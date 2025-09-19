Advertisement
Muscle Recovery & Rest

What Science Reveals About Ice Baths and Cold Plunges for Muscle Recovery

A woman does a cold plunge in an ice tub for muscle recovery and relaxation.
(Michele Ursi - stock.adobe.com)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist
Cold-water recovery has moved from locker rooms into living rooms. Professional athletes still swear by ice tubs after competition, but cold plunges and home setups have also become a regular thing for fitness enthusiasts.

The ice bath is the colder, almost freezing version of what most people call a cold plunge, and it’s designed for maximum intensity. So before buying multiple bags of ice or running up your water bill, let’s dive into what the science says this type of cold exposure actually does, where the limits lie, and how best to use it for your recovery.

How Long and How Cold?

In research, both ice baths and cold plunges fall under the same term: cold water immersion (CWI). Most scientific studies use water between 5–15 °C (41–59 °F) for about 10–15 minutes to represent the typical “cold plunge” you see in recovery plans.

An ice bath usually means going colder, closer to 0–5 °C (32–41 °F). That end of the spectrum is less studied because it’s harder to tolerate and riskier if pushed too long. In fact, athletes who use ice baths at these extreme temperatures often stay in for only 3–6 minutes. So the main difference is the intensity. Both are versions of cold water immersion, but ice baths are the deep end.

Relief from Soreness Comes with Tradeoffs

Cold plunges and ice baths both help ease soreness after tough workouts.

Research shows they can cut down delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) for up to four days, mainly by reducing inflammation and calming the nerves that send pain signals. A 2025 analysis found that staying in 11–15 °C (52–59 °F) water for 10–15 minutes worked best for soreness, while going colder (5–10 °C / 41–50 °F) had stronger effects on muscle damage markers like creatine kinase.

But soreness is part of the muscle repair cycle. Blunting it too often can interfere with growth, which is why managing the frequency of these recovery methods could affect your gains in the long run.

A man's shoulder is sore from a workout, and he tries to massage it and stretch his arm while walking in the park.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You’re Sore After Every Workout and How to Bounce Back Fast

Learn the science behind why you’re sore after workouts (DOMS) and discover the best, evidence-based ways to recover, from massage to cold water immersion.

How Often Should You Do It?

Several recent reviews suggest that using cold water immersion after every strength workout can slow down muscle growth over time. Cooling slows down some of the signals your body relies on to build size and strength. But endurance training doesn’t seem to be affected in the same way.

For lifters, the smartest move is to save ice baths for their most challenging workouts or after competition days. Endurance athletes can use them more freely without worrying about long-term setbacks.

Short-Term Relief & Mental Reset

Cold plunges can take the edge off soreness and fatigue, but studies show they aren’t better than gentle movement or active recovery for long-term progress. Sleep, nutrition, and smart training loads still do the heavy lifting when it comes to recovery.

The possibility of boosting circulation is one thing that many cold plunge advocates point to. The increase in circulation is partly true, but the effect is short-lived. Cold water makes blood vessels tighten, and then they widen again as the body warms up. Alternating between hot and cold to do contrast therapy amplifies this effect. Although research shows the changes are temporary and don’t mean long-term cardiovascular improvements.

A woman walks on a path in the park for exercise while wearing a sauna shirt and leggings.

Workout Gear & Apparel

Do Waist Trainers & Sauna Suits Actually Slim Your Waistline?

Waist trainers and sauna suits promise a slimmer waistline, but do they actually work for fat loss? Here’s what science shows about sweat tricks and lasting results.

The effects of cold water immersion on the brain are also temporary. Brief plunges can lift mood, increase alertness, and reduce stress for several hours after the exposure. Brain imaging studies suggest this may be linked to changes in areas of the brain that regulate emotion. So the effect is real, and cold plunges are great for a reset, but they’re not a treatment for clinical anxiety or depression or long-term mental health treatment.

Safety First

Cold water puts stress on the heart and nervous system. Research shows that it raises blood pressure, speeds up heart rate, and can cause dizziness or gasping. For people with heart conditions, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or Raynaud’s disease, unsupervised plunging can be dangerous. Staying in too long also raises the risk of hypothermia, which can trigger dangerous heart rhythms.

The safest approach for anyone wanting to try cold plunging is to start with warmer water and shorter plunges to gradually build tolerance, and to never plunge alone. If you have any cardiovascular risks, check with a healthcare professional first.

A young, athletic man wears a white, sleeveless shirt and black shorts while using a massage gun near his knee for recovery.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Massage Gun vs. Stretching: What’s Best for Muscle Recovery?

Discover whether massage guns or stretching is more effective for muscle recovery and learn which method eases soreness faster and supports mobility.

Here are ways to implement it into your return based on the research.

Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

