Yakult, ramen or Asian pears: What does your H Mart purchase say about you?

If you’re lucky enough to live by an H Mart — the Korean grocery chain with a massive selection of everything from fermented soybean paste to kitchen electronics — you know that the variety of offerings can be overwhelming. The H in H Mart stands for “han ah reum,” or “one arm full of groceries.” And as such, the products you choose to carry in that arm reveal more than just your appetites. Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin may have said, “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are”; for Koreans, what you walk out of the H Mart with is even more revealing.