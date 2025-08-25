Advertisement
Workout Routines & Training Programs

The Best Time to Exercise Might Not Be When You Think

The silhouette of a young woman jogging on the beach with the light of the sun refracting on the camera.
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist

Finding the best workout schedule for you can be tough. Some people choose to embrace their late-night rocker tendencies and go for dinner-time gym sessions, or others prefer to wake up with the sun and knock out a run early to feel accomplished for the day.

Fitness enthusiasts have debated whether a morning or evening workout is best. While much of the advice boils down to “whenever you can stick with it,” research suggests that the timing of your workout may impact everything from fat loss and cardiovascular health to strength gains and sleep.

Both morning and evening workouts can be effective, but the benefits differ based on your individual needs. When we look at how our bodies respond to exercise at different times of the day and how personal factors like gender, lifestyle and natural sleep-wake rhythms come into play, then we have to look at the science to know what might work best.

Early bird benefits

Morning workouts may have an edge for those focused on fat loss and cardiovascular health, especially for women. Research shows that exercising before breakfast increases fat burning during a workout and for several hours after, and it can raise fat oxidation for up to 24 hours.

In a 12-week study, women who trained in the morning lost 5% of their total body fat compared to 2% in those who exercised later in the day. The difference was even more pronounced around the waistline, where morning exercisers lost 10% body fat compared to 3% in evening exercisers. Morning training also brought greater reductions in blood pressure, a key marker of cardiovascular health.

Morning workouts also shift the body’s internal clock. That can help night owls become earlier sleepers and overall more well-rested.

A young Hispanic woman runs on the treadmill at the gym, listening to music to stay motivated and focused.

Fitness & Workout Motivation

How the Right Music Can Boost Your Workout and Motivation

Discover how music fuels motivation, endurance, and performance. See how the right playlist can transform your workout and take your fitness to the next level.

Evening Exercise Benefits

Evening sessions often favor performance. Human strength, power and flexibility peak in the late afternoon or early evening, a rhythm tied to the body’s natural rise in core temperature later in the day.

Strength and power are often higher later in the day, typically between 4 and 8 p.m. This is thought to be aligned with the body’s natural rise in core temperature later in the day, which supports better muscle performance and power output. On the other hand, core body temperature is lowest around 4–6 a.m.

Evening training may also have additional benefits for men.

One study, examining both men and women, found that men who trained in the evening increased fat burning by 6% compared to 1% in the morning group and lowered their systolic blood pressure by 15mmHg compared to 3-4mmHg in the morning group.

For women, evening workouts seem to bring greater gains in upper-body strength and muscular endurance. In the same study, women who trained later improved their bench press strength by 16% compared to 9% in morning exercisers.

Two men play basketball outdoors at night. One attempts a jumpshot from the free-throw line as the other tries to block it.
Men playing one-on-one basketball outdoors at night

Letting Nature Decide

Knowing whether you’re a morning lark or a night owl affects how your body responds to exercise. People generally perform better and feel less strain when exercising at their preferred time of day. Morning people tend to hit their stride earlier, while evening types peak later and may struggle with early training.

Exercise itself is a powerful time cue for the body. Morning workouts can shift the circadian rhythm earlier, while late sessions can move it later.

But there are things to watch out for. Exercising against your natural rhythm or your chronotype can be stressful on the body. For example, early risers who train late in the day may see less favorable blood pressure responses.

A young man has a towel draped over his shoulder and holds a water bottle as he yawns and covers his mouth with his free hand

Muscle Recovery & Rest

Why Sleep Is the Secret Ingredient for Fitness and Muscle Growth

Learn how better sleep leads to bigger gains and faster results in the gym by understanding how it drives muscle growth, boosts performance, and improves your overall fitness.

Hormones also fluctuate in ways that vary from person to person, making the timing effects less predictable. Research suggests morning exercise may support better sleep quality over time, although the findings are mixed.

Morning workouts tend to support melatonin release before bed, while nighttime sessions can delay melatonin slightly and raise body temperature, yet most studies find evening workouts don’t harm sleep quality in healthy adults.

On a cellular level, muscle tissue has its own circadian clock. Morning workouts activate biological pathways related to fat burning and amino acid metabolism, while consistent evening training may tilt muscles towards strength and performance adaptations.

Of course, none of this means your workout time is set in stone. While natural body rhythms favor certain hours, research also shows that your body can adapt, which means consistency often trumps the clock.

A man is training with a kettlebell at the gym as part of a consistent workout habit and fitness lifestyle.

Fitness & Workout Motivation

3 Strategies to Make Sticking to Workouts Feel Easier

Make fitness part of your life with three proven, science-backed strategies. Build lasting workout habits that make sticking to your fitness goals feel easier.

How Your Body Adapts

A 2019 review of resistance training studies found that people performed best at the time of day they trained most, suggesting that your body adapts to the schedule you choose over time.

The research showed that people who trained in the morning improved more on morning fitness tests, while evening trainers performed better later in the day. Another study on circadian rhythms in sports found that consistent training helps performance align with your usual workout window.

In other words, if you’re training for something specific at a set time, like a sunrise marathon or evening games under the lights, it’s worth training at that same hour so your body is ready to perform at that time of day.

Train in the morning if:

  • Your main goal is fat loss, cardiovascular health or sleep improvement
  • You’re a morning person
  • You prefer training in a fasted state
  • You are training for a morning competition

Train in the evening if:

  • You’re focused on strength, performance or upper body development
  • You’re a night owl
  • Your schedule doesn’t allow for early training
  • You are training for an afternoon or evening competition

But if your main goal is health, strength or consistency, don’t worry about the clock. The science says the real win is just showing up regularly, at whatever time of day works best for you. Consistency, not the clock, is the biggest driver of long-term success.

Workout Routines & Training Programs
Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

