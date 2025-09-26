Muscle Recovery

What Is Rucking? How Weighted Walking Helps You Recover Faster

A woman is rucking or walking with a weighted backpack at the beach to stay active.
(Scott Thompson - stock.adobe.com)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist
Most lifters and runners think recovery means doing nothing. But complete rest often leaves you stiff, restless, and slow to bounce back. Engaging in active recovery, or gentle movement that boosts circulation without taxing your body, often produces better results.

One option to keep things moving on your rest days is rucking, or walking with a weighted backpack.

“It’s probably the most simple exercise to describe in the world,” said Matt Chan, a longtime personal trainer and gym owner.

“It’s putting a backpack on with weight and walking with it for a period of time or a distance,” Chan said. “You’re loading your frame while walking.”

What Is Rucking and Why It’s More Than Just Walking

The added resistance with rucking makes it a form of weighted walking, which engages muscles and bones more than an unweighted stroll, but remains much gentler than running or heavy lifting.

Rucking originated from the military, where troops marched long distances carrying weapons, supplies, and equipment. It’s still used today as a formal test of endurance in the U.S. Army. The term rucking comes from “rucksack,” the military word for a backpack.

Despite the military background, there aren’t strict rules on how to do it.

“If you wanted to wear a weight vest, or if you wanted to wear a simple school bag with some books in it, it could be adapted to any person with any of their means,” Chan explained.

Because the movement stays low-impact, rucking sits in a good zone where you can get a serious stimulus without overstressing your system. It also offers a unique blend of cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and mental benefits, making it a useful tool for recovery days.

Mark Langowski stands in front of a building with a shirt on that has his popular fitness social media handle @BodyByMark

Workout Motivation

What Viral Trainer BodyByMark Learned From Asking Strangers How They Stay Fit

Trainer BodyByMark’s viral street interviews reveal the simple fitness habits and motivation that keep real people healthy and consistent.

The Recovery Benefits of Rucking

Rucking is a practical, low-impact way to combine light cardio, gentle resistance, and a mental refresh on multiple levels.

1) Improved Circulation & Waste Clearance
Light movement helps your body clear out waste products from hard exercise, especially lactate, which can build up in muscles. Research shows this kind of active recovery helps you bounce back faster and feel less stiff afterward.

2) Stimulus for Bones & Connective Tissue
Carrying light external weight applies mechanical loading to your skeleton and connective tissues. According to research, this kind of loading supports bone strength and tissue resilience over time.

3) Lower Soreness & Stiffness vs. Passive Rest
Studies show that active recovery, like easy walking or cycling, makes people less sore than if they just rested completely. Rucking adds variety without crossing into high intensity.

4) Gait, Mobility & Longevity Links
There’s strong evidence that gait speed is a predictor of health outcomes; slower gait is linked to higher mortality and disability in older adults.

Chan also adds that “by providing additional resistance to walking in the form of a weighted sack or a weight vest, we’re fighting those effects of sarcopenia [muscle loss]. So not only is it improving strength by adding weight, you’re also improving your gait length, which is something that older adults really struggle with, and that starts to limit not only their mobility, but also their balance.”

He goes on to say this helps protect them from bad falls and the knee, hip or leg injuries that could follow.

A young couple walks outdoors, taking a break in the slower part of the Japanese walking method or interval walking training.

Workout Routines

The Japanese Walking Method Might Change How You Use Walking for Fitness

The Japanese walking method is gaining attention as a low-impact workout with huge benefits. Learn how the interval walking technique compares to the 12-3-30 treadmill workout.

More Than Just a Physical Boost

The benefits don’t stop with your body. Getting outside supports mental recovery, lowers stress, and boosts your mood.

“Nature exposure for 120 minutes a week, or 20 minutes a day for most days, is going to reduce cortisol levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve everything from memory to focus and ADHD symptoms,” Chan said.

And you can stack these benefits by keeping your weight walks outside.

“Personally, I love the combination of all three,” Chan said. “You have your rucking, you’ve got your nature and sun exposure, and then you’ve got your social connection, whether that’s with your spouse…or whether that’s on the phone with somebody.”

That blend of movement, nature, and connection makes recovery feel purposeful instead of passive.

Matt and Cherie Chan enjoy the mood-boosting benefits of rucking by making it a social activity they do together outside.
Matt and Cherie Chan enjoy the mood-boosting benefits of rucking by making it a social activity they do together as husband and wife.
(Matthew Chan)

How to Ruck for Recovery, Not for Training

The key is to stay in the “recovery zone.” Have enough stimulus, and not so much fatigue. For true beginners, Chan recommends starting simple.

“I would have them simply walk for a week or two, for 20 minutes and see if they have any negative effects,” Chan said. “Then we would target a two-mile to three-mile length without weight…then we would add the rucksack, add 20 pounds, and simply walk that same two to three-mile loop.”

For most people, he recommends 20–30 pounds to start.

“General rule of thumb is that you don’t want to go over one-third of your body weight,” Chan said. “It’s unnecessary and can cause joint pain.”

He said he’s experienced the consequences firsthand while recovering from an injury.

“I pushed a little too hard. Even though my heart rate was within range, I ended up with some pretty nasty shin splints the next day,” Chan said before warning, “don’t do too much too soon [and] never increase distance and weight at the same time.”

Three couples learn how to dance the salsa for a workout in a dance studio.

Workout Routines

How Salsa Dancing Strengthens Your Body and Lifts Your Mood

When Rucking Isn’t Recovery and How to Use It for Fitness

It’s easy to slip from recovery mode into training mode. If you increase the load, speed, or duration too much, rucking becomes a strength-endurance or conditioning session. If intentional, that’s fine, but Chan said you should pay attention to how your body reacts when figuring out your routine.

In recent years, many people have used rucking as a low-risk entry point into fitness, as it has grown in popularity, especially for people who want joint-friendly conditioning.

“A hot topic nowadays is Zone 2 training,” Chan said. “People can get the effects of aerobic endurance using a rucksack instead of running.”

This makes it appealing for older adults, people managing obesity, or anyone who can’t tolerate the impact of jogging but still wants a meaningful cardiovascular workout.

“If they [are rucking] for 120 minutes a week, they’re gonna see aerobic capacity improvements,” Chan said.

Over time, rucking can shift from a recovery tool to a main piece of your training and vice versa, allowing you to manipulate weight, pace, and terrain to build your fitness capacity in a progressive and refreshing way.

Check out Matt’s YouTube video on rucking on the TrainFTW channel.

Muscle RecoveryFitness
Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

