Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You’re Sore After Every Workout and How to Bounce Back Fast

A man's shoulder is sore from a workout, and he tries to massage it and stretch his arm while walking in the park.
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact

If you’ve ever struggled to sit down the day after squats, you know exactly what delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) feels like. It’s one of those things that pretty much everyone who works out deals with, but most of us don’t fully understand.

For years, folks blamed lactic acid buildup for making your arms and legs feel like they’re made of concrete, but the science has moved way past that. DOMS isn’t some nasty toxin hanging out in your muscles, and it’s definitely not proof that you crushed your workout. It’s just your body doing what it does when you throw some stress its way.

Here’s the real deal on why you get sore, what actually helps you feel human again, and how to keep it from messing with your progress.

What’s Really Happening When You’re Sore

Some people like to say soreness is “weakness leaving the body,” but what’s really going on is way more straightforward.

Soreness is caused by tiny tears in your muscle fibers and the connective tissue that keeps everything together during your workout. Your muscles get stretched out while working hard to handle eccentric contractions or movements when your muscles lengthen under tension.

Think about lowering yourself into a squat, fighting that heavy weight on the way down during a curl, or pounding downhill during a run. These types of exercises or muscle use trigger your body to send in the cleanup crew, made up of immune cells and chemical signals that create temporary inflammation and make the nerves in that area more sensitive.

After about 12 to 24 hours, DOMS shows up and often peaks between 24 and 72 hours, though in some cases it can last up to a week. Along with the familiar soreness, you might feel stiff as a board, weaker than usual, or like your joints just don’t want to move the way they normally do.

Some research suggests the nerves inside your muscle sensors might be part of the whole thing, too, which helps explain why you don’t feel terrible right away, but everything starts aching hours later.

So DOMS isn’t an injury or an excuse to quit working out. It’s just a normal, temporary part of how your body adapts to new challenges.

A blond woman lies down exhausted during a plank hold in a group training class and is struggling with her workout

Workout Routines & Training Programs

How Often Should You Really Change Your Workout Routine?

Wondering when to switch up your workouts? Learn how often to change your routine to avoid plateaus, build strength, and stay motivated.

What Helps Relieve Muscle Soreness?

There’s no shortage of people telling you how to deal with muscle soreness, but honestly, only a few things actually work consistently.

Massage therapy is the real winner. Multiple reviews of different kinds of recovery techniques show that massage actually reduces soreness and brings down blood markers that signal inflammation

Cold water immersion helps, too, but you’ve got to do it right. According to research, the sweet spot is sitting in medium-cold water (around 52–59°F / 11–15°C) for 10–15 minutes. So that means getting in water that is cooler than a pool, but not as extreme as a full ice bath. The benefits get even stronger when it’s repeated over several days.

Compression gear and just soaking in regular water have smaller benefits, but they’re still worth it, mostly because they get your blood moving and cut down on swelling.

Light activity the day after you’ve beaten yourself up, like taking a walk, easy cycling, or some simple bodyweight movements, can also help ease that soreness by getting your blood flowing

On the flip side, stretching is excellent for flexibility and mobility, but research shows it doesn’t do much to prevent DOMS. And going overboard with anti-inflammatory painkillers can also dull muscle growth if relied on too often.

A young man and woman stretch in the park before exercising.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You Should Never Skip Stretching When Working Out

Stretching is more than just for flexibility. Learn the science-backed benefits of stretching for muscle recovery, strength gains, and even cardiovascular health.

Can Food and Supplements Reduce Soreness?

Most people totally overlook nutrition when it comes to dealing with soreness, but it actually matters quite a bit. The right food choices won’t make DOMS disappear completely, but they can definitely make it less brutal and help you bounce back faster.

Research shows that getting 20 to 30 grams of protein along with some carbs after training speeds up how quickly your muscles repair themselves and refuel, which helps that soreness fade more quickly.

Some supplements have real evidence backing them up, too. Creatine and HMB (a compound that helps keep your muscle cells stable) can reduce those muscle damage markers and help you get your strength back after tough sessions, though results vary from person to person. Their benefits may also depend on training status; they tend to be more meaningful for novices or for lifters ramping up training volume.

Vitamin D and magnesium might also help if you’re running low on either, since both play key roles in how your muscles function and recover.

Finally, foods packed with antioxidants, like tart cherry juice or beetroot juice, have been shown to dial down inflammation and soreness in some people.

A man skipping rope indoors, showing his commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle

Workout Gear & Apparel

Can Smart Jump Ropes Really Upgrade Your Workout?

Discover how smart jump ropes add tracking, timers, and motivation tools to help make home workouts more consistent and engaging.

Preventing Soreness in the First Place

While all those recovery tricks help, the smartest move is just preventing the worst of it. Your muscles naturally get used to new stress through something called the repeated bout effect. Once they’ve been sore from something, they become more resistant the next time around.

This means that you have to take your time and progress gradually when doing a new workout or focusing on a certain muscle.

Instead of jumping straight into the deep end with aggressive intensity or heavy loads, build up your training slowly so that your body has time to get used to it. A solid warm-up with five to 10 minutes of dynamic movement also helps keep soreness from getting too intense.

Even caffeine can help ease the pain. Research shows it can reduce muscle soreness, particularly around 48 hours after exercise, though results vary depending on timing and exercise type.

The Smart Takeaway on Soreness

Some soreness is totally normal, especially when you’re trying new exercises or pushing harder than usual. But more soreness doesn’t mean more progress. If you get so sore that you can’t train, then it’s actually working against you.

The smartest approach is combining gradual progression, solid post-workout nutrition, proven recovery strategies like massage or cold water immersion, and consistent rest. Over time, your body adapts, soreness becomes way less of a big deal, and your performance keeps getting better.

