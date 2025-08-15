How Foam Rolling Works and Why It’s Worth Adding to Your Routine

Seeing people get into outstretched positions to use a foam roller may seem like a funny sight, but physical therapists and elite athletes swear by its promises of reduced soreness, improved flexibility, and faster recovery.

Foam rolling’s benefits have people using foam, plastic, or rubber cylinders on their muscles in the gym, at home, and even in the office with no shame.

Use this guide to learn why it should be part of your regular exercise and recovery routine, and how it can fit into your daily fitness regimen.

What Is Foam Rolling?

Foam rolling is a technique that uses your body weight to apply pressure to muscles and the connective tissue that surrounds them, called fascia. Rolling slowly over these areas creates a self-myofascial release (SMR). The mechanical or physical stress that is created is meant to improve tissue quality and function.

The most common foam roller is cylindrical and made of polyethylene foam. It is often 6 inches wide and 36 inches long. You may also see a smaller, half-sized version that is usually 6 inches wide and 18 inches long.

Foam rollers also come in different materials or shapes, sometimes made with softer foams, firmer rubbers or plastics. Some rollers have textured surfaces for deeper pressure, electronic vibration or handles for easier grip. Lacrosse balls or massage sticks are different tools, but they work the same way.

How Foam Rolling Works

Researchers believe foam rolling helps the body in three main ways: by mechanically pressing on muscles and fascia for a release to improve how they move, by stimulating nerves that can change how we feel tightness or discomfort, and by boosting blood flow to support recovery. While these effects are well-documented in muscle and fascia, the exact processes behind them and how they produce these changes remain the subject of further research to fully understand.

Mechanical effects

As pressure and warmth come from rolling the foam rolling tool on the body, research suggests that the thixotropic properties or gel-like components of the fascia become more fluid. This change can improve the connective tissue’s ability to be stretched or extended, but the effect only lasts a few minutes once the pressure stops. Studies also show foam rolling can boost peak blood flow by up to 74% , with the increase lasting for about 30 minutes after treatment.

Neurological effects

According to the “gate control” theory, foam rolling may reduce the perception of pain by stimulating skin and muscle receptors, which dampen pain signals in the nervous system. This can increase your body’s ability to withstand stretching and pressure without feeling overwhelmed.

Physiological effects

Foam rolling can also improve the circulation of oxygen-rich blood to muscles, reduce stiffness in the arteries, and raise nitric oxide levels, which all help clear waste products from the muscles and improve blood flow. Its effect on inflammation, however, is less certain. While foam rolling can make you feel less sore, some studies show it doesn’t significantly reduce certain markers of muscle damage in the blood, such as creatine kinase, a blood marker that rises after strenuous workouts. This means its anti-inflammatory effect might be limited or only noticeable in certain situations.

How Foam Rolling Affects Performance and Recovery

According to a 2015 review in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy , foam rolling increases joint range of motion immediately, without the performance downsides sometimes linked to static stretching, and the benefits can last about 10 to 20 minutes. Consistent practice over four weeks or longer can help make range of motion improvements more lasting.

Foam rolling before workouts has been shown to give small gains in sprint speed at about 0.7% and flexibility at around 4% , but it has little effect on jumping or strength before a workout or game.

After a workout, it’s a different story. Foam rolling can help you hold on to more of your energy or performance ability by reducing the usual post-exercise drop in speed by about 3.1% and in strength by roughly 3.9%.

You usually lose some explosiveness and power right away after a hard training session or game, but foam rolling can help you bounce back faster. That’s why many athletes do it immediately after heavy training or even between events at tournaments or a track meet to stay ready for whatever comes next.

There’s also strong evidence that foam rolling reduces delayed onset muscle soreness or DOMS, based on improved recovery markers in the blood and a lowering of perceived fatigue for athletes.

How to Foam Roll

The sweet spot for foam rolling is focusing on a muscle for at least 90 seconds. Research shows this is the minimum time needed to see measurable improvements in joint range of motion.

To start, roll slowly over a muscle at about one inch per second. For warm-ups, you can still do quick 30-second passes to get moving, but for bigger flexibility gains and recovery benefits, aim for 90 seconds or more per muscle group.

Use the common two-step approach below to incorporate foam rolling into your routine:

Neural inhibition phase Find a tender spot, hold pressure for 30–60 seconds, and take deep breaths.

Mobilization phase Roll slowly across the muscle for another 30 seconds.

If you can foam roll daily or after each training session, that would be best, but taking the time to foam roll 2-3 times a week should be enough.

Safety and Precautions

Foam rolling isn’t a magic bullet, but it’s a low-cost, low-risk tool that shows benefits for improving flexibility and relieving soreness, and it is safe for most people when done correctly.

When using a foam roller, avoid areas with open wounds and bone fractures. You don’t want to put pressure on a healing bone and risk breaking it or irritating the wrong spot that needs time to heal. Also, don’t roll directly over joints or bony areas.

Get medical clearance from your doctor before adding foam rolling to your routine if you have heavy inflammation, deep vein thrombosis , or have recently had an injury. Also, pregnant individuals, people with bleeding disorders, or those on blood thinners should check with a healthcare provider first.

For the best results in healthy adults, use foam rolling in conjunction with mobility exercises, proper training progression, and rest. The performance gains are modest and most effects are short-lived, but adding it to your recovery mix when you are consistently training will help you recover more easily and improve your fitness in the long run.