How I Started Strength Training at 50 — and Why You Can Too

By the time I reached age 50, I’d never touched a barbell or done any serious strength training. I’d done a whole load of swimming, biking and running, but box jumps, burpees or hang cleans are all things I only attempted after starting CrossFit only a few years ago.

Now, at 55 years old, I’m a CrossFit trainer and certified sports nutritionist who throws a barbell around daily and competes in fitness challenges, and I’m feeling stronger and more alive than ever.

NEWSLETTER Train and fuel smarter with expert workouts and nutrition strategies sent to your inbox. Sign Up

If you’ve ever thought you’re “too old” to exercise or attempt something new around fitness, let’s have a little chat about why improving your fitness at any age, but especially from midlife onwards, is important and share tips on how to do it.

Exercise Is Non-negotiable For Healthy Aging

Rather than seeing strength and cardio training as “a good way to stay lean,” or something “for looks”, physical activity and muscle growth are fundamental to your current and future health.

Advertisement

Resistance training helps preserve muscle mass and strength, fighting against sarcopenia or muscle wastage that accelerates with each passing decade. It also helps maintain mobility and your functional independence as you age. In people over 60, research shows progressive strength training, even at moderate intensities, improves muscle strength, mobility, and quality of life, especially if done at least 2‑3 times per week.

As I remember it, we were all cardio bunnies in the ‘80s and jogging all over the place. Now the pendulum has swung. I’ve seen more and more people diminishing cardio online and ignoring its benefits to a well-rounded training plan. But regular cardiovascular conditioning work and making sure to do things that elevate your heart rate reduces risk factors for a variety of illnesses , such as diabetes, obesity, dementia, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

In short, if you want to age not just longer but better, doing strength and cardio regularly is something you shouldn’t ignore.

Advertisement

I started CrossFit and lifting weights at 50, and it completely changed how I feel in my body and in my life. (Courtesy Deborah Moore)

It’s Never Too Late To Start

I know from the many DMs and comments I get on my social media feed that many people feel they are too old to start. Yet, starting a fitness routine in your 50s, 60s, 70s or beyond can still drastically improve your health. A JAMA Network Open study found that people who began exercising regularly in midlife had a 35% lower risk of premature death, nearly identical to those who had always exercised. Doesn’t that give you hope?! Another study found that older individuals , even those who’d never trained before, had the same capacity to build muscle in response to resistance exercise as master athletes in their 70s and 80s!

There are real-life examples, too. Harvard Health reported on the case of a 101-year-old man who, through weight training, regained the ability to propel himself in a wheelchair and eventually walk down the hall to fetch his newspaper.

Advertisement

Almost Every Exercise Can Be Adapted

Don’t let a workout scare you! One of the most freeing things I’ve realised through doing CrossFit is that workouts are not one-size-fits-all. Want to row or bike instead of run? Use dumbbells instead of barbells? Modify because of mobility? Every movement can be tuned to your abilities, and good coaches will adapt the workout to you and not the other way around.

You might be in a class and see intense workouts flashing across a screen, but remember, the specified weight or rep count is just a template. Go with what your body can do today. Over time, you’ll surprise yourself. Even lifting lighter loads to near fatigue offers many of the benefits of heavier weights . The point is progress, not perfection.

Deborah Moore is a CrossFit Level 1 trainer and a certified sports nutritionist. She started strength training and doing CrossFit at 50 and is now the founder of the Strongr Movement, a health and strength training program that empowers women through food and fitness.

Three tips to get started wisely

Get coaching Whether it’s a CrossFit class or a personal trainer, working with someone who knows how to scale or adjust movements, teach solid form, and write a program appropriate for YOU is huge. You avoid injury, build confidence, and progress smartly.

Start slow and progress sensibly This isn’t a race. In fact, the longer you’ve waited, the more critical it is to build momentum and not burn out. Begin with low to moderate weight and routines, simple movements, and gradually increase frequency, intensity, and volume. Your body and your mind will reward consistency.

Prioritize nutrition, hydration and recovery Training regimens only do their magic if you’re fuelling, hydrating, and recovering properly. Eat enough quality protein, complex carbs and healthy fats to support muscle rebuilding and overall health, and stay hydrated. And most importantly, you have to take your rest days seriously. Sleep, mobility work, and joint health matter as much as the lift.

Unlock your Golden Potential

If you are hesitant about joining a gym for strength training or think starting a program like CrossFit is impossible, I’m living proof that you can. Cranking up the notch on your fitness later in life can lead not just to better health, but to thriving in your golden years.

Just recently, I raced at the Hyrox World Championships in a pair with my 18-year-old daughter. This was an amazingly empowering and validating feeling to realize what my body can achieve, even at 55! You too can feel powerful, even compete, and wake up excited about what your body can do. Strength and cardio aren’t optional — they’re essential. And it’s always worth starting or pushing yourself to reach new heights for your health.

If you’re still shaky about committing to your fitness journey and standing at the edge, tell yourself: “At 55 (or whatever your number is), I choose to start, so that I can keep going at 65, 75, 85 or beyond.” Then take that first step with smart coaching, patience, and consistency, and watch where it takes you. Remember: aging is a chapter in your life, not a finish line. Let’s write our own stories!