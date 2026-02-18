Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Onil Chibas stands behind a spread of his restaurant's most popular dishes. (Da'shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
During the COVID pandemic, chef Onil Chibas turned his catering business into an open-air wine bistro on the border of Pasadena and Altadena. (Da’shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
(Da’shaunae Marisa/For The Times)
Food

10 Black-owned restaurants in the orbit of Pasadena and Altadena

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

I’ve never lived in Pasadena, but the city that sits below the San Gabriel Mountains in northeast L.A. has always felt like home. As a kid, I’d run into my aunt’s neighbors and coworkers while shopping with my mom on Lake Avenue. I knew to expect a wait at now-closed Roscoe’s Chicken n Waffles after my cousin’s Sunday dance recitals. Years later, when I worked at an office off Fair Oaks Avenue, I’d pass my lunch breaks by walking around the neighborhood and admiring the Craftsman homes.

It turns out, many Black Southern Californians have a similar relationship to Pasadena and Altadena, its neighboring hillside community that suffered tremendous losses in the Eaton fire. After the fire, restaurateur Greg Dulan of Dulan’s on Crenshaw spent months offering free meals to residents in collaboration with World Central Kitchen. Like me, he had fond childhood memories of traveling there from his South L.A. neighborhood to visit relatives.

Altadena, CA - January 11: Pizza of Venice owner Sean St. John stands infant of his restaurant that was burned down by the Eaton fire on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Altadena, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Food

The destruction of Altadena reverberates across Black Los Angeles

The Eaton fire devastated Altadena. Black Angelenos are mobilizing to protect its future.

A year later, the Pasadena-Altadena area is still recovering, with grassroots efforts led by longtime locals and business owners, including restaurateurs and chefs who opened their dining rooms to provide a safe space for community members to gather and grieve, organized donation drives and provided free meals and resources to those in need.

At Deluxe 1717 on the border of Pasadena and Altadena, chef-owner Onil Chibas extended the bistro’s hours to remain open continuously from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertisement

“That way, if it’s four o’clock and you’ve just finished with your contractor and you’re hungry or you want a glass of wine or a cup of coffee, we’re open,” he said.

The Eaton fire destroyed long-standing Black-owned restaurants in Altadena, including Little Red Hen Coffee Shop which first opened in 1972 and was once frequented by comedian Richard Pryor, and Pizza of Venice, a popular pizzeria on Fair Oaks Avenue.

That makes it all the more important to support the Black-owned restaurants in the area that are still standing, with several located just blocks from the burn sites. Almost all are now concentrated in Pasadena, a reminder of how deeply affected Altadena itself remains a year after the blaze. From two new bakeries to a sandwich shop and a fish market that doubles as a Jamaican restaurant, here are 10 Black-owned spots to put on your radar.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Bad Ash Bakes

Pasadena Bakery $
PASADENA, CA -- FEBRUARY 13, 2026: BadAshBakes in Pasadena, California on Friday, February 13, 2026. (Da'shaunae Marisa / For The Times) in Pasadena, California on Friday, February 13, 2026. (Da'shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
(Da’shaunae Marisa/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Cinnamon rolls slicked with grassy-green matcha icing, red velvet cookies and glazed lemon loafs beckon from the open-air pastry case at Bad Ash Bakes off Colorado Boulevard, with fresh-baked treats added to the rotating selection throughout the day. You’re likely to spy a few seasonal specials as well: sweet potato cinnamon rolls in honor of Black History Month or a tiramisu loaf during the winter. Opened by Ashley Cunningham last spring, the classically trained chef and self-taught baker earned a viral following for her pliable, palm-sized cinnamon rolls, but it’s the creativity that she fuses into the menu that turned online fans into regular customers. After a trip to Japan to learn all things matcha, the bakery now uses ceremonial grade matcha in its assortment of lattes, a cookie and a blondie.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Coffee and Plants

Pasadena Coffee Vegan
A smiling woman holds a cup in front of a plant wall with neon spelling out "Coffee and Plants"
(Coffee and Plants)
By Danielle Dorsey
This coffee shop in Old Town Pasadena is truly plant-based — extending beyond the menu of Just Egg tartines, flaky croissants and lattes with oat and other alternative milks (at no extra charge) to the roses that drape over the entryway and the live succulents available for sale inside. In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, the shop donates one tree for every 100 cups of coffee sold — with 3,642 trees planted so far. Opened by singer and philanthropist Leona Lewis and business partners Dennis Jauch (who’s also her husband) and Achraf “AC” Sekhiri, Coffee & Plants provides a photogenic place for shoppers at One Colorado to take a pause.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Deluxe 1717

Pasadena Latin American $$
PASADENA, CA -- FEBRUARY 13, 2026: Popular mains at Deluxe 1717 in Pasadena, California on Friday, February 13, 2026. (Da'shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
(Da’shaunae Marisa/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Before Deluxe 1717 was a welcoming open-air bistro on the border of Pasadena and Altadena, chef-owner Onil Chibas used the space for his catering business. When the COVID pandemic halted events in 2020, he began cooking and delivering meals around the city each week. Eventually, at the behest of his new customers, he decided to open the restaurant for outdoor dining and built a lanai that overlooks Washington Boulevard. Alongside his chef de cuisine Alberto Morales, the pair created a frequently changing menu inspired by their French culinary training, the foods they grew up with and what they both enjoy cooking. A Cuban sandwich and maduros reflect Chibas’ Cuban heritage, while a Bolivian-style cheese empanada and other South American specialties such as tallarin saltado and gambas al ajillo honor Morales’ Bolivian background. Other menu items, like the shatter-crisp fish and chips with miso-marinated snapper and taro chips, pay homage to the global cuisines they draw inspiration from. A rotating wine list is curated specifically for pairing with the food, with every option available by the glass.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Gourmet Cobbler Factory

Pasadena Bakery $$
Peach cobbler from the Gourmet Cobbler Factory in Pasadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
For years, my family ordered trays of peach or mixed berry cobbler from the Gourmet Cobbler Factor for holidays and birthday parties at my aunt’s Altadena home. My favorite part of pies and cobblers is the crust, and this one is formidable: buttery, crispy and thicker than most in order to stand up to the sugary but not-too-soft peaches underneath. Clifton and Gloria Powell took over the Cobbler Factory in 2002, adding Gourmet to the name and maintaining its reputation as a destination for the Southern dessert. Several years ago, they expanded with Clifton’s Gourmet BBQ, offering Louisiana-style gumbo, plates packed with pulled pork, brisket and ribs smoked low and slow, and sides like baked beans, mac and cheese and collard greens for takeout or dine-in at one of the sidewalk tables out front. A scoop of peach cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream is a must for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Neighbors & Friends

Pasadena Cheese Shop $
A stuffed croissant with seasonal jam, brie, chicken and bacon from Neighbors & Friends in Pasadena.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
This welcoming shop in Old Town Pasadena serves many needs. You can pick up seasoning blends, locally roasted coffee beans or other items for your pantry at home. Others stop by for a morning coffee and pastry, or in the afternoon for sandwiches and build-your-own cheese and charcuterie boxes. Opened by Kaiy Smith-Biesman in late 2024, Neighbors & Friends lives up to its name by offering a supportive space where community can gather, with a spacious interior, tables and free Wi-Fi, plus ongoing events including cheese board workshops and a run club. Smith-Biesman recently launched the Neighbors & Friends podcast to share lessons and stories from fellow entrepreneurs, and is currently taking social media followers on her journey to open her first restaurant in the next three months.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Pasadena Fish Market

Pasadena Seafood Jamaican $$
Oxtails and fried catfish from Pasadena Fish Market.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Tucked off Orange Grove Boulevard is this no-frills fish market where regulars stock up on fresh or fried catfish steaks, sand dabs and red snapper, as well as Jamaican specialties including curry goat, jerk chicken and rice and peas. Service is brusque but efficient and there’s only one communal table for enjoying your selections on-site, but just one bite of fall-off-the-bone-tender oxtails or thoroughly seasoned fried catfish will bring understanding as to how this spot manages to attract a steady stream of customers with zero online presence.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Perry's Joint

Pasadena Sandwich Shop $
PASADENA, CA -- FEBRUARY 13, 2026: The Big Band Sandwich at Deluxe 1717 in Pasadena, California on Friday, February 13, 2026. (Da'shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
(Da’shaunae Marisa/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Smooth jazz plays softly in the background and abstract art hangs on the wall at Perry’s Joint, a casual sandwich shop ran by husband and wife Perry and Melanie Bennett. Opened in 2004, you’ll often spy one or both of them behind the counter assembling towering sandwiches and piling ingredients onto hotdogs or nachos. The menu makes sly reference to jazz with items like the Chicken Mingus with chicken salad and sliced green apples, and the Hip Bird with turkey, avocado and cheese. Housed in a medical center and just down the street from John Muir High School, the Bennetts pour back into the local Pasadena community with an annual fundraiser for graduating seniors heading off to college. After the Eaton fires, Perry’s Joint offered a free continental breakfast for locals to gather and find support.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Rodney's Ribs

Pasadena Barbecue $
Rodney's special with three large ribs, potato salad and bread from Rodney's Ribs.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Along North Lake Avenue at the back of a CVS parking lot is Rodney’s Ribs, a food trailer that billows with smoke as Rodney Jenkins slowly rotates racks of pork ribs, beef brisket and hot links over oak wood before assembling them in plates with potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw or — for an upcharge — mac and cheese. An illustration of Jenkins, gleeful with a massive rib in one hand and a brisket sandwich in the other, decorates the truck and menu. You’re likely to receive a similar smile from Jenkins when he proudly hands over your order.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

So Smoothie

Pasadena Shakes/Smoothies $
The Just Beet It and Mrs. Right smoothies from So Smoothie.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Attached to Pasadena Fish Market is this smoothie shop where the drinks are named with a wink to Black culture — see: Runutelladat, Reading Rainbow and Yea Glow! — and the menu is organized by intention. Beverages under the So Mindful category are intended to boost body and mind with ingredients like goji berries, maca root and collagen, while So Balanced offers fruit-forward options with no dairy and So D.G.A.F. (deliciously good and fantastic) features delicious drinks that cross over into dessert territory, like First Date with banana, dates, walnuts, cinnamon, chocolate caramel and oat milk. Since I visited after a hearty meal at the adjacent Jamaican restaurant, I opted for the refreshing Just Beet It with blueberry, mango, beet root and lemonade.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sweet Red Peach

Pasadena Bakery Southern $
A cinnamon roll from Sweet Red Peach in Pasadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Pasadena location of Karolyn Plummer’s bakery opened in fall 2024, belonging to a new wave of standout dessert shops in the City of Roses. The bake shop is named after the three most popular menu items: sweet potato pie, red velvet cake and peach cobbler. Cakes are available by the slice, along with banana pudding, cinnamon rolls blanketed in icing, cupcakes, cookies, soft serve and creative sweets that blend the best of our favorite comfort foods, like peach cobbler nachos with crispy cinnamon-sugar-dusted chips made out of pie crust and topped with soft peaches and whipped cream.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement