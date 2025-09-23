8 Nutrition Mistakes Holding Back Your Workout Results

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I’ve had many clients come to me and say, “I don’t get it. I work out harder than anyone I know, but my body won’t change.”

This isn’t uncommon. Despite dedicating themselves to early-morning workouts, rigorous strength training, and additional cardio, many people still find their weight loss progress lacking.

Usually, it’s their nutrition that’s the culprit, not their effort. They may be doing things that don’t appear to be mistakes, but the scale or their performance in the weight room or on the field tells a different story.

Sometimes they skip meals and call it “discipline.” For others, it’s leaning too heavily on packaged, protein-packed foods that don’t actually aid in achieving their fitness goals. Most don’t even notice until progress slows.

Whether the goal is to build strength, lose fat, or simply feel better in workouts, the fix isn’t always complicated. Eating well, combined with training, can truly pay off.

Here are eight mistakes to avoid and how to fix them.

Mistake #1: Eating Too Few Calories

Cutting calories is what makes the difference on the scale, but eating too little can backfire. I’ve seen people drop down to 1000 calories a day, thinking it would speed up results. That’s not what happens.

They’ll come to me and complain of feeling wiped out. Their workouts start to fall apart and the scale is barely moving.

This isn’t unusual. The body needs fuel to function, and even more when adapting to training. Eating too little makes recovery harder and can stall progress altogether, since the body starts conserving energy when calories are too low. Research shows that chronic calorie restriction can reduce energy expenditure and disrupt hormone balance.

A small calorie cut is what’s recommended for fat loss. A slight calorie surplus is what’s needed if the aim is to build muscle. Tracking your meals in an app or food diary can help you figure out if you’re eating far less than you realize.

Mistake #2: Neglecting Protein Intake

Protein is the foundation for both muscle gain and recovery, yet many people fall short without realizing it. I had one client who was lifting regularly but struggled to see progress. When we tracked their meals, they were only hitting about half of their needs and were relying heavily on protein bars. The added sugar and other filler ingredients worked against their goals, and they still were not building muscle the way they wanted. Research shows that adequate protein not only supports muscle repair but also improves satiety and helps prevent muscle breakdown during a calorie deficit .

For most active adults, if your goal is to gain muscle, aim for about 0.8–1 gram of protein per pound of your target body weight each day. Spread protein throughout the day rather than trying to pack it into one meal. You can add simple whole food sources to your meals, such as mixing cottage cheese into your eggs or using it as a dip for vegetables.

Mistake #3: Overlooking Carbs as Fuel

Carbs often get a bad reputation, but they’re actually your main power source, especially if you work out. If you cut back carbs too much, your whole system can slow down. Workouts feel tougher, recovery takes longer, and nighttime sugar cravings take over. Runners may notice it first. Without carbs, long runs feel twice as hard.

Glycogen is what keeps your muscles going strong, and without it, you’re running on empty. Your body needs carbs to produce glycogen. Research shows that carbs are essential for energy and performance, and pairing them with protein supports recovery .

So don’t neglect carbohydrates in your diet. Pair them with protein to help repair muscles after tough workouts. Oats, rice, sweet potatoes, fruit, and whole-grain bread (such as Ezekiel bread) are excellent choices.

Mistake #4: Cutting Out Fats Entirely

Many people avoid fats, assuming that doing so will speed up weight loss. But the opposite usually happens.

One client cut out avocado, nuts, and oils, only to feel hungry all the time and struggle with focus at work. Healthy fats are essential for hormone balance, brain health, and keeping you feeling satisfied.

Add healthy fats in moderation by eating avocado on toast, olive oil on veggies, chia seeds in smoothies, or omega-3-rich salmon a few times per week. I often recommend omega-3 supplements if clients aren’t getting enough from food.

Mistake #5: Not Prioritizing Sleep and Its Nutrition Connection

Sleep is just as important as nutrition when it comes to fitness goals. It doesn’t get the attention it deserves when we talk about fitness. In reality, it matters just as much as all your gym routines.

One client told me they couldn’t control their late-night cravings, and we discovered that inconsistent sleep was driving up hunger hormones. When you’re hit with those late-night cravings, it’s not always about willpower. It can actually be your poor sleep messing with you.

Research shows that lack of sleep impacts leptin and ghrelin , leading to more snacking and higher calorie intake. Most people should prioritize 7 to 9 hours of consistent, high-quality sleep to help curb their appetite and keep their hormones and energy levels in check.

Mistake #6: Drinking Calories Without Realizing It

One of the sneakiest mistakes I see is how quickly liquid calories add up. A client once told me they couldn’t figure out why their weight loss had stalled. When looking over their tracked day-to-day intake, a few follow-up questions found the culprit. They didn’t think of adding their morning latte, sparkling juice, and weekend cocktails to their logs.

Drinks often do not trigger fullness, yet they can pack in hundreds of extra calories and added sugars. According to the CDC , sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading source of added sugar in the U.S.

Even foods marketed as “healthy,” such as juices or granola bars, can also be sneaky sources of sugar and calories, so always check the nutrition labels.

When you have a taste for something other than water , you can swap in flavored sparkling water, unsweetened tea, or a protein shake.

Mistake #7: Missing Out on Fiber

Fiber is one of the most overlooked nutrients in people’s diets. Many clients tell me they feel hungry soon after meals. Often, when we look at their food logs, fiber intake is as low as 10 grams per day. Fiber supports digestion, satiety, and even heart health . An easy adjustment was adding berries, chia seeds, or whole-grain oats at breakfast, or trading chips for high-fiber crackers.

Pairing fiber with protein, such as Greek yogurt or roasted chickpeas, can help you feel fuller for a longer period. Aim for 25–35 grams of fiber per day. Fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, and whole grains are excellent sources. Try topping your protein pancakes with your favorite fruit or adding flaxseed and chia seed to your yogurt bowl.

Mistake #8: Inconsistent Meal Timing

Skipping meals or eating irregularly can cause dips in energy, limit recovery, and make it harder to hit daily nutrition targets. I have seen clients try intermittent fasting, only to struggle to fit enough calories and protein into their eating window. Instead of losing fat, they ended up losing muscle and feeling weak. Another client often skipped breakfast, only to find themselves uncontrollably hungry by mid-afternoon, often grabbing whatever was convenient. This frequently led to blood sugar crashes, fast food cravings, and overeating at night. Research shows that consistent meal timing helps regulate appetite and energy balance .

Aim for three meals and 1–2 snacks spaced throughout the day. Eating protein every few hours helps maintain muscle protein synthesis. Try balanced options like overnight oats with chia seeds, Greek yogurt with nuts, or protein balls between meals.

Don’t Underestimate Nutrition’s Role

It’s easy to believe that training harder automatically means better results. But that’s not always true. I’ve had clients who put in the effort, but often stay stuck, not from lack of work, but from skipping the fuel their bodies need. What usually surprises them is how quickly things can change with small adjustments.

Eating enough, getting the right mix of foods, and paying attention to when you eat are important. Training is only half the equation and plays a huge role in your recovery. Refueling with protein and carbs after workouts is what allows your body to repair and adapt. Taking the time to adjust your nutrition is key. Your recovery will come easier, workouts will feel less draining, and progress will finally show with consistency.