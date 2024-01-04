LA Times Today: These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles in 2023
From Michelin-starred sushi restaurants to neighborhood taco stands and hole-in-the-wall pizza joints, L.A. is home to a wide variety of excellent cuisine.
But which restaurants made the cut in L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison’s annual 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list? He shared a few of his favorites.
