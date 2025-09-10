Tempo Training: Why Slowing Down Your Lifts Can Speed Up Progress

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When you walk into a gym, you’ll see lifters meticulously counting sets, tracking reps and stacking plates. But one variable often gets overlooked when planning their workouts — tempo. The speed at which you lower, pause, and lift a weight can dramatically change what your body gets out of your training.

Controlling the movement of your weights and using a slow tempo can affect muscle growth, strength gains, reinforce good form, and even improve long-term performance.

Time Under Tension

The main component of tempo training is time under tension, or how long your muscles work or maintain their strain during each set.

A 2025 study found that lifters who performed squats with slower lowering phases had more growth in the outer thigh muscle, the vastus lateralis. This suggests that tempo doesn’t just affect how much muscle you build, but also which parts of a muscle are most engaged and developed.

A widely cited 2012 study in The Journal of Physiology showed that when people did knee extensions at a slow six-second pace instead of just one second, their quadriceps had about three times more protein-building activity afterward, signaling the start of hypertrophy, or muscle growth.

Why the Eccentric Phase Matters Most

Tempo is written as a four-number code. For example, a bench press 3-1-2-0 means three seconds lowering, one second pause at the chest, two seconds pressing up and no pause at the top. That kind of deliberate rhythm removes momentum and forces the working muscles to stay engaged longer.

When you are lowering your weight during an exercise in the eccentric phase, it has been shown to drive the biggest changes in muscles. Reviews of multiple studies confirm that slow, controlled eccentric movements can build more strength and size when done with enough intensity, though the improvements often depend on which muscles are being trained.

In practice, this looks like a squat with a slow descent and sometimes a pause at the bottom before driving up from the lowest point. This builds control and stability, which is especially useful for athletes like football linemen who need power and balance when pushing out of a low stance.

Recent research also shows that eccentric training can change the structure of muscles. One study found that when muscles were challenged under control , they added new sections to their fibers, making them physically longer and improving their functional strength. Another study reinforces the idea by showing that eccentric training led to muscle fibers becoming longer, while concentric training — the lifting phase — produced thicker fibers instead .

Put more simply, slowing down as you lower a lift reshapes muscles so they’re not just bigger and stronger, but also more flexible and resilient.

Why Slower Reps Feel So Hard

Slower reps increase muscle tension, so your muscles are forced to push against resistance for longer. Research shows that this tension is one of the primary drivers of muscle growth, more important than muscle damage itself.

That extra time under tension also creates metabolic stress — the buildup of byproducts like lactate that causes the familiar burning feeling. This kind of stress, along with the tension from the weight, plays a role in signaling your body to grow stronger and build more muscle.

Finally, slower reps can improve muscle recruitment. When a muscle stays under tension longer, your body has to call on both the smaller fibers that usually handle easier work and the bigger, more powerful ones. Keeping all of these fibers active for longer gives your body a stronger signal to grow and build more muscle.

How to Use Tempo Training

For most lifters, a practical way to use tempo training is to slow down the lowering phase to around two to four seconds and perform the lift back up with control. The aim is to keep each set under moderate tension long enough to stimulate muscle growth without dragging so slowly that the benefit fades.

A review of resistance training studies found that rep durations anywhere from about half a second up to eight seconds can build muscle effectively, while very slow tempos lasting 10 seconds or more per rep tend to be less effective

But not every exercise needs the slow tempo treatment, especially if it’s making your gym sessions last too long.

For strength-focused athletes, tempo training works best as a supplement. Powerlifters, for example, might use slow eccentrics in accessory lifts to reinforce technique, but keep their heavy competition lifts explosive to build maximum force.

If your workouts feel stale or your progress has slowed, take that as a cue to not just look at how much you lift but how fast. Tempo training doesn’t mean dragging through every workout at a snail’s pace. It’s meant to be a challenge and to create more efficiency and focus in your workouts.

Adjusting the speed of your lifts could be the key to unlocking the next level of strength at any stage of your fitness journey.