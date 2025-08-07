How to Choose the Right Running Shoes

Most people decide to change their running shoes after it’s too late. Their knees ache, their arches twinge, and the previous shoes they grabbed because they felt “comfy” in the store? Now they’re gathering dust and are starting to make their regretful owner think running just isn’t right for them.

But odds are, the problem isn’t the runner. It’s the shoes. Most runners don’t need to quit. They just need a pair of shoes that actually fit how they move. That usually means skipping whatever’s trending online or feels nice on carpet, and figuring out what their feet and running style really need out on the trail.

Why your shoes matter

When you run, every step you take is part of a miniature kinetic chain. You strike the ground with your heel, midfoot or forefoot, your body absorbs the shock, and then you are propelled forward and repeat this movement. If your shoes complement that pattern, the motion becomes more efficient and easier to repeat. If not, physical strain begins to show up in your joints, tendons, and muscles.

A 2024 review in the Journal of Foot & Ankle Research shows that footwear variables like sole stiffness, heel-to-toe drop, foam density, and overall weight directly influence both injury risk and how energy is used while running.

All of these components have to hit a delicate balance that matches the runner’s natural movement and body and the amount of cushioning they need to absorb force. Too little cushioning and an athlete may have a short running career. Too much cushioning may impair their proprioception, or their body’s ability to sense where it is in space.

This is especially problematic for heel strikers. One study in Sport Medicine found that excessive cushioning reduced foot strike awareness, altered gait, and increased energy demand at higher speeds.

Most of us don’t have neutral feet that fit easily into shoes. If your arches tend to collapse inward when you run, you’re probably overpronating, which can throw off your knees and hips and cause pain down the line. If you land on the outside of your foot and roll outward (that’s called supination), it can mess with shock absorption and even your ankle stability.

A quick way to check your foot type is by doing the wet footprint test. Get your foot damp, step on a piece of paper, and look at the mark. A full footprint usually means you have flat arches and may overpronate. If you see just a skinny midfoot, your arches are likely high, which is often linked to supination. This is just a starting point, though, not a diagnosis.

For a more accurate test, you can go to a specialty running store or ask your doctor or physical therapist to take a look at your gait . They can help you find out what you could be dealing with if you’ve had injuries or ongoing pain. These tests track how your foot strikes and moves as you run, which helps narrow down what kind of shoe support you might need.

If your feet roll inward a lot, a basic neutral shoe may not cut it. Stability shoes, those with extra features to steady your foot, can help prevent too much inward movement. This is important because too much pronation has been linked to common running injuries like shin splints and knee pain.

But if your feet are mostly neutral, or you roll outward, those extra stability features can feel stiff and unnecessary. In that case, lighter, more flexible neutral shoes usually let your feet move naturally, and no extra correction is needed.

What are cushioning, stack height, and drop?

If you’re new to running, recovering from injury or prone to heel striking, a moderately cushioned shoe with a higher drop may be the best option for you. If you’re chasing personal records or working on form, a lower-drop, firmer shoe can sharpen your mechanics as long as your calves can handle it.

Here’s a look at all the shoe features to consider when shopping.



Cushioning: Measured subjectively, it describes how soft the ride feels. But more cushion doesn’t always equal more protection. A 2018 study in The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found that runners in maximalist shoes had a higher loading rate, meaning their joints experienced more impact, not less.

Stack height: The total thickness of the midsole from the ground to the foot. High stacks feel softer underfoot but reduce tactile feedback from the ground. Lower stacks improve proprioception but offer less shock absorption.

Heel-to-toe drop: This refers to the height difference between heel and forefoot. Higher drops (8–12 mm) accommodate heel strikers by absorbing rearfoot impact. Lower drops (0–6 mm) promote midfoot or forefoot striking, often used by experienced or minimalist runners.

Distance and terrain change the equation

What works for a 5K could destroy your joints at mile 20. Short-distance runners doing less than 10 miles per session often benefit from lighter, more responsive shoes that encourage quick turnover and a better feel on the ground. These models typically have less cushioning and lower stack heights to be more efficient. Some examples are the Nike Streakfly, the Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 10, and the Saucony Sinister.

For longer distances, it becomes different. You’ll need more shock absorption, especially as muscular fatigue sets in. High-stack, maximally cushioned shoes like the Hoka Clifton or Asics Nimbus become the shoes of choice.

For serious racers, carbon-plated super shoes can provide a measurable performance advantage. A study published in Sports Medicine found that models like the Nike Vaporfly and Adidas Adizero Pro improve running economy by an average of 4% resulting in time gains of 1 to 4 minutes in a marathon.

Terrain also matters. Trail shoes have lugged outsoles for grip and rock plates for foot protection. Road shoes are smoother and lighter, optimized for pavement. Choosing the wrong type won’t just feel awkward — it could increase your risk of ankle sprains, blisters or impact injuries.

Materials and Pricing

Foam and carbon are very pricey. But the running shoe market has expanded significantly over the last decade, particularly in the high-performance category.

For each price point, here is what you’re roughly paying for:



$100–130: Basic EVA midsoles, standard mesh uppers, general-purpose support shoes.

Advanced foams like the ZoomX or PWRRUN PB that offer better traction and more fit options.

$180+: Technically advanced shoes with high-performance features, such as carbon plates, energy-return foams, or minimal weight.

For daily training, mid-tier shoes often hit the sweet spot: durable enough to last, engineered for comfort and light enough for faster runs.

But for race day, there’s a growing consensus that super shoes do improve times, at least in longer distances. Still, that doesn’t mean they’re right for everyone. The stack height, stiffness and propulsion mechanics take time to get used to and can be unforgiving for casual or beginner runners.

To help save a little money and still get the benefits, you can also buy the previous year’s model of a performance shoe once the latest version is released, because the price will likely be reduced.

Finding the Right Fit

A properly fitted running shoe should lock your heel in place, allow your toes to splay and hug your midfoot without pressure. Look for:



A thumb’s width of space from your big toe to the front

A secure heel with no slippage

No hot spots, rubbing or compressive seams

Sizing that accounts for foot swelling over the course of a run

Try shoes on late in the day, as your feet will be slightly swollen, as they are during a run. And don’t settle for a test walk around the store. Most retailers now offer 30 or 60-day run trials (even after use), so you can actually test them on the road.

How a shoe feels at mile five tells you far more than how it feels at minute five.

The best one isn’t the most expensive, nor the lightest, nor the trendiest. It’s the one that allows your body to move efficiently, recover quickly and run without injury.