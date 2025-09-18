5 Reasons Why Boxing Is One of the Best Workouts for Fitness

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Once reserved for fighters chasing championship belts or headlining big fight nights like Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Logan Paul, boxing has become one of the most popular workouts for everyday people looking to build strength, stamina, and confidence. From boutique gyms in Los Angeles to home training setups, the sport’s blend of cardio, power, and precision delivers a range of physical and mental health benefits that set it apart from other sports.

“[Boxing] requires a level of intention and dedication in order to get better,” said Peacock McBride, a boxing coach and trainer at The Punch Club LA. “You have to work mentally and physically harder to evolve, and therefore that makes the workout in itself a harder task.”

Whether you’re hitting heavy bags in a class, shadowboxing at home, or following a coach’s mitt work, here are five reasons why boxing needs to be added to your fitness routine.

1) A Full-Body Workout That Starts in the Legs

Throwing punches isn’t just an upper-body exercise. Every punch starts from the ground up. Your legs and hips drive power into your core, which transfers out through the gloves.

“Training your legs would be just as important — if not the most important — aspect of boxing,” McBride explains, adding that some people “think it’s just a bunch of arms and hands swinging, but to generate the proper power in your upper body,” your legs and your hips have to be ready to produce it.

That’s why boxers from Ryan Garcia to Terence Crawford and Canelo Ávarez train not just their hands, but also footwork, balance, and leg endurance. McBride said agility drills, jump ropes, or box jumps are all common elements of boxing programs.

“It is truly a full-body thing,” McBride said.

The science backs him up. A 12-week study of college students found that boxing training improved strength, aerobic endurance, agility, and balance, while also boosting technical skill. Unlike workouts that isolate one area, boxing demands coordination from head to toe.

2) Built-in Cardio to Increase Endurance

Boxing’s natural rhythm of short bursts of explosive punches followed by rest helps it mirror high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These types of workouts have been shown to improve cardiovascular endurance or your VO₂ max more effectively than traditional aerobic exercise.

McBride said boxing causes your heart rate to go up and down constantly, and you have to train to withstand the fluctuations and not lose your breath while constantly on guard.

“It requires you to be effective, to have multiple intensities,” McBride said, “You’re always at 75-80% … and then sometimes you gotta take it to 100 and you gotta drop it back down a little bit.”

He adds that group classes and circuit training are where boxing really stands out as a HIIT option.

“Boxing has taken off so much because it does this mixture of boxing and strength and conditioning, but through the HIIT format,” McBride said.

3) Strength Training and Boxing Work Together

Some athletes worry that boxing is more for cardio and will pull them away from weightlifting or muscle-building goals. McBride said the two are actually complementary and shouldn’t be seen as replacing each other.

“Weightlifting is good for boxing … the stronger you are, the more force you can generate in your boxing ,” he explained. “If you’re not doing some level of strength training, your muscles aren’t geared to go through tension, to go through strife, and then you get gassed really quickly.”

And vice versa is true. Weightlifters want to have the muscle endurance that boxing gives them, as well as the coordination for compound lifts, and to have better control over their bodies as they grow in size.

“Boxing can bring out the athleticism and mobility, because in order to throw punches and do the sport right, you have to have a decent level of athleticism,” McBride said.

He even recommends doing boxing training 2-3 times per week, along with weightlifting 2-3 times for a good 50/50 split, but of course, whatever you can be consistent with and what your body can handle is always best.

4) Stress Relief and Mental Focus

For many participants, the appeal of boxing goes beyond physical conditioning. The measured chaos, intense focus, and emotional release that come with hitting pads or a heavy bag provide both stress relief and mental clarity.

“It’s a full mind, body, soul connection to me,” McBride said. “If there’s any kind of stress or tough times going on, or even anger issues per se, hitting something that doesn’t have a consequence in the sense of getting either hit back or being in a bad environment and putting yourself in physical harm can feel really good.”

Research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that non-contact boxing programs led to reductions in anxiety, depression, PTSD, and stress symptoms, while also improving mood, confidence, and concentration.

5) Accessible for Beginners and Lifelong Athletes

One of boxing’s biggest misconceptions is that it’s only for people wanting to bruise others or who are ready to take a hit. In reality, most boxing classes are designed for fitness, not competition. That makes it easy for people at any age and stage of their fitness journey to join in.

“There’s a discomfort, obviously, when getting involved in anything new,” McBride said, talking about people who may hesitate to step in the ring. “But it has such a reward to it that can be felt even in its beginning stages.”

The little wins and confidence you build keep people coming back, he added. Even though The Punch Club LA only runs classes six days a week, McBride points to a 76-year-old member who squeezes in eight sessions weekly and calls boxing life-changing.

“How many people do you hear in the later part of their life say something can be life-changing?” McBride said.

He added that the 76-year-old has been at the gym for six months and has lost weight, and he started eating healthier as well. All while still working full-time as a lawyer.

“He says everything from work and to home life — everything is better because he feels a sense of pride, of taking care of himself,” McBride said.

Beyond the Punching Bag

Boxing is more than a combat sport. It’s an inclusive activity that engages both your mind and body to build strength, endurance, and resilience, while also providing stress relief and fostering community.

“There’s this incredible result and thing that comes out of [boxing] that makes you build so much confidence, and actually has nothing to do with getting hit at all,” McBride said. “The craft is more what’s being taught.”

“These classes are not built to get hit. They’re not necessarily even built to turn you into a fighter,” he continued.“They’re designed to build character and confidence and help you show yourself, prove to yourself that you have so much you’re capable of, much more than you might think.”