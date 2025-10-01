What is Hyrox? And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

IS HYROX THE NEW BEST THING IN FITNESS?

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock lately, you’ve probably heard about Hyrox. You may have seen videos of participants suffering behind a metal sled loaded with an unimaginable number of weight plates, but before you say “I couldn’t do that”, let me tell you all about this fitness race that is, quite honestly, accessible to and doable by anyone.

While I have a background in endurance sports (triathlon) and have been doing CrossFit for the last 5 years, I had never tried this hybrid format of racing. I was curious, so I embarked on my first Hyrox race at age 53 in Chicago, and have since done two more in a double with my 19-year-old daughter. We ended up qualifying for the World Championships this past June, and what an experience that was!

Over the past two years training for and racing Hyrox, I’ve learned so much, and today I’m sharing the top questions I’ve had from gym buddies, Hyrox newbies, and all who are curious about this growing sport!

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is known as a “hybrid” fitness event – one that combines cardiovascular and functional fitness. It is the brainchild of Moritz Fürste, a 3-time Olympic medallist & world champion, and Christian Toetzke, a successful fitness event organizer and entrepreneur. Their first Hyrox event was launched in Hamburg in 2017, and it quickly took the European fitness scene by storm. Hyrox is now a global event, with races now in 23 countries, including ones in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Each Hyrox event consists of the same disciplines, 8 x 1km run portions, performed as circuit-style laps around a central “Rox Zone” housing the 8 fitness stations. Each event is also performed in exactly the same order, which means an incredibly level playing field for all participants. Every athlete does the same distances, but the weights at the stations vary by gender & division.

Hyrox fitness routine (Hyrox )

Do You Have to Be Fit to Do Hyrox?

At least 50% of the time spent at the event is running, so it’s important to have some level of comfort and endurance for running, but this is definitely something anyone can train for (make sure you get your doctor’s clearance). Just like training for your first 5K race, it’s all about sensible, progressive training; the difference between Hyrox and regular running races is that you have to train for BOTH the running and the fitness stations. I personally found that just having run fitness wasn’t enough - it’s important to train for the switch between the run and other stations. The first time I tried to run after pushing that heavy sled was a revealing moment...jello legs are a real thing.

Much like the running, it’s also important to progressively train for the fitness stations. Rather than try to do the full distance or weight right out of the gate, start easier and work your way up over time. This means starting your training a good few months out from the event (more if you have not done a lot of running before)!

I can guarantee you that even if you weren’t what you’d consider “fit” when you start Hyrox training, if you stick with a sensible plan, you will be by race day!

Where Do I Event Start?

Hyrox is one of the most accessible and inclusive sports that I have seen in my 30 years of sport-specific training and participation. There are so many options for racing, including doubles and relays for those who want to share the load, and Elite for those who are aiming to compete at the peak of the sport.

Here’s a summary of the divisions:



Open : The standard, baseline race for everyone to complete.

The standard, baseline race for everyone to complete. Pro : For more experienced athletes, featuring heavier weights and resistance in the workout stations compared to the Open division.

For more experienced athletes, featuring heavier weights and resistance in the workout stations compared to the Open division. Elite : the highest level of Hyrox racing, same weights as Pro division, but a more limited number of spots for the World Championships

Doubles : Teams of two share the experience, running all the 1km distances together while splitting the workload of the exercise stations as they choose.

Teams of two share the experience, running all the 1km distances together while splitting the workload of the exercise stations as they choose. Relay Teams : A team of four, where each member completes two runs and two workout stations.

Hyrox GoRuck: for participants who want to complete the standard HYROX individual open race while wearing a GORUCK weighted vest.

My advice is to consider starting in one of the team divisions (like Doubles or Relay) where, although you all have to run all the 1km portions, the load of the other stations is shared, making the event more manageable and a little less tiring overall. If you enjoy that and want a greater challenge, you can then look at doing a Singles Open race, taking on the full course yourself, but at lighter weights than Pro.

If you have a background in running and do regular strength training like me, you could consider doing a Singles Open race right out of the gate, but don’t underestimate the training – allow lots of time to build up that overall endurance under the loads that you’ll be experiencing on race day!

How Do I Train for This?

With the expansion of Hyrox events globally, its accessibility as a sport, and its trending status on social media, it’s easy to find ways to train for the event. Many CrossFit and Functional Fitness gyms (like F45) in major cities have jumped on the train, offering hybrid training classes. A quick Google search for classes or gyms in your city will bring up plenty of options.

One of the benefits of training at one of these gyms is the community environment – training together not only makes it feel a little easier, but adds a new level of hype to the experience! And if training in a class isn’t convenient for you, there are free and paid online training programs & coaches that you can use to prepare for your first Hyrox race.

Top Tip for Race Day

There are SO many things I learned from each of my 3, but my biggest learning is about PACING. Participants are set off in waves by age group every 20 minutes, so there can be literally hundreds of athletes on the run circuits or at the fitness stations at any given moment. It’s easy to get caught up in the pace and energy of others, and the next thing you know, you’re “blowing up” and walking, or on your knees on the burpee station.

To avoid this, try:



Practicing your pacing & effort – for both run and fitness stations – in training

Create your own plan for run pace and times on the fitness stations for race day

Consider a watch to keep you honest with your pace during the race

Keep effort steady during at least the first half of the race. If you feel great starting the 5th run, you can think about increasing pace slightly from there

Final Word on Hyrox

It’s a sport that’s here to stay and will continue growing. It’s an amazing blend of endurance and strength, and the vibe at the races is amazing. With smart training, anyone can complete one, and the sense of accomplishment, together with the supportive community, will keep you going back.