LA Times Today: From ‘Bad Vegan’ to mass restaurant closures — inside Matthew Kenney’s crumbling raw food empire

Pioneering raw food chef Matthew Kenney rose to culinary fame in New York in the 1990s. Kenney is the author of 12 cookbooks, and over the years has owned or operated more than 50 plant-based restaurants. But since September of 2022, a dozen of Kenney’s restaurants have closed abruptly – including six in the L.A. area.



Now lawsuits accuse Kenney and his companies of failing to pay millions of dollars in rent, bouncing employee paychecks and failing to return money to one investor.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Daniel Miller joined Lisa McRee with the details.