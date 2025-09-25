How Salsa Dancing Strengthens Your Body and Lifts Your Mood

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Salsa isn’t just for the dance floor. Done right, the fast footwork and hip-driven movements can rival a cardio session on the treadmill, with added music, community, and energy that make you want to consistently come back.

“It’s very fast, and it’s a sport. It’s athletic,” said Stephanie Stevenson, a professional salsa instructor who has been dancing for three decades and owns Stephanie Stevenson’s Dance Studio in Los Angeles.

The Compendium of Physical Activities classifies dancing in the moderate-to-vigorous range on the Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) scale, which measures the energy cost of physical activity compared with resting. General dance is rated around 4.5 METs. For a 155-pound person, that works out to roughly 350 calories an hour.

Higher-intensity salsa styles can reach above 6 METs thanks to the constant movement, explosive turns, and elevated heart rate. That puts salsa in the same category as recreational basketball or swimming at a relaxed pace.

More Than Exercise

The first thing many people notice in a salsa class is the music. The rhythms are upbeat and infectious, and that alone can shift your mood.

“The music is contagious. It’s hard not to hear salsa and stay in a bad mood,” Stevenson said. “I love Bad Bunny for making this new [salsa-infused] album … because it makes the youth fall in love with our culture again.”

The boost that music can bring is proven by the research. Reviews of dance programs show consistent benefits for mood and mental health, including reductions in stress and depressive symptoms. Dance-based programs have also been linked to improved motivation and social connection.

The emphasis on joy, culture, and community is why salsa works for so many people. It offers a sense of belonging that can be hard to find in other workouts.

Stevenson said her studio is mainly open to women and children, but husbands often attend her partner class. All the same, it has become a place for female empowerment, with her focus being less about perfection and more about building connections.

“My space primarily is to create a positive community where women can come and get fit and dance and create a good energy and a safe space through that,” Stevenson said.

Salsa for Strength, Core, and Balance

Salsa also challenges strength and control. Stevenson stood up during her interview to show how the muscles throughout the body are activated and how the tension, power, and timed release help improve command and coordination.

“Your feet have to be really grounded on the floor because if you go back into history, it all comes from Africa , right? African dancing is all very grounded, and they use the feet on the floor almost like if you’re pushing down. As you’re pushing down, your feet are in function,” she explained. “So are your knees and your hips are going one way, but your rib cage is going a different way, and in salsa, your shoulders are going separate, if done correctly.”

That constant demand combines two types of muscular work. Isometric contractions happen when you hold your core tight and maintain posture. Isotonic contractions happen when the muscles actively lengthen and shorten during squats, lunges, and turns. Together, they build both strength and endurance in the legs, glutes, and core.

Studies confirm that dance programs , including salsa, can improve balance and functional strength — especially in adults who want to stay active outside of weightlifting. In older adults, an eight-week salsa routine improved gait and postural control .

Salsa also acts like a form of interval training. Faster songs push your heart rate up, while slower ones or transitional steps act as active recovery. Unlike workouts that pause between sets, salsa keeps you moving, which helps keep your heart rate in the cardio zone for the entire session.

“By one song, you see they’re dying, because salsa done right is a whole other beast,” Stevenson said. “No matter what walk of life you’re coming in, the next day, you’re gonna feel it .”

Stevenson also teaches a Salsa Fit class where she adds small weights to strengthen the arms and add resistance training. But it’s always the effects of the salsa training and its fluid movement that get her noticed.

“People always are like, ‘Oh my God, your stomach is so ripped.’ That’s really salsa,” she said. “Because even when I go slow , I’m always engaging my stomach.”

Unlike Zumba, which Stevenson describes as “meant to get the regular woman off the couch,” her SalsaFit classes mix authentic technique with strength training .

“It’s pretty hardcore,” she said. “We’re doing jump squats, isolating our rib cage, and we’re really dancing salsa.”

The strength-training section progresses in waves. The first song often starts with slow, simple lifts using light weights for the arms, where Stevenson said, “you’re already feeling the burn.”

By the third song, the pace picks up.

“I put a merengue on, which is a more basic Latin rhythm, and I intensify the speed,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Okay, instead of three pounds, go get the five pounds and put the bands on your legs.’ So now it’s strength training — we do lunges, I have them hold the weights, and I have them dance salsa with the weights.”

Students range from teenagers to women in their 60s, all training at their own pace. “Anyone can do it,” Stevenson said.

Finding a Salsa Class

If you are looking for a salsa class to join as part of your fitness journey, Stevenson suggests trying different styles and scenes to see what clicks.

“Salsa exists everywhere, and with every community,” she said — the Cuban way, the Puerto Rican way, On1, On2, modern versus old school.”

No matter how you get started, she said, it takes time to learn the steps — so embrace the music, the community, and the new flavor it brings.

“Fall in love with the beginner process,” Stevenson added. “Once you achieve the fundamentals, then it becomes addicting.”

Dance-based fitness programs in particular have been linked to higher enjoyment than traditional workouts and measurable improvements in aerobic fitness after just a few weeks.

“If you have fun, it builds even more endorphins, and then you can even … feel better about yourself,” Stevenson said.

The fun you have with salsa makes it stand out as a form of fitness and not feel like a grind. It can also make you stand out at a party and, like for Stevenson, feel connected to Latin culture.

“I am so proud to be Latina, and especially in these times, that I thank God that this is where my route took,” Stevenson said, “because how beautiful that I’m able to now pass this down to my children and other children, and to all these women.”