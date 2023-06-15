LA Times Today: Best rooftop restaurants and bars in Los Angeles
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
You can’t beat summer in L.A.! One of the best ways to enjoy this season in the city is from the comfort of a rooftop bar, sipping a drink or enjoying a meal.
L.A. Times assistant food editor Danielle Dorsey rounded up the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles.
L.A. Times assistant food editor Danielle Dorsey rounded up the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles.