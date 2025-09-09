Advertisement
Beyond the Pump: The Science of Pre-Workout Supplements

A man drinking pre-workout while sitting on a barbell bench in the gym.
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact
The pre-workout industry has absolutely exploded in recent years, and it has become a staple part of training routines for many athletes and regular gym-goers.

With promises of more energy, sharper focus, and stronger performance, these tubs of powdered supplements are usually mixed into a drink about 15–30 minutes before training. But not all blends are created equal, and knowing what’s actually inside that tub or quick chew product can save people from harming themselves or causing problems down the line.

What Are Pre-Workout Supplements?

Most pre-workouts are what researchers call multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements (MIPS). These mixes combine caffeine, amino acids, creatine, beta-alanine, and nitric oxide boosters, hoping they work together to boost our performance. But when you start digging into the exact formulas and how much they include of each item and the quality levels of the ingredients, things can get tricky. Some blends are simple with natural ingredients and provide a light kick, while others are high-stimulant options overflowing with caffeine and other chemicals for that push for maximum intensity.

Hardcore lifters, endurance athletes, and tactical professionals often reach for pre-workout when they need that extra surge on demanding days. But these products aren’t right for all of us. If you’re just starting out, or you’re one of those people sensitive to stimulants, you might notice jitteriness or totally disrupted sleep, especially if you take it later in the day.

Creatine Monohydrate

Why More Women Are Using Creatine to Level Up Their Fitness Routines

Worried creatine will make you bulky? Experts explain why that’s a myth and how women can use creatine to boost strength, support bone health, and even fight brain fog.

The Science Behind Key Ingredients

Caffeine

Caffeine is the most researched ingredient and the real star of many blends. A scientific review of multiple studies confirms that doses of about 3-6 mg per kilogram of body weight improve strength, endurance, and mental focus. That’s roughly 200 to 400 milligrams for most of us — about what you’d get in two strong cups of coffee. Higher doses don’t seem to offer extra benefits, but they definitely ramp up the side effects.

Not all pre-workouts rely on caffeine. Some blends are completely stim-free, focusing instead on ingredients like citrulline, betaine, or taurine to support blood flow, endurance, or hydration. These are popular with people who train at night, are sensitive to stimulants, or simply want to avoid the crash that can come with high caffeine doses.

Beta-alanine

The Harvard School of Public Health describes Beta-alanine as a “proton buffer that reduces muscle acidity during high-intensity exercise, which in turn reduces overall fatigue.” That makes it useful for high-intensity workouts like sprints or intervals. Many people notice a tingling sensation in the skin, which is totally harmless but can feel pretty strange.

Beta-alanine works best when taken consistently. Typical studies use 4–6 grams daily for several weeks, though even smaller doses over longer periods can still raise levels of carnosine, a compound in muscle that helps buffer acidity and delay fatigue during hard exercise.

Creatine

Creatine often shows up in pre-workout blends, but it’s not a stimulant. It works by building up muscle stores over time, which is why daily consistency matters more than timing. Some research suggests that post-workout dosing with carbs and protein may slightly improve uptake, but experts agree the key is simply taking 3–5 grams per day, whenever it is convenient.

Surveys of commercial products show creatine is one of the most common pre-workout ingredients, though many blends include only 1–2 grams, which is not enough for the full benefit. That’s why some athletes choose to take creatine separately to ensure they’re getting a full dose.

Citrulline

Citrulline is often included in pre-workouts because it may help improve blood flow. Some studies show that taking 8 grams of L-citrulline or 12 grams of citrulline malate can boost muscular endurance, though results are mixed and seem to depend on the type of exercise being performed.

Other ingredients you might spot include arginine, betaine, taurine, and tyrosine. The evidence behind them varies quite a bit. For example, betaine may improve muscular endurance, while tyrosine shows mixed results for actually helping athletes when playing sports.

A lady's hands hold a measuring spoon with a scoop of whey protein powder above a plastic jar on a wooden table with a shaker

Top 5 Best Protein Powders, Tested By a Dietitian Nutritionist

Discover the best protein powders of 2025. Expert-tested picks for whey, plant, casein, and collagen to support muscle, energy, and recovery.

Do Pre-Workouts Really Work?

Studies suggest that well-formulated pre-workouts can help us in the short term. Research shows acute supplementation improves resistance exercise performance, peak power, and fatigue resistance while lowering how hard we feel like we’re working. In other words, we may lift more reps at the same weight and feel less drained while doing it.

Long-term studies are way more limited. Some show increased lean mass gains when we combine pre-workouts with resistance training. But there are still big questions about whether chronic use meaningfully boosts our strength, endurance, or aerobic performance.

Risks and Safety Considerations

Pre-workouts aren’t risk-free. More than half of users report side effects like nausea, racing heartbeat, or skin tingling.

Caffeine is the biggest concern. High doses can bring on anxiety, heart palpitations, restlessness, and insomnia in some people, with symptoms sometimes appearing when they take as little as 400-500 mg at once. Sports studies and clinical reviews highlight that higher doses don’t boost performance any further but do raise the risk of adverse effects.

Another issue is quality control. Pre-workouts aren’t regulated by the FDA before hitting the market. Their “proprietary blends” can make it impossible for us to know how much of each ingredient we’re actually getting. Athletes in tested sports need to be extra cautious, as some blends have contained banned substances either intentionally or through contamination. The best way to know they are okay is by looking for third-party certification and searching sites like NSF Certified for Sport or USP Verified.

A man's shoulder is sore from a workout, and he tries to massage it and stretch his arm while walking in the park.

Why You’re Sore After Every Workout and How to Bounce Back Fast

Learn the science behind why you’re sore after workouts (DOMS) and discover the best, evidence-based ways to recover, from massage to cold water immersion.

How to Choose the Right Pre-Workout

The best pre-workout depends on your own goals and how much you can tolerate. A late-night lifter might prefer a stim-free pump formula to avoid caffeine. A powerlifter chasing personal bests might reach for a high-stim blend with creatine and beta-alanine. An endurance athlete might choose to take nitric oxide boosters like citrulline or beetroot extract.

Reading labels matters way more than flashy marketing. Research-backed doses are rarely met in every product we see on shelves. For instance, effective citrulline dosing typically starts at 6-8 grams, far higher than many tubs actually list.

When blends are well-dosed, pre-workouts can offer us a real, yet modest, edge. The evidence supports short-term improvements in strength, endurance, and mental focus, but they come with risks, particularly when stimulant levels run high.

For most of us, the basics — sleep, diet, hydration, and consistency — should always come first. Pre-workout is a supplemental tool for your favorite athletes, weightlifters chasing big gains, or runners fighting against time. But if you feel the need to use it, take extra precautions to make sure the products are safe and give you the specific boost you need.

Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

