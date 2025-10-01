Ohtani, Hernández, dominate. Dodgers bullpen, not so much | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense dominated the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 in Game 1 of the wild-card series. But, the Dodgers bullpen woes continue, making the game closer than it should have been. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about Blake Snell’s amazing outing, Shohei Ohtani hitting two home runs, Teoscar Hernández hitting two home runs, the bullpen almost blowing it and if the team can wrap up this short series in two games.

