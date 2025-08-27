Understanding the Benefits and Risks of the 75 Hard Challenge

The 75 Hard challenge is a program created in 2019 by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, host of the Real AF podcast. He doesn’t call it a fitness program, but rather a “transformative mental toughness program,” designed to build self-discipline, resilience, and confidence through daily non-negotiable tasks.

Unlike 30-day fitness challenges, 75 Hard is built around strict rules and an all-or-nothing framework.

Rules for 75 Hard

The program requires you to complete five daily tasks for 75 consecutive days. If you miss any one of these tasks, you must start over from the beginning.

Follow a diet : Any structured nutrition plan can be used, but cheat meals and alcohol are not allowed.

: Any structured nutrition plan can be used, but cheat meals and alcohol are not allowed. 2 workouts per day : 45 minutes each, one outdoors regardless of weather.

: 45 minutes each, one outdoors regardless of weather. Drink 1 gallon of water : Stay hydrated with approximately 3.8 liters per day.

: Stay hydrated with approximately 3.8 liters per day. Reading : 10 pages of nonfiction, not audiobooks.

: 10 pages of nonfiction, not audiobooks. Progress photo: Take a daily picture for accountability.

Benefits of 75 Hard

Frisella positions 75 Hard as a mental toughness challenge first and foremost. People who do it say it’s a way to build more self-discipline through strict accountability and structure. Many report feeling more confident and resilient after sticking to the hard routines with no compromise.

Along with mental gains, the program can lead to physical improvements through consistent training and adherence to a healthy diet. Others point to the resilience and focus developed from daily outdoor workouts and structured reading habits, which go beyond fitness alone.

However, most of what’s said about the program comes from individual experiences rather than scientific trials and research.

Forming Healthy Habits

Frisella says 75 days is enough to “cement” habits. Research shows it’s more complicated than that. A 2024 systematic review of 43 studies found that the median time for habit formation was 66 days, but the range was wide, from 18 to 254 days, depending on the behavior and context. This challenges the idea of a fixed timeline.

The claim that habits form in 21 days has been repeatedly debunked by research. Seventy-five days may be enough for some people to reinforce a new habit, but it’s not a universal or science-backed number. The timeframe is arbitrary, and the success of habit formation depends heavily on the complexity of the behavior, individual personality traits and environmental context.

Potential Psychological and Physical Risks

All-or-Nothing Thinking

The restart rule reinforces a perfectionist mindset. Psychology research shows that this all-or-nothing thinking is a mindset that can contribute to anxiety and depression .

Risk of Overtraining

Two workouts per day far exceed CDC exercise guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity for adults. Research on excessive exercise shows diminishing returns. One study found heavy exercisers, who did about 18-22 hours per week, reported more stress and more mental health issues than moderate exercisers despite higher “mental toughness” scores.

Disordered Eating Concerns

The no cheat meals rule may contribute to orthorexia nervosa , an unhealthy obsession with “clean” eating. Researchers note that rigid dietary rules can increase nutritional deficiencies and psychological distress in at-risk individuals.

Hydration Risks

While hydration is important, requiring 1 gallon daily for all participants may not be safe for everyone. Medical research warns that excessive water intake without proper electrolyte balance can, in rare cases, lead to hyponatremia or dangerously low sodium .

Finding the Balance

Research on mental toughness training shows benefits when programs or guidance are personalized, grounded in research, and psychologically informed. Experts generally recommend gradual, flexible approaches to building habits and resilience. The approach should adapt to individual needs rather than extreme, inflexible challenges.

Moderate exercise routines, balanced nutrition and building healthy habits are important for long-term health. But 75 Hard is a bold experiment in consistency that some might say is extreme. For a small group of highly motivated individuals, the program can be a powerful test of discipline and endurance. But its all-or-nothing structure, heavy exercise demands, and rigid dietary rules make it too intense and potentially risky for many others.

Some people have created modified versions like 75 Soft, which keep the same spirit of habit building but allow more flexibility with diet and workouts. Ultimately, sustainable progress is often built on flexible routines, rest days, and self-compassion for your personal fitness journey.