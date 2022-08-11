How to make a michelada: This grapefruit-flavored IPA-lada is what you need for summer

Follow along as this step-by-step video guide shows you how to make a michelada. This IPA-Lada was adapted from the Palomada michelada served at Whittier’s Colonia Publica and features a grapefruit IPA — such as Refuge Brewery’s Grapefruit IPA, Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin or Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA. It’s brightened with grapefruit and lemon juices, cooled with cucumber and sweetened with a bit of sugar. Tajín rims the glass in place of more traditional salt.