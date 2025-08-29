Advertisement
Workout Routines & Training Programs

Studio Golf facility combines indoor golf and fitness in the South Bay

A golfer takes a swing in front of a monitor at the South Bay Studio Golf indoor training facility.
(Courtesy Studio Golf)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Studio Golf recently opened its flagship indoor golf, fitness and wellness club in El Segundo, its first location in the Los Angeles area. It joins existing sites in San Diego, El Paso and Scottsdale, with more coming in Houston and Tampa.

NEWSLETTER

Train and fuel smarter with expert workouts and nutrition strategies sent to your inbox.

Sign Up

The South Bay facility features nine practice bays equipped with launch monitors that track swing and ball data, as well as an interactive putting system that provides instant feedback. A gym for strength and mobility training is next to a recovery area with infrared saunas, cold plunges and private changing rooms.

Instruction is led by national director Devan Bonebrake, an experienced coach, and Don Saladino, the first Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Level 3 Fitness Certified Coach. They are joined by full-time golf instructors, club fitters, and fitness specialists offering programs from swing analysis to golf-specific strength work.

Advertisement

Beyond training, the club hosts league nights, tournaments and member events. The company stated in its press release that it is “on a path to revolutionizing the golf experience for the modern social athlete.”

A man with an arm tattoo strains as he flips a large tire outside next to a brick wall for a workout.

Fitness & Workout Motivation

Understanding the Benefits and Risks of the 75 Hard Challenge

The 75 Hard Challenge promises discipline and results, but what are the real benefits and risks? Here’s what to know before starting.

El Segundo’s mayor was on hand for the fitness center’s opening.

“We are proud to welcome Studio Golf to El Segundo, a facility that not only elevates our city’s reputation for innovation in sports and wellness but also enriches our community,” Mayor Chris Pimentel said. “It blends cutting-edge technology with opportunities for social connection where residents and visitors alike can pursue their passion for golf, health, and camaraderie.”

Members get unlimited access to simulators, putting labs, instruction and fitness sessions. Non-members can book individual lessons or training through the South Bay location.

Advertisement

This information was sourced from a press release. To learn more, visit https://www.studiogolfclub.com

MORE FITNESS

A man skipping rope indoors, showing his commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle

Workout Gear & Apparel

Can Smart Jump Ropes Really Upgrade Your Workout?

A young woman relaxes while holding a water bottle and sitting on the floor in her home, taking a break.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

How Rest Days Help You Build Muscle and Avoid Burnout

A blond woman lies down exhausted during a plank hold in a group training class and is struggling with her workout

Workout Routines & Training Programs

How Often Should You Really Change Your Workout Routine?

The silhouette of a young woman jogging on the beach with the light of the sun refracting on the camera.

Workout Routines & Training Programs

The Best Time to Exercise Might Not Be When You Think

A young Hispanic woman runs on the treadmill at the gym, listening to music to stay motivated and focused.

Fitness & Workout Motivation

How the Right Music Can Boost Your Workout and Motivation

A row of women crouch or lean over to unroll their yoga mat before a class.

Workout Gear & Apparel

How to Choose the Right Yoga Mat for Comfort, Grip, and Balance

A man is training with a kettlebell at the gym as part of a consistent workout habit and fitness lifestyle.

Fitness & Workout Motivation

3 Strategies to Make Sticking to Workouts Feel Easier

Eight name brand gym bags great for women

Workout Gear & Apparel

8 Best Gym Bags For Women That Balance Style and Performance

A woman lies on top of a foam roller on her back in her living room.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

How Foam Rolling Works and Why It’s Worth Adding to Your Routine

A young man and woman stretch in the park before exercising.

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why You Should Never Skip Stretching When Working Out

Don't forget healthy carbs in your diet.

Supplements & Nutrition

The Truth About Carbs and Why They Are Essential for Your Workouts

A young man has a towel draped over his shoulder and holds a water bottle as he yawns and covers his mouth with his free hand

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why Sleep Is the Secret Ingredient for Fitness and Muscle Growth

Workout Routines & Training ProgramsFitness
Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement