfort, safety, and ease of your meditative flow. With brands or labels offering a variety of mats with different materials, features, and price points, it’s best to understand what you need to help find the mat that unlocks your perfect zen mode and supports your overall fitness.

The yoga mat business is a growing global market, with an estimated value of $16 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach over $24 billion by 2033 , according to market research and consulting firm Imarc.

Yoga’s popularity has continued to rise over the last few decades, with one in six adults reporting that they practice yoga, according to a 2022 National Health Interview Survey published by the CDC .

Even if you don’t practice yoga regularly, a good mat can still support stretching , mat-based Pilates , bodyweight workouts, mobility work , and more.

But before you buy a yoga mat, you’ve got to know what would be best for your needs. Think about how and where your yoga mat will be used. If you regularly go to a studio, or if you will be using it at home? Or if you will be sweating on your mat in a heated vinyasa class. Your practice style and yoga goals heavily influence which mat will serve you best.

Balancing Grip, Thickness And Comfort

Grip is the first thing you feel on your mat and the first thing you can lose. It can make or break your practice. Poor traction may lead to sliding, increasing the risk of injury and disrupting focus. A firm grip provides stability, especially in dynamic or sweat-heavy classes. It also supports proper alignment and enables full muscle engagement without fear of slipping.

“Depending on the quality of material, mats start to disintegrate, and break down and leave pieces on the floor with repeated use,” Kareem Mitha, owner of Laughing Frog Yoga Studio said. “Sometimes they’re sliding a bit, especially if you’re starting to sweat.”

Mats such as the GRP® Adapt Yoga Mat 5mm and Yoga Design Lab Combo Yoga Mat offer stylish mats with great grips.

Grip becomes increasingly important when participating in hot yoga and varies depending on the type of mat used and its material. Rubber and cork mats tend to perform better when wet. The plastics that make up Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) mats and those mixed with rubber in Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) mats provide moderate traction even when dry.

“Typically, people who do hot yoga might need a yoga towel to enhance the grip of their mat. They might get a special mat that’s a bit grippier for sweatier conditions,” Mitha said.

The thickness of the mat also affects your balance and ability to stay upright or in control when doing yoga poses .

Standard mats typically range from 3-6 mm or one-eighth to a quarter inch thick. The typical length of a mat is 173-183 cm or 68-72 inches, and they are usually about 61 cm or 24 inches wide. Many yogis go with a mid-weight 4–5 mm mat as a compromise between comfort and connection to the floor. Thicker mats offer more cushion for sensitive joints, but can reduce stability in standing poses.

“A lot of people might have sensitive hands or sensitive knees,” said Mitha. “My wife, for instance, likes thicker mats because she has sensitive knees.”

Comparing Different Yoga Mat Materials

Yoga mats come in a range of materials, each with trade‑offs such as price, environmental impacts and durability.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

PVC mats are generally more budget-friendly, known for their longevity, and can withstand frequent use without significant wear. They provide an excellent non-slip surface for stability during yoga poses.

Some people do shy away from using PVC because of possible negative environmental impacts . It is a synthetic material that is not biodegradable, which means it can contribute to environmental pollution. PVC mats may also release harmful chemicals and are known endocrine disruptors , which can be detrimental to health. And lastly, the odor of new PVC mats often has a strong chemical smell that can linger.

Our top pick:

Gaiam Yoga Mat Lightweight - A thick mat for great cushioning with a textured non-slip surface, sold in multiple colors.

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

TPE mats are made from non-toxic, PVC-free materials and are recyclable, making them a more environmentally responsible choice compared to PVC mats. They also offer a non-slip surface. TPE mats are generally lighter than PVC mats, making them easier to carry to and from the studio. These mats provide good cushioning, offering a balance between comfort and firmness.

TPE mats are generally more expensive than PVC yoga mats. Although TPE is durable, it doesn’t have the same longevity as PVC. Some practitioners may find the bumpy texture of TPE mats less comfortable than the smoother surface of PVC mats.

Our top pick:

Amazon Basics 1/4 Inch Thick TPE Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap - A mat with a textured surface for enhanced grip, eco-friendly and lightweight with a carrying strap for easy transportation.

Natural Rubber

Rubber mats are made from harvested rubber trees and are biodegradable. Some brands ensure that they use rubber harvested sustainably to be eco-friendly. Natural rubber provides a sticky surface that helps prevent slipping. These mats are known for their longevity and can withstand frequent use.

Unfortunately, some individuals may be sensitive or allergic to natural rubber. New rubber mats can also have a strong natural smell that can linger. When it comes to travel, these mats tend to be heavier, making them less portable compared to lighter alternatives.

Our top pick:

YOTTOY Yoga Mat : This mat offers exceptional grip, comfortable cushioning for standing poses, and supports eco-conscious practice.

Choosing Your Yoga Mat

Your yoga mat sets the tone for how you move, how steady you feel, and influences how much you enjoy the habit to stay consistent with it. Making the right choice depends less on what’s trendy and more on how you use it.

“If you are walking or biking, you might not want a mat that’s too heavy,” Mitha said. “Weight is definitely an important factor when people are shopping around for mats. Higher-end mats can get very heavy.”

Light travel mats are easy to carry but lack padding. Heavier rubber-based mats offer better traction and comfort, but can be inconvenient on your commute, as Mitha pointed out.

Taking these factors into account and spending a little more on higher-quality materials that are comfortable or a mat that can last several years is worthwhile.

Typical costs for higher-end mats are between $60 and $100. The cheaper mats, priced between $20 and $30, may not last long or lose cushioning quickly. Ultra‑expensive options, reaching above $150, often charge for branding or design more than performance.

A mat should support you quietly, without distraction, so you can pay attention to the work of breathing, stretching, and noticing what’s happening in your body. You don’t want to have to think about slipping or having to shell out another $30 for a new one after class.

When a mat feels like an extension of your practice rather than an obstacle, you’ll know you’ve found the right one.

