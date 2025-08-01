Why More Women Are Using Creatine to Level Up Their Fitness Routines

Bodybuilders and men looking to bulk up in the gym have long been the primary consumers of creatine, with women avoiding the supplement in fear of getting too big and looking too muscular.

But now, women are erasing those concerns about the muscle-building supplement and sharing the info with other women on social media platforms like TikTok.

“It’s a worry that doesn’t have any foundation,” said registered dietitian Angie Dye. “You have to be lifting really heavy weights to grow muscle. Creatine won’t do it all on its own.”

Creatine has been trending in women’s health for the past year, with influencers and everyday women sharing their personal results, tips, and guidance on how to safely add it to their gym and wellness routines. Emerging research and expert insights from dietitians back up many of the claims being made on social media.

“Interestingly, women have up to 80% lower body creatine stores than men and tend to take in significantly less creatine from food,” said registered dietitian Jillian Kubala.

This means that women are especially likely to benefit from daily creatine supplementation, especially during hormonally active life stages.

Creatine and Hormonal Transitions

During perimenopause and menopause, women experience a natural decline in muscle mass, strength, and bone density. Creatine supplementation, combined with strength training, has been shown to help preserve lean muscle and support bone health in postmenopausal women.

“As women age, we generally lose some muscle. If we’re adding in strength training and creatine, we can preserve that muscle and maybe fall less,” said Dye. “That’s the circuitous route to the bone health aspect for women.”

Many women also experience brain fog during menopause, which includes issues with memory, concentration, and decision-making. Preliminary research suggests that increasing creatine intake may also help support women’s cognitive function during menopause, typically in their 50s.

So, What is Creatine?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound stored in the muscles and brain that helps create energy. It stores high-energy phosphate groups that help regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is your cells’ main energy source. In other words, creatine is your body’s backup battery.

The liver, pancreas, and kidneys produce about 1 gram of creatine per day , about half of the body’s daily supply, while the other half is from a diet of protein-rich foods like red meat, seafood, and animal milk.

About 95% of the body’s creatine is stored in the muscles to use during and after physical activity, from enhancing strength and endurance to muscle repair. The remaining 5% is in the heart, brain, and other tissues, where it supports neurological and cognitive function .

Dye said that most clinical studies show benefits at higher doses of creatine — around 3-5 grams daily — so supplementation is a good idea for everyone.

“We’d have to eat pounds and pounds of seafood or red meat to get that amount naturally,” Dye said. “As a dietitian, I’d love to help people get their nutrients through food, but creatine is one of those nutrients that we can’t really eat enough of to have that therapeutic benefit.”

Creatine and Brain Health

Creatine supplementation is most known and studied for its ability to improve strength, muscle size, and physical performance, which is how it gained popularity among athletes and bodybuilders and fuelled the myth that it’s only for men.

But emerging research suggests creatine supplementation may also have a positive impact on brain health, including memory, attention span, processing speed, and executive function, but larger studies are needed to confirm these early findings.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Yasi Ansari even recommends creatine supplementation for athletes who participate in sports that are prone to traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

“Although the data on TBIs and creatine in humans is limited, the benefits of supplementation outweigh any concerns,” Ansari said.

“Active people are taking creatine for sports performance and recovery, and if there’s a small cognitive benefit that can also be gained, I see it as a bonus,” Dye said.

How to Take Creatine for Fitness

The most researched form of creatine supplementation is creatine monohydrate, an odorless and tasteless powder. Containers often come with a small scoop tool to measure out an exact dose. Dye recommends dissolving one scoop (3-5 grams) in 8 ounces of liquid daily, such as water, pre-workout drinks or recovery smoothies.

“You can take it however it’s most convenient for you, but it’s important that you’re consistent with it,” Dye said. “You have to find some part of your routine that’s consistent and do it at that time every day.”

While the powder is the most popular and cost-effective form, gummy options are available for those who don’t like creatine monohydrate, but they are often more expensive.

“If a budget is concerned, I would always rather my clients buy cucumbers and blueberries and chicken breasts or fish,” Dye said. “For years and years, we’ve been healthy and thriving with real food. If the eating piece isn’t there, none of these supplements are very helpful.”

Some people may experience temporary water weight or mild gastrointestinal discomfort, especially with high initial “loading” doses of 20-25 grams a day.

“I suggest avoiding loading doses of creatine and instead take smaller doses for longer periods of time, such as 3-5 grams a day for four weeks,” Kubala said.

Dye said that although creatine is generally safe for everyone, there are by-products of creatine that could potentially impact the kidneys. Always consult with a physician before taking creatine, and take into account your current kidney function.

“It’s important to remember that supplements aren’t one-size-fits-all,” Ansari said. “Creatine can be beneficial, but it’s most effective when used intentionally and after someone’s foundational nutritional needs are met. Like any supplement, it should be considered in the context of the whole person.”