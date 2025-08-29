Studio Golf facility combines indoor golf and fitness in the South Bay

Studio Golf recently opened its flagship indoor golf, fitness and wellness club in El Segundo, its first location in the Los Angeles area. It joins existing sites in San Diego, El Paso and Scottsdale, with more coming in Houston and Tampa.

The South Bay facility features nine practice bays equipped with launch monitors that track swing and ball data, as well as an interactive putting system that provides instant feedback. A gym for strength and mobility training is next to a recovery area with infrared saunas, cold plunges and private changing rooms.

Instruction is led by national director Devan Bonebrake, an experienced coach, and Don Saladino, the first Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Level 3 Fitness Certified Coach. They are joined by full-time golf instructors, club fitters, and fitness specialists offering programs from swing analysis to golf-specific strength work.

Beyond training, the club hosts league nights, tournaments and member events. The company stated in its press release that it is “on a path to revolutionizing the golf experience for the modern social athlete.”

El Segundo’s mayor was on hand for the fitness center’s opening.

“We are proud to welcome Studio Golf to El Segundo, a facility that not only elevates our city’s reputation for innovation in sports and wellness but also enriches our community,” Mayor Chris Pimentel said. “It blends cutting-edge technology with opportunities for social connection where residents and visitors alike can pursue their passion for golf, health, and camaraderie.”

Members get unlimited access to simulators, putting labs, instruction and fitness sessions. Non-members can book individual lessons or training through the South Bay location.

This information was sourced from a press release. To learn more, visit https://www.studiogolfclub.com