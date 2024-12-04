Advertisement
Collage of food photos from the 2024 101 list
These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
By Bill Addison and Jenn Harris
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
For Subscribers
There is no such thing as the quintessential Los Angeles restaurant.

That’s the soul-deep beauty of dining in our city. The street stand where burnt-orange birria juice drips onto your T-shirt from your third taco defines the L.A. experience as much as the holiest omakase counter, the scrappiest natural wine bar and the latest steakhouse-style burger sensation.

Some chefs arrange lettuces among summertime peaches so otherworldly in flavor they all but cross into science fiction. That describes our glory with salads — as do the stinging lime and crisped rice of nam khao tod, and the specific tang of dried mint and pomegranate molasses in fattoush made by careful, practiced hands.

It’s the collective greatness, the sum of our exquisite differences, that makes L.A. remarkable. Perhaps such a thought can comfort in dark times.

The 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles, now in its 12th year, is a guide to excellence but also the annual family photo:: The calendar flips and we don’t look quite the same as before.

Food columnist Jenn Harris joins me as co-author of this 2024 edition. After several cycles of tackling the 101 project solo, I’ve been traveling more to report on dining across California, so our two-person approach to surveying L.A.’s paragons made wonderful sense. We crisscrossed the region for months, checking in on stalwarts and swapping notes on potentially overlooked contenders. We agreed a lot and debated plenty (especially about pizza). We asked ourselves over and over: Which mix of restaurants tells the most compelling, complete and delicious story about Los Angeles? This is our answer.

Collage of Hall of Fame food photos
For Subscribers

Hall of Fame restaurants: These timeless classics define L.A. dining

These restaurants are so defining of what it means to eat and live in Southern California — that they’ve earned a place of honor for all time.

The lineup includes 27 new entrants. They’re bright lights, braving fresh perspectives, in a time of economic upset for the restaurant industry that has witnessed dozens of closings over the last year.

Among the newcomers: the Silver Lake cafe rewriting the Persian menu playbook with intricate stews and a giant meatball; the downtown Arts District bistro where Japanese and French flavors meet in a bowl of spaghetti or a billowing pot pie; and a stall at the Mercado La Paloma where masa made from heirloom Mexican corns receives its due as an art form.

Cocktail at The Benjamin
For Subscribers

Wine, coffee and cocktails: 7 special spots to grab a drink in L.A.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris share seven of their favorite spots to drink in Los Angeles, from cocktail and wine bars to Middle Eastern coffee.

Additionally, Jenn and I welcome five honorees to the 101’s Hall of Fame list. These are icons with names you’ll likely recognize, run by chefs who’ve fundamentally shaped L.A. dining. We also point out seven of our favorite new places for drinking — mostly wine and spirits, but including a Studio City shop serving Middle Eastern-inspired coffee brewed in sand.

If our dining culture defies easy categorization, at its finest it also embodies creative possibility and connection at the table. Our lives, it seems to me, could use these virtues more than ever.

— Bill Addison, restaurant critic

Gridded collage of food photos

Food

Every 101 Best L.A. Restaurants list since they began in 2013

From Jonathan Gold to Bill Addison and Jenn Harris, the L.A. Times 101 Best L.A. Restaurants list is not just about splurge spots but all of the places that make Los Angeles an exciting place to live and eat.

Locol

Watts Soul Food $
LOS ANGELES, CA - October 30, 2024: An Oxtail plate with yams, collard greens and cornbread at Locol in Los Angeles (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
What is the purpose of a restaurant? Is it purely sustenance? Does it exist to serve the people of its neighborhood? These are questions I find myself pondering while digging into a piece of fried chicken at Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson’s Watts restaurant. Patterson, who founded the Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant Coi, and Roy Choi originally opened Locol in 2016 with a menu full of reimagined fast-food favorites and a mission to create employment opportunities for the surrounding community. It closed in 2018 but recently was reopened by Patterson and Corbin, a former Locol kitchen manager who is now the executive chef and co-owner with Patterson of Alta Adams. Locol operates under their nonprofit, Alta Community, and aims to employ Watts residents and trainees from a nearby youth center. This means that service is always youthful and friendly, and you’ll likely spy a patient manager training team members during your visit. The two chefs have commented that economic empowerment, not food, is the highest purpose of the business. But the new menu, which may not always reflect the day’s offerings (they may be out of a few things), still satisfies with smoked brisket and ribs, oxtails and fried chicken sandwiches. Corbin is making dishes inspired by the food he’s now known for at his California soul destination Alta Adams, but at a lower price point. The sentiment behind Locol can best be described in a quote featured above the front doorway: “We are here!” And that is a very good thing, since the foldies, the stuffed tortillas the original Locol was known for, are still griddled to toasty, cheesy perfection.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Kang Kang Food Court

Alhambra Chinese $
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Shanghai pan fried small bao (sheng jian bao) at Kang Kang Food Court in Alhambra, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
When I wait in line to order at the Kang Kang Food Court in Alhambra, I like to chat up the people around me. Usually there’s someone who has driven from Westwood, Long Beach or maybe even Palos Verdes, willing to make the trek for a plate of Kang Kang’s sheng jian bao. The small pan-fried bao, as you’ll find the dumplings listed on the menu, are a popular street food in Shanghai. Part yeasted bun, part potsticker and a juicy pork dumpling all in one, they’re notoriously difficult to make, which may be why there are only a handful of versions around Los Angeles. The bao at Kang Kang are the gold standard, with crusty bottoms, thin chewy tops, fluffy midsections and a generous filling of juicy pork and hot soup. Each person at the table is given their own styrofoam ramekin of vinegar for dipping. Co-owner Chin Yu Yeh posted a poem on the dining room wall that includes instructions on how best to eat the dumplings. First, make a small bite. Then “blow up” the heat by blowing on the dumpling. Slowly sip the juice from the small hole, then enjoy. I once saw an impatient diner take a big bite and send hot juice flying across the table. Not me, though. It definitely wasn’t me.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mario’s Butcher Shop

Newport Beach Butcher Shop Sandwich Shop $
NEWPORT BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2024: The famous steak sandwich at Mario's Butcher Shop in Newport Beach. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
The feelings I harbor for the sandwiches at Mario’s Butcher Shop in Newport Beach border on obsession. I can’t help but feel a certain way about a place that blasts Anita Baker and the Whispers and piles thick slices of smoked bologna onto a soft roll with an obscene amount of yellow mustard and white onion. Chef-owner Mario Llamas approaches your paper-wrapped lunchtime sandwich with the same bravado you’d expect from someone who cares about stars from that tire company, smoking his own pastrami and curing the various meats for his Italian sub. He prepares Niman Ranch steaks to your liking on a wood-burning grill for the “special” steak sandwich. Dressed with chimichurri and served on good, crusty bread, it’s an homage to the time the chef spent cooking at an Argentine steakhouse in Guadalajara. Mario’s is the busiest place in the Plaza Newport shopping center, with many people stopping in for a sandwich and supplies for dinner. There’s a refrigerator full of Wagyu Bolognese, fresh pasta, smoked salmon candy dip and other grab-and-go items next to vacuum-sealed packages of beef cheek, spleen and marrow bone. And I appreciate any place that prioritizes Have’A corn chips over those neon orange triangles.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Crossroads Kitchen

Beverly Grove Vegan $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2024: Roasted Vegetable Lasagna at Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
An enduring mystery of dining in Los Angeles: Why, with the state’s agricultural blessings, doesn’t the city have more vegan restaurants that focus on vegetables? Crossroads Kitchen certainly serves plenty of pasta dishes and Italian-leaning entrees that rely on meat substitutes. But crucially, chef-owner Tal Ronnen and his team also luxuriate in the seasons, arranging artful plates by which you can mark the calendar. Fried artichokes over saffron and lemon sabayon in the spring segue to summertime salads of tomatoes and stone fruit carved into half-moons and parsnips chiseled into bronze pegs with roasted grapes for fall. The restaurant has the in on next-level plant-based cheese, including Climax blue cheese, with just the right hit of funk, scattered over a riff on carpaccio made with pears. Crossroads now has locations in Calabasas and Las Vegas, but I’m forever loyal to the cozy, clubby Melrose Avenue original that’s long been an entertainment industry hangout.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Surawon Tofu House

Koreatown Korean
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28, 2024: A raw egg is dropped into a bubbling cauldron of kimchi soontofu surrounded by banchan at Surawon Tofu House in Los Angeles. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Some restaurants we treasure for the mercurial talents and seasonality on display; others, like Surawon, we value for their comforting constancy in a precarious world. Sun Los Lee studied traditional tofu-making in Korea and found that using black soybeans imparts to the bean curd flavors hinting of sesame and peanut. Meals at her Koreatown stalwart center on soondubu jjigae, stews that arrive boiling like a lake of lava. Both classic white tofu and the black-soybean variation are made in-house, and the latter is my definite preference. It’s one of many customization options, including additions of kimchi, oysters, oxtail, vegetables, intestines and an assorted mix of pork or beef with seafood. Among levels of heat, which range from “plain” to “extra spicy,” I find “spicy” to release endorphins without feeling punishing. Lee’s tofu stew brings immense solace on rainy nights and tough days. Come with a group and, beyond individual soups, share the crisp-edged grilled mackerel, an even crunchier seafood-leek pancake and the bibimbap sizzling in a stone pot.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Origin

Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Garlic-seasoned prime short rib at Origin BBQ in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
If you’re serious about Korean barbecue, you likely have a favorite restaurant for specific cuts of meat. Soowon Galbi is the place for 48-hour-marinated short ribs. If you’re looking for the sweet soy char of bulgolgi, head to Gwang Yang BBQ. At Origin Korean BBQ, the cuts sizzling on every grill are the garlic-seasoned prime short rib and shaved pork belly. The short rib is moderately marbled and tender, fragrant with garlic and the smoke from the grill. The pork curls up as soon as it hits the heat, the thinness ensuring that each piece has just the right amount of fat with crispy edges. Each of the barbecue sets comes with a vat of brisket soybean paste stew crowded with bricks of tofu and ramen noodles. It’s reason enough to visit. Origin is part of the On6thAvenue group, which also runs Quarters BBQ across the Chapman Plaza. Perhaps it’s the newness of Origin that fills the dining room with a certain energy, attracting parties of mostly 20-somethings unbothered by the plumes of smoke from the tabletop grills and the decibel level. With soju and Terra beer flowing, there’s a celebration at every table.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nok's Kitchen

Westminster Laotian $$
Fried pork belly and nam khao (crispy rice salad) at Nok's Kitchen
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Nokmaniphone Sayavong’s Laotian-style grilled sausages are brute links of pork with a pronounced texture, intense spice and sour zing. Each bite is its own adventure. One piece may surprise with a quarter clove of garlic while another might be embedded with a whole piece of diced scallion. The bitter, floral sharpness of lemongrass is ever-present. The former restaurant server started selling sausages during the pandemic and opened her small restaurant in a Westminster strip mall in 2022. She coarsely grinds pork butt and aromatics for the sausages, building on recipes her mother taught her when she was a child in Laos. Dishes spark with acid and heat, whether it be the fish sauce and Thai chiles in the larb rib-eye or the lime-and-chile-intensive dipping sauce that accompanies the skewers or bits of fried pork belly marinated in coconut milk and ginger. She makes a version of the crispy rice salad you can find at many Thai restaurants, served with nuggets of cured sour pork and peanuts. Only Sayavong’s rice is arranged in crunchy clumps that are soft in the middle and with a faint coconut flavor. It encourages an even more zealous appreciation for carbohydrate-intensive salads.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bistro Na’s

Temple City Chinese $$$
TEMPLE CITY, CA - OCTOBER 08: Na's Peking duck at Bistro Na's in Temple City, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Your meal at Bistro Na’s is meant to be regal, or as close to regal as one can come in a Temple City strip mall. This is food fit for an emperor, with a menu bound like an ancient text and dishes inspired by Chinese imperial kitchens. There are platters of pork feet jelly, golden soup teeming with the jewels of the sea. Shrimp are fried and lacquered with a sticky glaze made from sweet hawthorn and dried chiles. The Peking duck requires a table reservation and preordering one week in advance. Making the duck is a three-day process that involves marinating, scalding the skin and hanging and drying the bird multiple times before it’s roasted. The finished duck is presented whole to the table, impossibly plump with shiny skin the color of warm honey. Each crisp square of skin seems to shatter, then melt on the tongue. There are gossamer chun bing for wraps and a third course of soup or deep-fried bones. I prefer the soup, a calming respite between bites of lavish skin, shrimp and the rest of your royal feast.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Las Segovias

South Gate Nicaraguan $
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Nacatamale with bread and quesillos at Las Segovias in Huntington Park, CA on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Brick-sized Nicaraguan tamales, known as nacatamal, are superior to just about every other steamed leaf- or husk-wrapped tamale. I’m confident that you’ll reach the same conclusion with your first bite of nacatamal at Las Segovias in Huntington Park. Green olives and raisins peek out from the masa filled with bone-in pork ribs or chops. Once you dig a little deeper into the center, there’s a lump of rice, potato and slivers of tomato. All the components, including the pork bones, take on a decadent, custardy texture and the bittersweet taste of sour orange. The quesillo is served in a plastic bag, similar to the way it’s sometimes packaged on the streets of Nicaragua. The corn tortilla is thick and almost cake-like, blistered and folded around a blob of soft, mild white cheese and crema that oozes out the back. There are bowls of indio viejo, with strands of shredded beef suspended in a thick, savory gravy, and big platters of grilled meats alongside mounds of gallo pinto and triangles of fried cheese. Everything is better with a spoonful or three of the house condiment, diced onions soaked in a vinegar chile sauce that tastes a lot like Tabasco. After you eat, you can browse the sandals, clothing and snacks in a small marketplace at the rear of the dining room. The refresco of choice is cacao, a tall glass of milk flooded with crushed, whole cacao beans that drinks like a slightly grainy chocolate milk. “It’s very nice,” my server says, handing me a Big Gulp-sized cup with a straw. Yes, it really is.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Tokyo Fried Chicken

Downtown L.A. Fried Chicken $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2024: a 3 piece chicken plate with sides of rice and collard greens at Tokyo Fried Chicken in downtown Los Angeles. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
For years, Tokyo Fried Chicken Co. was a tiny operation in a strip mall in Monterey Park. Visits required advance coordination with friends and a volunteer to arrive an hour early to get on the waitlist. I experienced a pinch-me moment last year when owners Kouji and Elaine Yamanashi closed the original location and opened a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles with counter service and ample seating. Now, you walk up to the counter and trays of chicken appear in less than 10 minutes. Kouji’s chicken is never changing: giant pieces of bone-in karaage battered and fried like one might find all over the American South. Scabrous and golden, the batter cracks to release the flavors of soy, garlic and ginger emerging in a flood of hot juice from the chicken. Thighs, drumsticks and wings are served in sets with rice polished with chicken fat, pickles, a side and dipping sauce. I favor the shredded cabbage salad, craving the cool freshness of the cabbage and the ginger tang of the dressing. Chicken is always the priority, but lately I’ve been starting lunch with an order of potato chips and onion dip and the chicken skins dusted with chile.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Lasita

Chinatown Filipino $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Whole dorade "escabeche" at Lasita in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The Filipino restaurant and natural wine bar in Chinatown’s Far East Plaza run by Chase Valencia, his wife, Steff Barros Valencia, and chef Nico de Leon remains centered on two dishes. Inasal, a chicken specialty of the western Visayan Islands in the central Philippines, soaks up a pungent cocktail of lemongrass, ginger, garlic and calamansi juice before being grilled. Pork belly lechon is rolled like porchetta and filled with similar herbs and spices. Lasita bills itself as a rotisserie, though in its fourth year that label doesn’t convey the breadth of the cooking. Grilled branzino stuffed with lemongrass and ginger or pork chop with a spicy-sweet barbecue glaze may be on the menu one week; soon they’re replaced by snappy grilled shrimp over sweet corn puree and whole dorade in a summery sweet-and-sour plum sauce. Vegans can feast on pancit dishes threaded with vegetables and a sizzling mushroom variation on the chopped pork dish sisig. Chase freely gives advice on wines: He looks for ones that he thinks of as “cutters” — high-acid whites and meant-to-be-served-chilled reds that especially slice through the salty, garlicky density of the meats.
Show more Show less
Route Details

n/soto

Mid-City Japanese $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - November 1, 2024: Udon Mussels with creme fraiche, garlic and bacon. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
While securing reservations at Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama’s kaiseki showcase n/naka remains one of the toughest feats in the known universe, their Mid-City izakaya led by head chef Yoji Tajima slips far more quietly under the radar. I keep a running list of dishes by which to persuade people of n/soto’s many merits. Ease in with a plate of crudités alongside mochi flatbread (crisp but also enticingly elastic) and a smoky eggplant dip that calls to mind Persian kashke bademjan. A warm, gingery bowl of just-set tofu settles the senses. In the summer, look for cooling creations like King crab meat and uni dolloped with avocado dressing in an edible cup made of rice flour. Chillier nights call for mussels tangled in garlicky udon with crème fraîche and bacon. Skip the sushi for a donabe full of impeccably steamed rice and changing options such as autumnal mushrooms or soft-boiled egg and chicken thigh. In the spirit of izakaya, the beverage program is full of smart options that the staff can discuss in depth. Lead bartender Reed Windle, in particular, devises intricate cocktails that marry the Japanese-California ethos, driven by fruits and spices: Check out his Time Goes So Fast, which whirls together rye, anise hyssop, herbal Benedictine, aged sake and sake vermouth.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Bhookhe

Artesia Indian $$
ARTESIA, CA - OCTOBER 27, 2024: Maharaja Thali meal set with many components at Bhooke in Artesia (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
The nearly 100-item menu at Bhookhe, as with many other Indian restaurants along Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, veers through some of the subcontinent’s most popular categories: pan-regional snacks; curries, including a smattering of North Indian classics like palak paneer; and Indian Chinese favorites such as tangy-sweet gobi Manchurian. Zero in on the vegetarian maharaja thali, though, as an immersion into the flavors of Rajasthan, where chef Pooja Dwivedi and her co-owner husband, Anshul, were raised. Where to start, among the tray’s nearly two dozen components? Point your spoon toward gatte ki sabji, soft squares of chickpea dumplings submerged in a yogurt sauce so finely spiced you’ll drink it like a lassi. Then graze through half a dozen small breads made from different flours (cornmeal and pearl millet among them), ideal for dunking in warm ghee or soupy dal. Garlicky chutney, tense with kachri, a tiny, wild melon, and green chile pickle ignite forkfuls of rice. The kitchen frequently changes up dishes on the maharaja thali, particularly seasonal vegetables, to pique the interest of return customers. There are a lot of us.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Hakata Izakaya Hero

West Los Angeles Japanese $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Pork belly-wrapped chives skewers at Hakata Izakaya Hero in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Along a stretch of Westwood otherwise rich in Persian restaurants and groceries, it can be easy to miss the black-painted façade of Hiroki Chiya’s five-year-old izakaya. Open the door to find its tiny room brimming nightly with a multigenerational crowd. This is an establishment that, rather than leaning into a Japanese California interpretation of izakaya, hews more closely to the modern concept of the genre in Japan: casual and gently rowdy, a place to gather after work for eating and drinking in groups. As Chiya’s menu explains in words and illustrations, his pub’s name refers to the Hakata central district in Fukuoka, the sixth-largest city in Japan, built on the northern shore of Kyushu island. Its repertoire includes tonkotsu ramen, the broth of pork bones simmered for hours until the stock basically transforms into meat milk. Chiya often fashions an extra-intense version made from pork head and knee simmered for over 24 hours, which appears frequently on his handwritten list of specials. Some other favorites: teba gyoza (excellent fried chicken wings stuffed with minced chicken); cool wilted cabbage scented with yuzu; tempura such as kibinago (a small, silvery fish in the herring family that runs in the springtime); and Fukuoka-style pork belly skewers cradled in lettuce with tomato and soft herbs. Ask one of the composed, fast-moving servers about seasonal sake selections, though know that you can also sip Chateau Montelena Chardonnay with your tempura and ramen.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mr. T

Hollywood Restaurant and lounge
Mackerel and yellowtail sashimi in tomato water
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Angelenos are fickle creatures. Restaurants from around the world have attempted moves here, only to find that we’re unfazed by their popularity elsewhere. Mr. T, the two-year-old location of the Paris bistro with the same name, has carved a niche for itself in the middle of the buzzy Sycamore District. At the bottom of the glass tower that houses Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, smartly dressed patrons flood the patio during breakfast and lunch. An impressive case boasts François Daubinet’s pastries. You can taste the butter in his croissants, and they shatter on contact. A few of the Paris restaurant’s dishes make appearances for dinner, like the mac and cheese with mimolette flambé set aflame at the table, but chef Alisa Vannah, who previously cooked at République, has made the restaurant her own. Vannah’s cooking is a quiet luxury, demure but powerful in its intention and flavors. Mackerel and yellowtail are dressed in a tomato water seasoned like dashi, with bonito, white soy and a shiver of yuzu. Lumpia are plump with chicken and shrimp. Treat Daubinet’s desserts as mandatory caps to the evening. His custard is nearly deliquescent, flooded with the sharp tang of passion fruit. Chocolate mousse is rich and fleeting, impossibly smooth before it vanishes on the tongue.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Stir Crazy

Hollywood Wine Bars $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Anchovies with herbs and hazelnuts at Stir Crazy in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The conception of a successful small restaurant — the physical and psychological dimensions, how the experience makes diners feel contained and secure rather than cramped and claustrophobic — is a specific art. Macklin Casnoff, Mackenzie Hoffman and Harley Wertheimer poured their tastes and hospitality knowhow into an enveloping 500 square feet along Melrose Avenue that for roughly 30 years housed a coffeehouse of the same name. The result: minimalist space, maximum impact. A warming renovation that serves form and function. A casual, Euro-Californian menu. An incredible wine program led by Hoffman. The kitchen team, under Caroline Leff, keeps a few perennial dishes in rotation. Among them is a celery salad with walnuts, aged Gouda and raisins that nicely pings between sweet and savory, soft and crunchy. As a main course, a link of mildly spiced German-style sausage, sourced from Mattern’s Sausage & Deli in Orange County, is presented with a mound of Japanese-style potato salad creamy from Kewpie mayo and a healthy dollop of mustard. Both dishes are forthrightly delicious, and the kind of untaxing combinations I could eat once a week, alongside a glass of Austrian Zweigelt that pitches cherry right down the middle. That’s precisely the aim.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Lalibela

Little Ethiopia Ethiopian $$
"Veggie utopia" with lamb yebeg aletcha wot in the center at Lalibela
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Tenagne Belachew’s quiet haven is one of the places I most consistently bring out-of-towners for lunch. We build our meal around the 11-dish “veggie utopia,” uplifting in its chromatics of salads, simmered vegetables and thick lentil purees spiced to profound, molecular levels. Sometimes I veer to bozena shiro, a bubbling chickpea stew laced with a bit of minced meat, or yebeg alicha wot, a mild and creamy lamb sauté. Always, though, I return to the “special kitfo,” beef tartare glossed in butter infused with mitmita (a rounded, cardamom-forward spice blend) and matched with fluffy curds of fresh cheese and pureed collards. Little Ethiopia, in general, is a treasure. Meals by Genet, reopened in early 2024 for weekend dinner hours, has ascended to the 101 Hall of Fame. I sometimes can’t decide between the dulet (raw minced beef liver, tripe and other cuts in spiced butter) at Messob; a vegetarian platter followed by a cup of fortifying, freshly roasted coffee at Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine; or turmeric-stained alicha tibs at Awash just technically outside the neighborhood. Most often, I return to Lalibela.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Post & Beam

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Californian Southern $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Braised oxtail grilled cheese sandwich with onion chutney and smoked gouda at Post & Beam in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
I think of Post & Beam as one of the beating hearts of the city, a sort of central hub where the biscuits and the shrimp and grits possess a gravitational pull that directs people straight to the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall. It’s been this way since Brad Johnson opened the restaurant in 2011, then handed the keys over to John and Roni Cleveland in 2019. The food celebrates the flavors and spirit of Southern cooking, where black-eyed peas share real estate on the table with catfish rubbed with jerk spice over a mound of dirty rice. The shrimp and grits, a dish most emblematic of Lowcountry cuisine, is long-cooked into something luxurious. The coarsely ground corn transforms into a smooth, creamy porridge studded with tiny squares of sweet red peppers. The way I feel about the braised oxtail grilled cheese borders on obsession. Brunch here is cheery. Parties merge and mingle over bottomless mimosas and plates of pecan pie French toast. It’s worth noting that the best seats in the house are at the bar, opposite the pizza oven, where you can watch trays of biscuits rise and turn a pale golden. These are the biscuits against which I judge all others, with flaky layers you can peel away and a tender crumb. With two to an order, you can eat one for brunch and one on the drive home.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Tacos La Carreta

Whittier Mexican $
WHITTIER, CA - OCTOBER 21: The chorreado at Tacos La Carreta in Whittier, CA on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Late in 2020, José Manuel Morales Bernal began serving tacos from a food truck on the northern fringes of Long Beach. They mirrored the style his father had learned growing up in a town called El Verde in Mexico’s Sinaloa state. The quick success his son found led to the opening of a taqueria, its menu nearly identical, in a Whittier strip mall in early 2023. The foremost Sinaloan glory: a chorreada, which begins by crisping a corn tortilla on the comal and sprinkling on Monterey Jack and, crucially, asiento, a rendered paste made from the remnants of frying chicharrones. Its taste crisscrosses the nutty, caramelized purity of homemade ghee with the explicit richness of pork. Morales makes three meats: carne asada, adobada and tripa. Mixing the asada or adobada with tripe lands the flavors in a sweet-spot juncture of smoke, seasoning and funk. Consider the same combination when ordering the Sinaloan pellizcada, a medium-large round of masa, thicker than the average tortilla but thinner than a sope. Morales drives to Tijuana weekly to pick up pellizcadas made by a vendor in Mazatlán. The number he needs to order, he told me recently, keeps growing and growing.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sincerely Syria

Sherman Oaks Syrian $
Shawarma tray for 10 people at Sincerely Syria
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Adham Kamal, raised in As-Suwayda (sometimes also spelled Sweida) in southwestern Syria, brings to Los Angeles the surprisingly delicate, deep-down-marinated shawarma he learned to make as a teenager. He now operates in four locations: Sherman Oaks, Pasadena, Anaheim and the first local stand he ran near the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, then called Hollywood Shawarma. The menu at his operations comes down to two choices: spiced lamb and beef, referred to as lahme (meat) in Arabic, or lemony chicken, called djej. Each has a traditional sauce: tahini-based tarator for lahme, toum (whipped garlic paste) for djej. The hardest decisions concern size and form. There are three options: a handheld stuffed pita or 12- and 24-inch versions, made using flour tortillas, that come with fries. Think small is my advice, and ask for the wrap to be rolled using only one round side of a pita. It’s about proportions. A shawarma wrap is not a burrito. It is meant to be compact and intense. A crowning touch: Kamal and his staff finish them on the griddle, searing every angle until they’re browned and crackling.
Show more Show less
Route Details
El Bacano

North Hollywood Dominican $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27, 2024: Mangu Con Tres Golpes and Santana's Chicken with sides (Ensalada Rusa and Red and Black Beans) at El Bacano in North Hollywood (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Siblings Deany Santana and Jonathan Santana worked together years ago in their family-run Dominican restaurant in Anchorage; in summer 2023 they reunited to serve their mother’s and grandmother’s recipes from a 16-seat storefront in a North Hollywood strip mall. They unlock their doors at noon but plate a quintessential Dominican breakfast that greatly comforts at any time of day: mangú (mashed plantains) with los tres golpes, or “the three hits” — two fried eggs, slices of griddled salami and thin rectangles of queso frito. A staffer will ask if you prefer the plantains green or ripe, and my answer is the one the Santanas recommend: a smooth yet textured mixture of the two. Deany often can be viewed through the kitchen window tending pots of various meats infused with lime juice, onions, garlic, oregano and other spices. I’m especially partial to Santana’s chicken, Jonathan’s renaming of the classic Dominican pollo guisado. The bird is richly browned and simmered with thinly sliced peppers in a bit of liquid that forms a brothy, potent gravy. Start with an empanada, its half-moon shape shattering into flakes to unleash a lava flow of yellow cheese and diced salami.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sobar

Culver City Japanese $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: A plate of zaru soba noodles with yuzu and matcha salt and traditional tsuyu dipping sauce at Sobar in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
At Sobar, Masato Midorikawa’s Culver City restaurant, your bamboo sieve of noodles comes with a set of instructions. First, taste the noodles bare. Next, sprinkle some yuzu salt onto one bite. Then try matcha salt on another. Only then should you dip your noodles in the provided bowl of cold or hot broth. This is the way to fully appreciate ju-wari, a style of soba made from only buckwheat flour and water. Each morning, Midorikawa mixes the flour and water, then uses a machine he developed with a partner in Japan to make every tray of noodles to order. The earthy flavors are deeper and more intense than soba made with the addition of wheat flour, and the speckled gray noodles are denser and more brittle. The yuzu salt heightens the nuttiness of the buckwheat, while the matcha salt is more subtle and grassy. There’s a small menu of appetizers and sashimi to help round out the meal. The kakiage, served as a tangled cylinder of fried onions and shrimp, is the preferred soba sidekick, but there’s karaage, agedashi tofu and assorted Japanese pickles too.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Hu Tieu De Nhat

Garden Grove Vietnamese $$
GARDEN GROVE, CA - OCTOBER 31, 2024: Customers stream in as early as 9 a.m. to Hu Tieu De Nhat, a popular noodle shop in Little Saigon, for either the Hu Tieu Mi Nam Vang or Dai Mi Nam Vang. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Orange County’s Little Saigon — overlapping Westminster and Garden Grove, and home to one of the largest Vietnamese populations in the United States — has enough culinary density for its own edition of 101 Best Restaurants. Previous recommendations in this guide have included Brodard Chateau, with its famous nem nuong wraps and its sweeping menu; Pho 79, where oxtail meat is a coveted addition to the spiced broth; and Ngu Binh, where Mai Tran and her family present dishes from Thua Thien Hue, a province in central Vietnam famous for its royal cuisine, including bánh ít kep bánh ram (two-tiered dumplings of glutinous rice dough filled with shrimp and pork and then set on discs of lacy fried dough).

Another for the short list: Hu Tieu De Nhat, a nine-table storefront in Garden Grove’s Koreatown community. The specialty is hu tieu, a noodle soup vital to Saigon’s street-food culture that distills Chinese, Vietnamese and Cambodian influences. Concentrate on the “Nam Vang” section of the menu, choosing from among three noodles: egg, rice or “glass” made from potato starch. Order them in combinations to accentuate the bouncy, squiggly contrasts. Bowls arrive arrayed with shrimp, pork belly, ground pork, fishcake and quail eggs. “Soup or dry?” the server asks. If there are two of you, try one of each. The broth, flavored with pork bones and dried shrimp, comes on the side for the dry version: You might add it a little bit at a time, along with crucial condiments like pickled garlic and a chile oil reminiscent of XO sauce. It might take a minute to tune your seasonings, but when your chopsticks finally plunge into your hu tieu, the tastes and textures are symphonic.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Camphor

Downtown L.A. French $$$