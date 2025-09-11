Advertisement
Workout Routines & Training Programs

Why More People Are Choosing Pickleball for Cardio, Fitness & Fun

A man targets a ball with his paddle mid-air as he plays a game of mixed-doubles pickleball on an outdoor court.
(Bob - stock.adobe.com)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist
With investments from icons like LeBron James and Tom Brady helping spark pickleball’s rise in the last few years, the sport has become a fitness favorite among active adults and sports enthusiasts of all ages. But its staying power, as one of the fastest-growing sports, doesn’t just come from celebrity endorsements, but from millions of players discovering the health, fun, and community it offers when they step on the court.

Why Pickleball Works as Exercise

Pickleball blends tennis, badminton, and ping-pong into a smaller court game. The paddle is bigger than a ping-pong paddle, and the ball is a wiffle-style plastic ball that’s slightly larger than a tennis ball and has between 26 and 40 circular holes.

The various elements of the game that borrow from other sports make pickleball more approachable and less taxing on the body.

When people rally to hit the ball, it creates opportunities for short bursts of movement and fast direction changes. If we measure the workout on the Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) scale, which looks at the energy use of physical activity compared to resting, pickleball scores a 4.1, landing in the moderate-intensity cardio zone. That’s above walking and below jogging, but comparable to a casual bike ride at under 10 mph.

For fitness trackers, that translates into burning roughly 350 calories an hour, with totals ranging from 250 to 600 depending on the pace of play

Research also shows that participants spend most of their time in the moderate to vigorous intensity range, helping participants hit the recommended weekly exercise guidelines for heart health.

Meanwhile, lunging for shots, making lateral movements, and controlling paddle strokes challenge strength and agility, particularly in the lower body. Add in the hand-eye coordination required to track and strike the ball, and you’ve got a sport that trains both mind and body.

Instructor leads a spring-based workout class at Coreology with participants' legs in the air while they are on a MegaFormer.

Workout Routines & Training Programs

Pilates vs. Lagree: Clearing Up the Confusion Behind the Workout Craze

Pilates and Lagree are two popular workout classes that are often confused, but are totally different. Learn how Lagree evolved from its founder and what to expect from both workout styles.

Affects on Mood and Fitness

Pickleball’s ability to be easier on the joints, yet physically challenging enough to raise the heart rate and help improve balance and coordination, makes it popular among older generations. According to a USA Pickleball 2023 factsheet, more than half of core players, who played at least 8 times a year, were 55 or older, with nearly a third aged 65+.

Sports like pickleball improve balance and coordination. Multiple studies show that exercise programs combining balance and strength training can cut falls by about a third and also protect against fall-related fractures. Given that one in four older Americans experiences a fall each year and that falls are the leading cause of injury in adults 65 and older, according to the CDC, the lateral steps and weight shifts in pickleball offer a practical, enjoyable way to build preventive strength.

Pickleball also supports mental wellness. A review of 13 studies, involving nearly 2,500 participants, showed moderate to large improvements in happiness, life satisfaction, and reduced stress and depression among regular players. The blend of strategy, physical challenge, and social connection creates a mental boost that improves well-being from multiple angles.

A man drinking pre-workout while sitting on a barbell bench in the gym.

Supplements & Nutrition

Beyond the Pump: The Science of Pre-Workout Supplements

Pre-workout supplements are rising in popularity. Here’s what high-stim formulas do, who uses them, and why they’re not ideal for everyone.

Pickleball’s Growth and Momentum

While LeBron and Brady’s backing in 2022 helped bring media attention and early traction to the sport, the real story now lies in pickleball’s widespread buy-in and sustained popularity.

In 2024, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported that about 19.8 million Americans played pickleball, a 45.8% jump from 2023 and more than triple the participation of just three years ago.

Across the country, public and private spaces have started to open more courts to meet demand. The USA Pickleball database added 4,000 new court locations in 2024, bringing the total to nearly 16,000 nationwide. When looking at outdoor public pickleball courts in the 100 largest U.S. cities (2023), they increased by 14% in a single year, with almost 400 courts added in 2024, according to the Trust for Public Land data.

That momentum is easy to see in Southern California. Facilities like PIKL LA, in the Mid-Wilshire area, and California Smash in El Segundo are already open, while Cal State L.A. unveiled eight outdoor campus courts in the spring. Cities like El Monte recently opened community courts in 2025, reflecting how recreation centers nationwide are adding pickleball to their offerings.

More pay-for-play facilities are also expanding in the Los Angeles area. PowerPlay Pickleball in Carson is growing from its nine indoor courts into a larger complex with 21 outdoor courts and a two-story clubhouse. And downtown Los Angeles is preparing for Ballers L.A., a massive sports club scheduled to open in 2026 that will feature 18 pickleball and padel courts, recovery amenities, a restaurant, and a bar inside the former Macy’s building at The Bloc.

Three women stand side-by-side during a workout class, training their arms with a bicep curl using resistance bands

Workout Routines & Training Programs

Why Resistance Bands Deserve a Place in Your Workout

Resistance bands are proven as effective as weights to build strength, protect your joints, and train anywhere. Here’s how to add them to your workouts.

Why It’s Sticking Around

Pickleball enthusiasts boast that the sport has the best fitness balance between moderate intensity, fun, and social connection. The fact that it easily modifies to a player’s activity level, with a casual doubles option for slower rhythms or competitive singles and fast volleys for experienced athletes, makes it easy for people to join in.

The sport is also attracting younger crowds. According to the SFIA’s State of Pickleball 2024 report, the largest single age group in 2023 was 25-34.

And yes, LeBron and Brady helped shine a spotlight on pickleball. But it’s the grassroots growth, the fitness benefits, and the building of more accessible courts that keep players coming back. So if you’re seeking a workout that delivers cardio, community, and competition all on one court, pickleball might just be the one for you and your fitness goals.

Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

