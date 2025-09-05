AI-Powered Home Gym: amp’s New Fitness Coach Adjusts to Your Performance

Fitness technology startup, amp, recently launched an AI-powered fitness coach designed to deliver personalized workout experiences that adapt in real time to each user’s performance on its wall-mounted home gym.

The system integrates machine learning with coaching from top trainers, including Chris Heria, founder of ThenX and a leading figure in bodyweight training, as well as amp fitness ambassador and social media influencer Kinga Strogoff .

Alongside the launch, amp recently posted on Instagram that it is expanding its white-glove delivery and professional installation service into new regions this October. That expansion includes California’s Central Valley in Fresno, Kern, and Stanislaus Counties and the Sierra foothills in El Dorado and Placer Counties near Sacramento, with additional rollouts planned in other states across the country.

How the AI Fitness Coach Works

The AI coach adjusts workout plans based on thousands of data points per session, analyzing strength levels, movement patterns, and progress trends. The company says this helps account for daily fluctuations in recovery, stress, and sleep.

“Most fitness apps treat every workout the same, but your body’s capabilities change daily based on sleep, stress, and recovery,” said a spokesperson from amp’s product team in a press release . “Our AI fitness coach recognizes these fluctuations as essential data points rather than obstacles. By combining trainer expertise with machine learning that understands your exact strength levels and movement patterns, we’re delivering truly personalized training that adapts to how people are performing each day.”

amp’s AI Avatar technology applies the coaching philosophy of expert trainers to individual users, delivering real-time adjustments based on user performance. Future upgrades are planned to use computer vision and electromagnetic sensors to refine feedback on form, rest, and resistance.

Hardware and Training Options

The bands drawn from the long vertical amp station use electromagnetic resistance. The compact home gym device features three training modes that allow you to exercise in an area about the size of a yoga mat.

Band mode : progressive tension, similar to resistance bands

: progressive tension, similar to resistance bands Eccentric mode : added resistance during lowering phases

: added resistance during lowering phases Fixed mode: consistent resistance across the full range of motion



The home gym comes with five accessories (handle, dual handle, rope, T-bar, and ankle straps), creating more than 450 variations of strength exercises.

“We’re solving the fundamental challenge of making elite fitness expertise truly accessible,” an amp spokesperson said. “Traditional strength training requires constant mental calculation about weight selection, rest periods, and form adjustments. amp’s AI handles these decisions automatically, letting users focus purely on execution while receiving guidance that’s fine-tuned to their specific capabilities and goals.”

The device is priced at $1,795, with a $23 monthly subscription for up to 15 household members. Membership includes targeted exercise programs, expert-led training, and gamified features such as tempo training, drop sets, Tabata intervals, and vertical jump tracking.