What Viral Trainer BodyByMark Learned From Asking Strangers How They Stay Fit

Mark Langowski is the voice heard on viral videos posted on the popular fitness social media handle @BodyByMark. The long-time personal trainer and operator of corporate and residential gyms shares lessons he’s learned from his street interviews, asking people how they stay fit.

When you look at the fitness landscape today, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of influencers selling quick fixes and one-size-fits-all routines. From protein powders to high-intensity programs, the fitness world often seems overly complicated and intimidating. But what if the key to a healthy lifestyle was simpler than you think?

That’s the idea behind @BodyByMark, the viral social media handle and business brand run by Mark Langowski, a longtime personal trainer and gym operator. He took his career from doing one-on-one coaching to designing and managing corporate gyms. But his online breakthrough came when he picked up a camera, walked the streets of New York, and started asking everyday people who looked fit what they do for their workouts.

The answers were pretty straightforward, skipping over shortcuts or secret formulas. Just the habits like going to the gym a few times a week, eating a balanced diet, and prioritizing sleep. Things that people can actually work to stick to.

Mark’s videos have gained traction online, drawing millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in just a few years.

More importantly, by staying off-camera, Langowski’s content has flipped the focus away from the typical “look at me” culture of social media. By highlighting delivery drivers, teachers, retirees, and even a 92-year-old grandmother, Langowski shows that fitness or a fit body isn’t reserved for athletes or influencers. It’s something anyone can build, one choice at a time.

The quick-hit street interview style has also made accidental stars. A New York UPS driver, Langowski interviewed — Carlos “Caramelo” Cruz — turned his viral moment into a reality-TV stint on Telemundo’s La Casa de los Famosos and won the season, catapulting his star power.

We spoke with Langowski to hear what he has learned after having many of these conversations covering people’s fitness journeys. He shares the habits that show up again and again, what really motivates people to keep going, and what advice he gives to beginners who feel intimidated to start.

So what made you decide to start stopping people and asking them how they stay fit?

Langowski: “I would always see people walking around the street or wherever I would travel to. I would wonder what they do to get in such great shape. I said, maybe I’ll just go ask them. Maybe I’ll video it. I walked up on my first day to a young woman and asked her, and she was flattered. Then I asked another guy and another guy, and I put it together in a video, and people liked it, and so I kept doing it.

And so to answer your question, why did I do it? I did it because social media, as you know, can be a pretty bad dumpster fire at times of just narcissistic ‘look at me’ behavior. And I was a culprit of that. My account, leading up to before these videos started two years ago, it was all about me. It was ‘look at how great my clients are. Look at how ripped I am. Look at how, you know, rich I am,’ all the things that people are doing to try and get attention. And I was sick of it, and so I knew I needed to change if I wanted to do something different.”

When you’re out on the street in New York or in the different cities you travel to, like Miami and Los Angeles, how do you decide who to actually stop and interview?

Langowski: “I try my best not to interview other personal trainers and, like, professional athletes all the time, because people don’t really care that much about what they do. They expect a personal trainer to be in shape. They expect a professional athlete to be in shape. But when you see the UPS guy walking down the street and he’s ripped up, or when you see a garbage man, or when you see the McDonald’s worker, or whoever it is, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, they can do it. I can do it.’ So it inspires people.”

You’ve interviewed so many people from all walks of life. What kinds of patterns have you noticed come up again and again?

Langowski: “I’ve interviewed all types. I’ve interviewed 15-year-old high school soccer players, and I’ve interviewed 92-year-olds. And so I’ve interviewed everyone in between. And I think I’m not really surprised by any of them. I guess the older people are the ones that impress me the most.

It really just comes down to these people are consistent. People always want something that’s quick and easy, and that’s not the case with fitness. Anyone who really watches every video that I post and takes notes over time, it’s pretty simple: you have to be consistent, and you have to eat pretty healthy, and you have to work out moderately. Nothing crazy, but it has to be a lifestyle.”

When it comes to staying motivated long-term, what do people usually tell you?

Langowski: “For most people, it’s how it makes them feel, not necessarily how it makes them look. After you finish a workout, you feel like you’re on a little bit of a buzz — those endorphins. A lot of people do it because they want to live longer and live better. The reason I work out is not just because I want to live till I’m 80, 90 years old, but I want to live good years when I’m 80, 90 years old. That’s the biggest shift I’ve seen over the last 20 years — people in their 40s and 50s who’ve taken care of themselves look better, feel better, and have fewer injuries and medical problems later in life.”

Besides being consistent, are there any other habits or trends that come up over and over?

Langowski: “Yes, they don’t drink alcohol, or they drink very rarely, and that’s been the common thing, and that’s the number one thing that I’ve learned from the videos, is that alcohol is a poison. It’s a common theme of all these super-fit people, because they don’t drink alcohol. So when you see something that’s in every video — because I ask that question in every video, because I do think it plays a big role — and all these people say, ‘Nope, I don’t drink. Oh, I only have one drink a week.’ I think that’s the most recurring thing is the lack of alcohol.”

What about how much people are actually working out? Is it hours every day?

Langowski: “The majority work out five to six days a week. There are outliers who go twice a day or seven days a week, and some who do two to three. For the most part, they’re active almost every day. You don’t have to kill yourself for two hours in the gym. The body needs recovery. Walking 10,000 steps, Pilates, tennis — those all count. You need to be moving your body every day.”

You hear people talk about supplements a lot in fitness. What shows up in your interviews, and what do you recommend as a trainer?

Langowski: “The most common one I see in the videos is creatine. That’s the number one supplement. I believe in it myself. I believe anyone who’s active should be taking it not only for their muscles but also for their brain. That and like protein shakes.

And then what I say to my clients, and what I say to people in general when they ask, ‘What should I take?’ Well, it depends what you’re deficient in. I recommend that people get blood work done once every year or once every couple years, and see, okay, you’re deficient in vitamin D, you should probably get out in the sunlight more, you should probably supplement with vitamin D.

So I think that aside from creatine being sort of a blanket supplement that I think almost everyone should be taking, as long as they don’t have any kidney issues, people should really dig deeper into what they need. I’m a big believer in getting it through natural foods first before you try to go and take pills. I think it should really be individualized to every person.”

One of your interviews went viral and really took off. What does it feel like to see that happen to people you talk to?

Langowski: “The UPS guy was the biggest one. A talent agent asked how to get in touch with him, so I reached out and said, ‘Hey, Carlos, can I give your name and number? You never know what could come of it.’ Fast forward — he gets on Big Brother Telemundo and wins. He won $200,000 and went from zero followers to around 600,000. He’s now one of the most famous people in Latin America, and it all started because he was discovered on my page.

People tell me I deserve the credit, but not really. He was a star — no one knew it until I showed the world. I gave him the launch pad, but it’s what his personality did with it that made the difference.

I don’t need compensation or even credit. Their personalities bring views to me and help my channel. I’m happy for anyone who finds success through it — especially people with nothing to sell. Carlos had nothing to sell. He was just entertaining, and his personality shined. He quit his UPS job because he’s so famous now, and I wish him all the success in the world. He deserves it.”

There’s a lot of fitness content online. Why do you think your channel stands out on social media?

Langowski: “With my channel, I create a new star every day. So people don’t get bored by it. How many people have you started following online that you’ve unfollowed because you’re sort of sick of seeing them? With my videos, you don’t get bored because it’s a different person giving a different response. You never know what you’re going to get when you open my page.

Sometimes I’ll do competitions, give away money, things like that. It makes it fun, and you never know what you’re going to get when you open my page, what 80-year-old who’s ripped or what 25-year-old model. You never know.”

Langowski: “The simplicity of it. … If you are someone who’s obese, start by walking, or start by just cutting out soda. Have that be your day one. Day two, walk every day for 1,000 steps and then gradually get a little bit better — 2,000 steps. People think you have to be taking a hard, you know, boot camp class every day to look like these people.

I think someone who’s watching these videos, who’s maybe intimidated a little bit by these people, just know that start with small steps and gradually make them a little bit bigger. You need resistance training, but there are many different ways to get to the end result. Start small, improve every week, and stay consistent.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.