Cardio vs. Weights: Which Is Better for Fat Loss?

Torn between the treadmill and the dumbbells? You’re not alone.

In a world overflowing with “fat loss hacks” and fitness trends, it’s easy to get caught in the middle. The hum of treadmills on one side, the clang of weights on the other, and now you are wondering if it’s miles or muscles that will lead to real fat loss. But here’s the thing: you don’t have to choose. Cardio and strength training aren’t rivals — they’re a winning combination.

Let’s break down how cardio and strength training can each lead to fat loss and why combining both is the most effective way to get leaner, stronger, and healthier.

Why Muscle Matters More Than You Think

Strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders or athletes. It’s for everyone who wants to feel strong, stay independent, and age well.

Anyone looking to burn fat should incorporate strength or resistance training into their routine, as it helps signal the body to maintain muscle, burn fat, and burn calories more efficiently.

According to the American Heart Association’s 2024 physical activity guidelines , healthy adults should get “at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, plus moderate-to-high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity at least twice a week.”

Research shows that when you’re in a calorie deficit, your body may break down some muscle to meet energy needs, especially after depleting its limited glycogen stores. However, resistance training can help minimize this muscle loss and shift most of your weight loss to occur from fat rather than muscle tissue.

Regular strength training:

Builds and preserves muscle mass, even during weight loss

Increases bone density

, helping prevent fractures as you age Boosts your resting metabolism so you burn more calories all day long

Improves insulin sensitivity and metabolic health

Improves your ability to perform everyday activities such as carrying groceries, climbing stairs, or gardening—making daily tasks easier and reducing injury risk

Helps maintain mobility and function so you can stay active and independent

The Case for Cardio

Cardio is much more than just burning calories. It’s also essential for your heart, your brain, and even your mental health. A 2024 brain imaging study found that a single session of cardio released dopamine in the brain, and this boost was directly linked with quicker reaction times on cognitive tasks

Meanwhile, the European Society of Cardiology reports that getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week can reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by about 35%, and lower your overall risk of death by 33%

So, cardio isn’t just an option for trimming your waistline. It also:

Strengthens your heart and lungs

Lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol

Reduces risk for heart disease, diabetes, and stroke

Releases endorphins and serotonin (boosting mood and brain health)

Helps manage stress, anxiety, and depression

The Power Combo: Aerobic Exercise and Strength Training

Think of cardio and weights as two sides of the same coin. They don’t compete, they complement each other.

A large 2024 trial in JAMA Internal Medicine examined various combinations of strength and aerobic training in over 400 adults. Both approaches improved body composition, but combining both forms of exercise led to the most significant reductions in fat mass and waist circumference.

Research also shows that combining aerobic and resistance training further improves blood sugar control, lowers blood pressure, and boosts cardiorespiratory fitness.

Concerns that cardio training interferes with strength or muscle gains are largely unsupported. A recent 2024 review in Sports Medicine found that, when endurance and resistance workouts are well structured, you’ll get similar, and sometimes better, muscle size, strength, and fitness gains compared to resistance training alone.

How Much Cardio and Strength Do You Really Need?

You don’t need to chase perfection. Here’s what recent studies and expert organizations recommend:

Strength Training:

2 - 3 sessions per week

1 - 3 sets of 8 - 12 reps for major muscle groups

Adjust the number of sets and reps based on your fitness level and prioritize good form and gradual progress, changing the reps or weight

Cardio:

150 minutes per week of moderate intensity (walking, cycling, swimming)

Or 75 minutes per week of vigorous cardio (running, HIIT, etc.)

75 minutes per week of vigorous cardio (running, HIIT, etc.) Mix steady-state (walking, cycling) and interval sessions for variety

A 2023 review of 56 studies compared high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and moderate-intensity continuous training. The results showed that both methods are effective for fat loss, with no significant difference in outcomes. The most important factor is choosing the type of exercise you enjoy and can stick with over time.

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to choose between cardio and weights — in fact, you shouldn’t. The latest research is clear: combining endurance and resistance training delivers results that last.

So if you want to:



Lose more fat (and keep it off)

Build and keep muscle

Strengthen your heart and mind

Stay healthy and independent for life

Don’t overthink it. Just start moving, start lifting, and let consistency do its job. You’re building a body and a life that’s strong, resilient, and ready for anything.