Muscle Recovery & Rest

Massage Gun vs. Stretching: What’s Best for Muscle Recovery?

A young, athletic man wears a white, sleeveless shirt and black shorts while using a massage gun near his knee for recovery.
(DMITRIY VASILENKO/ViDi Studio - stock.adobe.com)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Contact

If you’re someone who trains hard, you probably already know that recovery is just as crucial as the workout itself. But to get out the tight kinks and relieve sore muscles, there is a debate about whether you should invest in a massage gun or stick with stretching.

Both are popular choices, and both can definitely help, but they work in pretty different ways. Recent studies have shed some light on how these methods actually work, where they really shine, and where their limits become obvious.

The Case for Massage Guns

Massage guns, often called percussive therapy devices, have exploded in popularity because they promise quick results. And guess what? Research actually backs up a lot of these claims. Some studies have found that short sessions of about two or three minutes can reduce soreness and improve how your muscles function just as effectively as those longer manual massage sessions you might be used to.

A 2023 systematic review that looked at 13 studies involving 255 people reported some pretty consistent short-term benefits, including flexibility gains, small temporary boosts in strength, and reductions in pain. Now, these improvements tend to last less than an hour, but they can be really meaningful in that crucial window right before or after you train.

Researchers think massage guns might work by changing how your nervous system processes pain signals and possibly by increasing blood flow, though the exact processes are still being figured out.

A trial from the University of Northampton showed that just two minutes of massage gun use improved hamstring flexibility and reduced stiffness compared to where people started. Most studies use short sessions like these, lasting between 2 and 8 minutes per muscle group for their experiments. That amount of time seems to be just enough to bring temporary relief and mobility improvements.

A man's shoulder is sore from a workout, and he tries to massage it and stretch his arm while walking in the park.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You’re Sore After Every Workout and How to Bounce Back Fast

Learn the science behind why you’re sore after workouts (DOMS) and discover the best, evidence-based ways to recover, from massage to cold water immersion.

The Evidence for Stretching

Stretching, by contrast, has a more mixed track record when it comes to recovery. It’s really more of a tool for mobility than for easing that post-workout soreness we all know and love. A 2021 review that pooled results from 11 studies with 229 participants found that post-workout static stretching didn’t actually reduce muscle soreness or speed up strength recovery compared to simply resting.

That doesn’t mean stretching has no place in your routine, though. Another study published in 2025 reported that static stretching was especially helpful for improving knee joint flexibility in the days following hard exercise, even when soreness lingered. The improvements were tied to easing muscle tightness and reducing your body’s protective signals that limit movement when you’re feeling sore.

Head-to-Head Comparisons

Several studies have put massage guns directly up against stretching to see which comes out on top. A 2024 trial found that both methods gave people the same immediate boost in hamstring flexibility. The benefit, however, was limited to just flexibility. Neither approach actually reduced soreness in that particular study.

A young man and woman stretch in the park before exercising.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You Should Never Skip Stretching When Working Out

Stretching is more than just for flexibility. Learn the science-backed benefits of stretching for muscle recovery, strength gains, and even cardiovascular health.

Other research shows the fast-pounding action of massage guns might pull ahead when you look beyond just flexibility and also measure strength, power, and soreness.

In a 2023 study comparing dynamic stretching, static stretching, and massage guns, percussive therapy improved all the performance tests they measured, while static stretching delivered the least improvement. Dynamic stretching showed more promise, but massage guns still improved the broadest range of measures.

When it comes to reducing soreness and stiffness, massage therapy came out stronger again. A 2025 trial reported that massage therapy was more effective than stretching at easing muscle pain and helping your tissues recover after those really tough workouts.

Efficiency is another factor worth considering

Let’s be honest, people often skip stretching because it takes a long time. And you have to hold positions that can sometimes feel uncomfortable to stay in, while being completely still. Traditional massages can also last 15 – 30 minutes at least, but research shows that just 2 to 5 minutes with a massage gun can bring you comparable benefits. For athletes and everyday gym-goers, saving time really matters.

A woman lies on top of a foam roller on her back in her living room.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

How Foam Rolling Works and Why It’s Worth Adding to Your Routine

Foam rolling can improve mobility, reduce soreness, and help you bounce back faster after workouts. Learn the science behind how it works and the best way to add it to your routine.

Not every study finds crystal-clear benefits, and results can vary depending on what outcome you’re measuring. Still, the weight of evidence suggests massage guns have a slight edge over stretching for muscle recovery. They’re especially effective for short-term pain relief, boosting flexibility, and doing it all in a fraction of the time that stretching or massage might take.

Stretching, on the other hand, remains valuable for long-term flexibility and joint health. It doesn’t offer much for immediate soreness relief, but it helps keep your muscles loose and movement efficient over the long haul.

For most of us, the best answer isn’t choosing one over the other. Massage guns can give you quick relief after those hard sessions, while taking some time to stretch after workouts and warming up with dynamic stretches supports your mobility and flexibility across weeks and months. Used together, they can cover both immediate comfort and long-term resilience.

Muscle Recovery & RestFitness
Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

