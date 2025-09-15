BURN Brings Infrared-Heated, Red Light Workouts to Westlake Village

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Things are heating up in Westlake Village. Residents are getting a new fitness studio offering infrared-heated workouts.

Los Angeles-based fitness brand BURN has officially opened its fourth location along Westlake Blvd and has announced plans for three more Southern California studios over the next six months.

Founded by former International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) professional athlete Maria Chase, BURN combines weighted strength training, targeted isometric holds, and recovery-focused technology in heated studios with LED/NIR red and blue light.

Chase said the goal in developing the method was to merge advances in longevity and recovery with an emotionally and physically challenging workout.

“Weighted workouts are essential to healthy aging,” she explained. “By combining them with infrared heat and medical-grade red light therapies, we are significantly increasing the rate of recovery, which translates to faster results.”

While most studies on red and infrared light therapy or photobiomodulation (PBM) have looked at pre- or post-exercise use, findings suggest it can reduce muscle soreness and support faster strength recovery.

At BURN, the therapies are built directly into two main class formats. BURN45 is a 45-minute workout built around weighted movements in quick succession, performed in the infrared-heated studio under LED/NIR red and blue lights. The other class is ISOBURN, a lower-impact, isometric workout designed for strength and mobility.

A blended BURN Combo class is also available, and later this year the company plans to launch BUILD by BURN at its Studio City location. The bench-format program is expected to take a more traditional weight-training approach with heavier lifts, taught under the same heated and lighted conditions.

BURN currently operates studios in Brentwood, West Hollywood, Studio City, and Westlake Village, with additional Southern California sites scheduled to open by early 2026.